Queerness exists at the site of performance. We act as pollinators, allowing others to flourish, planting seeds of inspiration in the souls of others. Everyone grows when we show up as our true selves.

Ezra Kim — Freshman — Korean-American

Top 3 Songs/Seeds

“Never Wanna Fall,” by Talia Goddess

“Cool People,” by Chloe x Halle

“Inn Blue,” by Declan McKenna

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How does your Queerness (or Queer identity) inform your other social identities (thinking along the lines of race, ethnicity, nationality, body size, gender, sex, spiritual affiliation, religion, class, physical ability, etc.)?

It’s mostly affected my religion. I would go to church and hear that you shouldn’t be gay, and if you are, that’s OK, just don’t act on it. I was very active volunteering in my church so my journey as a Christian has been affected coming here. I grew up with a lot of religious trauma and my sexuality has made it more difficult for that.

I’m not really out to a lot of Korean people (in my community). It’s very tricky. Koreans like to talk a lot. In Korea, there’s very set standards and rules everyone follows; it’s very organized. There’s not really room to be exploring or open. You just have to do everything as planned. The way I grew up has been kind of opposite as a Queer man.

Even within the gay community, there are such set standards for what a gay man should look like. There’s a beauty standard that everyone follows or longs for in a partner that’s made me, especially going into the arts, more aware of how I present myself. Sometimes, I wonder, “Do I look good? Do I look gay enough?” But also like … “Do I look straight enough?” … ‘cause I don’t wanna be like out, you know, so you’re always like aware of the way you’re presenting yourself.

How has Queer representation in media informed your sexual orientation (thinking along the lines of film, television, music, news, fiction and non-fiction books)?

I grew up in a weird generation. A lot of new things were brought to light in my middle school years. In elementary school there was no Queer representation that I saw at least. And then in middle school we were more exposed to Queer artists. I remember watching “Love, Simon,” and there was all so much good representation of it. Nothing of the dark side. So I always like damn everybody’s so happy being gay, why am I not? So there was kind of like a longing for it but I was also just jealous of it.

I think once I became old enough to understand the idea of the gay community, pride month, I went to Pride this last summer and it was crazy. It was so liberating because everyone around me is just like me. And now I’m old enough to know everyone is going through shit and went through shit. So I never felt so safe, even though I’m literally outdoors in Manhattan, anything can happen but I remember just thinking, “Lemme just live in the moment ‘cause when I go back home it’s not gonna be like this.”

There’s a stereotype that a lot of theatre students are LGBTQ … I think it’s true, which is kind of funny ‘cause in a way I was able to find the perfect community with the thing I love and the people that will love me and that I will love in return. And just seeing performers on stage, like Queer performers even if they’re not playing a Queer character — for me when I see an Asian-American Queer person, it gives me hope.

A few weeks ago Telly Leung visited us. He’s a Queer Asian-American theatre artist from New York, and just seeing him thrive gave me a little hope. But there’s also that fear of … “Will I ever be able to get there? How did he get there?” It must have been really fucking hard. But at least we have those people to look up to.

How would you describe your experience on campus as a Queer man of Color?

It has not been easy … but (the School of Music, Theatre & Dance) is a very welcoming environment. Everyone is very accepting and that’s pretty known. Especially for me coming from New York City, I was shocked when I came here to meet real white people who have genuine questions. A lot of the time those questions are microaggressions…

Also being in (the Music, Theatre & Dance School), I’m not the most social person … I’m pretty quiet, especially to professors. In Korean culture, age difference is a really big thing. You have to speak formally to elders. You don’t speak to them if they don’t speak to you. There’s a very set hierarchy. Coming here and seeing my white friends joke around with my professors and being so comfortable and my professors obviously liking that and favoriting those students — it’s so unfair because my body just won’t do that. I’m not just gonna be making jokes. It’s been hard because it makes me feel like my professors don’t like me. There’s a white standard that we’re expected to follow in terms of being a social person, or a fun person, or a good person to work with. There’s so many of us that prefer to do the work and stay quiet or be respectful. So it’s been a little hard navigating that.

As Queer man of Color, a lot of times people are looking for white people. Or they’re just fetishizing me and into my Asianness. There’s like a set group of people that I know that goes for Asian people. I often feel like an animal. They’re so fascinated by me when I’m literally just a person. And it’s like I get it, you’re just trying to know me but I’m not asking about you being white. Oftentimes I leave kind of disgusted, I almost kind of blame it on myself. Like I knew that was going to happen, why would I even try? But it’s like, I shouldn’t have to do that. There’s plenty of mediocre white men that just get to have a normal experience.

