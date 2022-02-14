Oh, it’s just another Valentine’s Day. I’ll shrug it off and give it no additional thought. It’ll feel like any other day as usual.

It’s easy to fall into this trap every February, and all of a sudden years — possibly even decades — have passed. Perhaps I’m exaggerating, but maybe my personal tribulations of love can offer some wisdom in how to avert anything resembling such a despondent outcome.

My previous articles have emphasized and examined the influence of social class in FGLI-adjacent topics. Based on this aforementioned pattern, I had one friend suggest that I write about dating in college through the lens of social class. It was an intriguing idea, but I initially thought it was one that was embarrassingly outside of my expertise. Quite frankly, I’ve never been in a relationship. However, as I thought about it further, I realized that some components of my experiences offer unique insights related to love — whether it be platonic, romantic or toward one’s self.

I have my own share of mildly sappy, mildly tragic love stories that I’ve accumulated over the years, though stories are probably too generous a term given the brevity of most of these encounters. On the penultimate day of one semester, I danced in tandem and made out with a crush from one of my classes at a dive bar, without informing most of my acquaintances, including her, that I would be transferring to another university. On another occasion, I cuddled with another girl for several hours, only for her to abruptly perk up and recant every instance of affection she had expressed thus far. A slew of rejections followed in the form of ghosting. And of course, most likely a handful of missed signals that my dense, myopic self was oblivious to. Silly Gus!

This lack of lovey-dovey experience doesn’t mean I restrain myself from indulging in mushy content. At least half of the discography of one of my favorite artists, 3LAU (pronounced Blau), consists of mesmerizing EDM songs — such as “How You Love Me” and “Touch” — whose galvanic instrumentals are paired with captivating vocals about love. But music and aphorisms alone rarely generate meaningful insights on our positions toward love in all forms. There are often subconscious underlying assumptions that shape our mental frameworks and heuristics, affecting how we think and operate in a range of matters, including love. To uncover some of these underlying assumptions and reach these revelations, one must take a hard look at one’s self and the experiences that informed their perspectives. For me, I think part of my struggle with love stems from my upbringing — particularly my relationship with my parents.

I’ve never seen my mom and dad express affection to each other beyond perfunctory gestures and remarks. They’ve seldom given each other gifts — no new jewelry of any form on their anniversary or an earnest bouquet of flowers on a whim of spontaneity. They’ve never gone on any excursions by themselves — no long trips or low-stakes dinners at a nearby restaurant. The overall lack of public displays of affection between my parents throughout my upbringing meant I did not have a romantic relationship I could look up to.

Instead of going on dates, my parents spent the nights toiling away at their jobs, undeniably at the expense of their health, time and energy. My dad is a manual laborer and is exposed to the elements from dawn until dusk. My mom is a fast food crew member expected to produce various food items and work overtime in order to satiate the gluttony of our capitalist society, which obsessively fixates on material means of communicating love. These arduous jobs deplete them daily, so the only romantically adjacent action that they are able to do consistently is simply sleep next to one another every night.

Moreover, my Latinx heritage has also complicated my stance on love. Music is one strong facet among Latinx cultures and consists of many genres — specifically the bachata, duranguense and corridos genres. One notable aspect of these genres is the prevalence of romantic themes. Each song is like a vial of perfume — containing a dense concentration of love — whose fragrance intensely emanates from the mist of lyrics, instruments and vocals. The sensual, sultry dance styles that accompany these genres makes the amorous aromas even more conspicuous to the senses.

Despite its ability to so succinctly capture the complexities of human emotion, I find Latin American music to be irksome. I think the lyrics can at times be overly dramatic and sappy like the telenovelas I overheard when I was a chamaco (youngster). Aside from this granular nuisance, it also seems to serve as a veneer — in conjunction with the other spotlighted elements — that hides the uglier elements of Mexican culture. I think this music incrementally abets traditional gender roles and expectations, including toxic elements like machismo; the same machismo that my parents employed to admonish me whenever I cried or deviated from “manly” standards throughout my upbringing. These pitfalls unfortunately blemished my perception of Mexican culture and Latin American music, and have contributed toward my disillusionment surrounding love.

Despite my disdain toward bachata music, I understand why my parents will play Romeo Santos, Los Angeles Azules, Selena and so forth en el estereo. The singers’ saccharine voices and their mellisonant canciones funnel streams of soothing nostalgia into their ears. But I also wonder if these musicians’ work brings my parents back to a place in time where they might have exhibited the fervor of star-crossed lovers. Were they ever an exuberant couple disarmed and enraptured by each other, akin to the lyrics of “Dos Locos”? Having both arrived together to this country roughly 30 years ago, did they become enamored with one another or stick together as a means of survival?

