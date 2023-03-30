As pollination involves a transfer of male anthers to female stigma, Queerness stems from our connection to the archetypal masculine, feminine and Androgyne energies within ourselves. Straddling between private online and public offline personas, we pollinate multifaceted populations and penetrate the barriers of binary thinking in our world today.

Oliver Oke — Sophomore — South Asian

Top 3 Songs/Seeds

“Monopoly,” by Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét

“Experience,” by Victoria Monét

“stable life,” by Dhruv

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Do you think there’s truly a lack of out Queer men of Color on campus and in the world? If yes, why?

I would say there isn’t a lack of Queer people in general. I think Queerness is a very normal thing. It’s been something that’s been celebrated in the past and has been in existence for centuries. I think on the global scale there are people who may not be comfortable in expressing their identity but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist and it doesn’t mean that they’re not able to partake in communities or just celebrate in general. So I don’t think there’s a lack of Queer people, I think there’s a lack of people who are able to come to terms with their identity and like a safe and healthy community. I think that could relate to the University in terms of there being a lack of resources for mental health in terms of like the University undercutting Queer organizations and not taking cases in which people are being discriminated against seriously. I think those all contribute to people not being able to express themselves on campus.

How might your perceptions of homoscarcity affect how you view of other Queer men of Color? Does it differ for Queer men of Color within versus outside your race? What about Queer white men? What are your beliefs about how other Queer men of diverse racial demographics view you?

I think that whenever there are South Asian Queer people it makes me feel like I can trust them more or I just feel more connected to them because we do have a lot of shared experiences. I think like speaking within the Brown community as a whole, a lot of times it can be really toxic and like cliquey, like, “Oh, like you’re either part of like this geographical group or you’re part of this like social class,” or whatever and they all like to group together. I feel like the one Brown space that I can really feel part of is the South Asian Queer community but at the same time there’s not a lot of people who are able to express themselves publicly like that. I truly don’t encounter a ton of South Asian Queer people but whenever I do it’s like a special bond I feel like that we have.

What does it mean to Queer the body? What somatic (bodily) expectations have collective programming, erotic capital and desirability politics imposed upon Queer men (of Color), and how might we transcend these limitations (thinking along the lines of beauty, sexual attractiveness, social attractiveness, physical fitness, social presentation, etc.)?

Queering the body, I think, is just liberation and being OK with who you are. I don’t even think that necessarily has to apply to sexuality, Queering the body can be applied to anyone when you walk into your own truths, when you embrace who you are and live every day as who you are with the values that seem that important to you.

How has the social-digital mediation of sexuality impacted Queer culture (think along the lines of social media and dating and hook-up apps)? In what ways do your digital interactions inform your analog (physical) experiences?

Social media giving instant gratification is something that ties into sexuality. These very fast and quick interactions that can be sexual I think are very connected, especially with men. I think a lot of times people are just looking for hookups and that is expedited through the quickness of social media and dating apps. I think it comes very accessible and it’s feeding into this issue. But this can also be used as protection. If someone is being weird, it can also be an extra level of safety so you can see red flags or prevent it from happening before you interact in real life. So sometimes it can be valuable in that regard.

How might Queer men of Color find purpose and meaning in a life of multiple marginalization?

The multifaceted identity is something that can help give people purpose and a clear understanding of life in general. I think that this overlap in my identities is something that’s been really valuable just because I am a man but I’m also a man of color. These specific identities have given me different lenses and ways to view the world, so I think in that sense it has given me a lot of clarity. Being a multifaceted person means someone who is able to connect with different types of people and who can think about things differently than I would have if I didn’t have these overlapping identities.

Jim Brown — Junior — Indo-Caribbean/Arab

Top 3 Songs/Seeds

“Pure/Honey,” by Beyoncé

“New Magic Wand,” by Tyler, the Creator

“Get to Be Real,” by Cheryl Lynn

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How does your Queerness (or Queer identity) inform your other social identities (thinking along the lines of race, ethnicity, nationality, body size, gender, sex, spiritual affiliation, religion, class, physical ability, etc.)?

I think specifically from my experience talking about Middle Eastern and South Asian communities, there aren’t a ton of Queer communities that are accessible to me. Deviating from the norm is looked down upon and very outwardly regarded as a bad thing. So the way I interact with my racial and ethnic identities is limited in my Queerness. I (was) raised Muslim, but not particularly religious. A couple years ago there was a festival one time in my town during Ramadan and a Muslim leader released a very homophobic statement and a lot people I went to high school with reposted it. And it’s like, how are you supposed to navigate that, if I do belong to both communities? In terms of body size, I’m built like a twink. I do wonder if I was straight, if I would try to do more to bulk up.