And oftentimes, there’s like this Infinity Stone analogy. There’s certain people that just love to be around people of Color and treat being an ally as an achievement. With making white friends, I’m often more careful ‘cause oftentimes I’m just like a check on their checklist. Ultimately, it’s people of Color I feel safe around, or really fully loved not just for being myself, not for being Asian, but for being Queer.

Do you think there’s truly a lack of out Queer men of Color on campus and in the world? If yes, why?

I wouldn’t say there’s a lack of us. We definitely are scattered around everywhere. I just think when you’re Queer person of Color you have to come out or be a really extroverted persona and people have to know that you’re gay or Queer. I feel like when you’re a Queer person of Color you have to actively put yourself out there so people know. I think that’s why we have a perception that there’s not as many of us. It’s a lot of work to come out.

A lot of us are able to explore ourselves here but go back home to a closeted life. I think a lot of Queer men of Color here are just going too fast. They’re not able to have the full experience of growing into their body or their identity; rather they’re just trying to meet people, trying to hook up, trying to just be gay because you can’t do that at home. It’s hard to find friends or people I can just be with, be safe with because a lot of times they’re just trying to fuck. Trying to get stuff done ‘cause I can’t do this when I go back home. Get stuff done. It’s so funny when talking about (Winter) Break. For me, I’d rather be here because of the freedom I have. When I go back home I can’t explore. I can’t just be myself because I’m gonna have to have a double life like I’m Hannah Montana. We’re all out there. We’re all just unfortunately not able to find each other in the right way.

It was crazy — the second I got here. It’s like everyone’s on a mission to fuck someone. I get it’s the college experience. But within the gay community especially, it’s very boom, boom, boom, goodbye. Very unsafe, but I honestly get it. It’s not because we’re Queer men of Color, it’s because we grew out of being a child. And now we’re given the freedom, so we do whatever we want. But I think I’m at the point where I’m just trying to find people to be comfortable around, to be loved around and not have to present myself in a certain way, just be myself and they’ll be OK with that. I’ve been especially trying to find more Asian (Queer) friends because I’m just so sick of the everyone just trying to fuck or everyone just having a little interaction and just leaving.

How might Queer men of Color find purpose and meaning in a life of multiple marginalization?

When we stay fixated on all the shit we go through, it’s harder. Especially when straight people and businesses want us to talk about it. My life is hard enough. There’s a lot of joy in my life too, and those things get blocked out by people who want to hear trauma stories. Staying fixated on that isn’t helpful in my opinion. I think allowing yourself to live in the joyful moments and really cherishing those. Those are the things that keep us going and living — allowing yourself to just celebrate all the time. It’s OK to talk about the challenging stuff, but it should be out of pride and out of being happy with the way we are.

Jack Nathan — Sophomore — Black/white

Top 3 Songs/Seeds

“Versace on the Floor,” by Bruno Mars

“Melting,” by Kali Uchis

“Dat Way,” by Tay K

How does your Queerness (or Queer identity) inform your other social identities (thinking along the lines of race, ethnicity, nationality, body size, gender, sex, spiritual affiliation, religion, class, physical ability, etc.)?

The Black community needs to wake the fuck up a little bit. In big cities probably less so, but unfortunately I think class has to go into it too. I think more privileged Black people are allowed to express their sexuality more freely than in a marginalized community. In my hometown, the Black community was not tolerant of Queerness in any way.

Black Queerness here is more accepted. I think a lot of Black kids here come from similar backgrounds to me, where they’re not nearly as underprivileged as other kids in my community. I think Queerness threatens Black male masculinity. Black male masculinity has been weaponized and targeted since slavery. White slave owners used to (sexually assault) Black men to emasculate them and hold power over them. It has been instilled in Black men that Queerness threatens their right to be a man. Whenever someone found out I was gay, it’d always be, “That’s OK, just don’t hit on me.” They don’t want to be seen as gay or emasculated. Queerness is perceived as not masculine and masculinity is very important in Black communities.

I hated the fact that I was Black until about freshman year in high school. I grew up in a very white family. I didn’t fit in with them and the Black kids didn’t wanna hang out with me, either. I was closed off to whiteness and Blackness ‘til about freshman year of high school when I went to a gifted and talented school and learned about Black culture. I’ve always been told I’m not Black enough. And it took me forever to realize I don’t have to fight. I’m Black. Simple as that. I do have a great time in Black spaces when I have friends there, but by myself I just feel very weak.