The latter question points toward an underlying dynamic that isn’t apparent to most people. The critical role of physical proximity in relationships can’t be underestimated, and the alarming proliferance of assortative mating has accelerated over the past few decades. Assortative mating essentially states that people tend to marry those who are similar to them based on key criteria, such as educational background, occupation and general lifestyle: A product manager marries a distinguished professor, a corporate lawyer marries a doctor and a Michigan Wolverine marries a fellow Michigan Wolverine.

Viewed through the lens of social class, assortative mating no longer seems benign. Its alignment with several other trends — such as declining college enrollment (particularly among working-class men) and rampant inflation — has contributed to the expanding wealth inequality chasm. As a result, assortative mating exacerbates the country’s social class divide through the fewer marriages between spouses of different social strata. Assortative mating is Adam Smith’s invisible hand concept in the realm of love, and it inevitably played a role in my parents meeting and remaining together.

My parents’ lack of public displays of affection toward one another and the corrosive machismo they enforced have been negatively formative, depleting any level of self-compassion and self-esteem I had. Consequently, my perceptions of what love looks like and what it means to me have been complicated and flummoxing. As a Latino FGLI student, my lack of material advantages has made me perceive that I can’t offer anything of value in a relationship. At the University, it’s common for students, including romantic partners, to nonchalantly go to Pancheros inebriated at 1 a.m.; meanwhile, I feared that I couldn’t sustain a romantic relationship due to the financial commitments required to maintain a modern day college romance based on societal norms. I feared that my mental baggage from my working-class upbringing would turn off anyone remotely interested in me.

Given that we live in a capitalistic society, these aforementioned financial expenditures are expectations for many people in relationships. They’re not held by everyone, but knowing that these superficial standards are prevalent enough throughout society has instilled a severe level of insecurity in me. I became extremely self-conscious of my working-class background and other salient identities, which demolished my confidence and squandered any initiative to find and achieve romantic love.

I am a piece of driftwood, floating away from the shores of compassion as the ocean further fragmentizes me with each turbulent wave. I “othered” myself to become a mere vessel unworthy of love and incapable of intimacy. I deliberately forfeited and stunted friendships that could have burgeoned because of my personal reservations about forming deep connections that I was afraid I couldn’t authentically sustain. How can I seek and pursue romantic love when I have malnourished my sources of platonic love and stifled self-love? Some might commend me for my meticulous, studious approach on seeking upward mobility through what they perceive to be the steadfast, noble route of higher education. I may not have shattered any hearts, but I’ve tortured mine in more ways than one.

These perceptions have specifically manifested in pernicious manners. I have diminished my accomplishments and concealed my tribulations from others. I have forsaken my mental health and disregarded introspection, unhealthily pushing through several labyrinths without utilizing my firm support system of friends. I have extensively feigned my outward facade as my interior has been hollowed out.

I’m afraid of love and intimacy because if unrequited love is anything like the desolation I have agonizingly exerted upon myself over the past decade, I’d rather remain in exile and anguish into obscurity.

Whenever I am in a deep rut — feeling out of place and too unworthy or burdensome to trouble anyone — I begin to overwhelm myself with a series of lofty questions. These lofty questions are carried not by gentle breezes through sunny skies, but by dark polluted clouds that hover over and immobilize me with tempestuous gusts of anxiety and acid rain droplets infused with fumes of doubt. These questions and the unfettered rumination that they inspire prove to be debilitating and further whittle down the foundational core pillars of the fragile self-narrative I have crafted over the years. Is my imposter syndrome warranted? Will I ever mean something to anyone? Will I always be a social class chameleon of sorts? Is there a single cohesive family narrative? Do my parents truly love each other?

I arrive at a conclusion that should always be apparent, but never fails to be tear-inducing when it sinks in: Yes, my parents do love each other, despite the scant displays of affection and infrequent but memorable arguments they’ve had. The evidence to support this? Me.

My siblings and I are the absolute evidence of their love. The ultimate manifestation of their love for each other and for us. If they had not loved each other or their children, the bedrock of our family would’ve faltered and likely crumbled under the additional chastisement, neglect and indifference.

Love can exist, even if there is seemingly an absence of tangible markers. If my parents have the resilience to love each other and our family despite the onslaught of difficulties they have encountered, I too can emulate their degree of unwavering commitment. I have been unrelentingly devoted to honoring my parents’ sacrifices (and love) through my pursuit of higher education and upward mobility. It is time I extend this devotion toward my own mental well-being. Writing is one initial, but momentous, step and conduit toward self-love.

Whenever I come home and wind down in the living room, I can hear my parents in the kitchen, chatting over una taza de cafe o atole in their decorated clay jarrito mugs. Aventura’s iconic bachata tracks trickles from the living room stereos. Although our house is dilapidated, our family tensions fluctuating and our existence being in a state of precariousness that never completely subsides, they manage to set time aside to simply chat with one another. It will take much time and effort for me to recuperate from the years of love deficiency I have experienced. Love can exist and be employed in many forms, and in time, I will no longer be afraid to receive and reciprocate love and intimacy.