Do you think there’s truly a lack of out Queer men of Color on campus and in the world? If yes, why?

I do think so. Even though I feel like I’ve been able to come to terms with my sexuality upon coming to school I wouldn’t say I know a plethora of Queer men of Color. Most Queer friends are girls or gender nonconforming people of that sort. I guess I just think since because the way social ideologies like toxic masculinity manifest in society, it makes a lot of men afraid to be Queer or have same-sex desires. A lot of men are socialized to act not like that.

How might your perceptions of homoscarcity affect how you view of other Queer men of Color? Does it differ for Queer men of Color within versus outside your race? What about Queer white men? What are your beliefs about how other Queer men of diverse racial demographics view you?

When I find other Queer men of Color, I personally feel very safe around them. There’s that similarity there that I don’t have with a lot of other people in racial and sexual identity, so it’s always cool to me. I don’t think it differs for Queer men outside my race, but if I do meet other Queer men within my race that’s just more of a reason to gravitate towards them. I definitely feel like white Queer men have it easier. I get annoyed at them a lot because at the end of the day they’re still white men. I really dislike when white Queer guys use their gayness as a weapon. I think a lot of Queer white guys tend to fetishize, exoticize and tokenize me. One time I was dancing with someone and I told him I was Arab and he was like, “You’re so sexy and Iranian,” or something like that.

What racialized scripts (or stereotypes) have you witnessed, encountered or enacted in Queer, relational life? (How do Queer stereotypes interact with your familial relationships? How do racial stereotypes interact with your romantic or sexual relationships? Friendships?)

I’m not like out to my family … but I’m not like in. Like I’m not out, but like everybody knows. It’s like I try to hide it but I haven’t tried to have the conversation yet. I definitely try to tone down my gayness when I’m at home. I change the way I dress or the way I talk.

(In terms of romantic and sexual relationships), there’s a fear of people wanting me, specifically sexually because of the racial aspect, or the flip side, people avoiding me, sexually, because of my appearance and background. With people who are fetishizing or exoticizing, they’ll say something about it. If they’re being discriminatory, it’s harder to tell but it’s usually white guys who are not willing to step outside of their own racial boundaries.

What does it mean to Queer the body? What somatic (bodily) expectations have collective programming, erotic capital and desirability politics imposed upon Queer men (of Color), and how might we transcend these limitations (thinking along the lines of beauty, sexual attractiveness, social attractiveness, physical fitness, social presentation, etc.)?

Because homoscarcity exists, there’s such an emphasis placed on being desirable because there’s a smaller pool to choose from, everybody’s trying to look their best, be their best in order to be desirable and attractive. We can get past that by setting ourselves free from the expectations from the community and being the most authentic versions of ourselves. The most authentic version of myself is when I act without thinking, when I act on my gut and my impulses or when I’m not thinking about anybody but myself, that’s when I feel the most authentic.

I think within male Queer communities, (there’s a) need to label every single thing about a person’s sexual presentation and personality presentation. There’s like a word for every single thing. You can be like a top, bear, masc or you can be like a twink, bottom, fem, flamboyant … There’s no need for all those labels. I think they form for people to feel part of a group or feel identified, which I think is a good thing but not when it gets divisive.

How does your Queerness operate energetically? To what degree does the context, circumstances, social codes, etc. inform — consciously or subconsciously — how you navigate the world? How might we cleanse ourselves from homophobia at the psychic level?

If I’m going to a party and I know there’s going to be a lot of Queer people there, I’m putting on clothes that express my Queerness. My Queerness is liberating in that I can present myself exactly how I want to. One time I was with my friend at a party and she told me I looked really androgynous. She saw me from across the room and said, “I thought you were a girl talking to my boyfriend.” For some reason, I really enjoyed that feeling.

As long as homosexuality exists homophobia will exist. There’s no way to get rid of it in society, it’s just about getting rid of it in your mind. You have to choose how you deal with it.

How might Queer men of Color find purpose and meaning in a life of multiple marginalization?

Slay and be cute … that’s answer number one. Answer number two is … on a personal level, surrounding yourself with people of the same identities and intersections of identities helps to understand yourself better.