Do you think there’s truly a lack of out Queer men of Color on campus and in the world? If yes, why?

I’d say there’s a big absence of Black Queerness at the University of Michigan. In the world, Black Queerness started gay culture as we know it. There’s communities upon communities of Black Queerness, but it’s not in institutions or predominantly white organizations.

How does your perception of masculinity mold the way you act, speak and present yourself? In what ways does this perception inform your same-sex relationships and experiences?

It’s been less overbearing recently. I feel like I’m not trying to prove shit. I mostly did it for Dad when I was younger, who is less homophobic now than in the past so I don’t really try to hide much. I try to not to let my perception of masculinity affect my same-sex experiences. The first thought that comes to mind (when thinking about same-sex experiences) is the whole masc/fem thing on Grindr. That’s why I deleted that shit. How many times have you gone on Grindr or any gay dating app and it’s been like, “Are you masc? Are you fem? No fems. I don’t like girly shit.”

I feel like masculinity in Queer sex culture is more important than in straight culture. I feel like it isn’t the majority of people but is still really present. I personally don’t have a preference. I think it’s more an energy thing for me. There’s an underlying energy that people hold and that’s what I’m attracted to. I do find myself more attracted to more masc-presenting men, but that didn’t stopped me from dating drag queens in high school. I think energy is a huge thing for me — how I pick my friends and everything. Dating apps don’t work for me ‘cause you can’t catch energy on there.

What does it mean to Queer the body? What somatic (bodily) expectations have collective programming, erotic capital and desirability politics imposed upon Queer men (of Color), and how might we transcend these limitations (thinking along the lines of beauty, sexual attractiveness, social attractiveness, physical fitness, social presentation, etc.)?

You’re supposed to be pale, fit or skinny, have blue eyes, have abs or be flat-chested, but you can’t be too skinny, you need to have big arms or big legs. Queer men of Color specifically have been expected to have big dicks. Everybody’s looking for a fucking BBC. Our Blackness is weaponized in Queer culture.

How has the social-digital mediation of sexuality impacted Queer culture (think along the lines of of social media and dating and hook-up apps)? In what ways do your digital interactions inform your analog (physical) experiences?

It’s made Queer culture more toxic. It’s just boosted the body image issues and beauty standards, hypersexualization, targeting and grooming. And the government doesn’t want to do anything about it. I was 15 when I downloaded Grindr for the first time … That’s not right. And because of that I was groomed and a lot of my friends were. And we’re all looking back, talking about it now like, “That was really fucked up.” And seniors in our class were encouraging us to do it.

Hookup culture. I’ve been subjected to a lot of fucked up shit and a lot of great shit. I’ve met the best people in my life and I’ve also been almost sex trafficked/kidnapped prolly because of (digital) hookup culture.

Does the top/bottom binary perpetuate patriarchal modes of relation?

People use bottom as a slur. “Oh, you’re just a bottom, shut up. You’re just a hole.” When you’re the top, you’re the man, you pay the bills, you pay for the meals when going on dates, you initiate things. Some bottoms have a rule where they don’t text people. They only let other people text them. I feel it’s weird. We just love to incorporate patriarchy in whatever chances we can get. Even lesbian culture has top/bottom stereotypes. Patriarchy will always penetrate.

How have the orgiastic affairs of nightlife (sex, drinking and drugs) affected your (Queer) relational life?

I’m not too much of a partier. I don’t hook up when I’m drunk. I’m so scared of crystal meth because of Queer culture. It’s a very scary thing. Don’t do crystal meth … put that in there, I’m so serious. Queer men have a tendency to become sex addicts and crystal meth helps support that addiction. Addiction is one of my biggest fears with nightlife and being Queer. I feel like a lot of Queer men (of Color) tend to get addictions because we’re going through so much — sex addiction, alcohol, drugs. Just using negative outlets to express myself.

How might Queer men of Color find purpose and meaning in a life of multiple marginalization?

Being a Queer, Black man, it doesn’t have to be a part of your meaning or motivation. As soon as I stopped looking for my validity in my Blackness, I started finding it. You find it in the weirdest places. I’m mostly comfortable in my Blackness and my Queerness because I’ve embraced that I don’t identify with a lot it. I’ve embraced all of me rather than trying to emphasize those things.

