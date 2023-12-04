The robust aroma of a Darjeeling or an Assam blend, rich bergamot oil and a sprinkle of jasmine leaves: tea is an emblem of British culture. Historically, the custom of tea drinking in England has been bound by rules of etiquette. From raising one’s pinky finger to napkin placement, the English have mastered the art of such unreasonable, yet ingrained, traditions. This dignified pastime was once reserved only for royals and the upper class, before filtering into other pockets of society during the 19th century. To this day, the affair of tea drinking charms royal families, overseas dignitaries and the masses.

Personally, I find no joy in Earl Grey or English Breakfast. The black tea base lacks depth, while the fruity flavor is an unsatisfactory essence. Yet, when I tell people that I am from London, they presume that finger sandwiches and scones are staples of my daily routine. There is always a playful ridicule of the refined British ritual of afternoon tea, one that I politely laugh off.

Instead, my cup of tea is a comforting mug of pink Kashmiri chai. Mixed together with a vibrant symphony of cardamom and cinnamon spices and enhanced by the delightful crunch of pistachios layering the creamy chai, it is almost too easy to indulge in this sensory experience. Kashmiri chai dances like a kaleidoscope in a cup, its rosy opulence in stark contrast to its more subdued British counterpart.

Chai is woven into the social fabric of my culture, running through the veins of each Pakistani. We like our flavors sweet, our spices rich and our chai piping hot. It is creamier in texture than British tea and, I would argue, richer in practice, too. In South Asia, the versatile art of chai spans every facet of life. An offer of chai marks the start of one’s day, a gesture of good faith in hard times or a sign of mutual respect. British tea, with its meticulous regiment, encapsulates a pastime savored in the quiet of drawing rooms and tearooms. Conversely, chai transcends the boundaries of social stratification. It is as much at home in the energetic bustle of roadside dhabas (tea stalls) as in the intimacy of family homes. My perspective is deeply influenced by my grandparents’ unwavering devotion to their morning ritual. “A day without chai is a day not begun” — and they mean every word. I remember, and still witness, them sitting in the living room, relishing their cup of chai as though there was no greater joy. Their daily practice has now become the lens through which I view the rhythm of everyday life.

In this regard, there is one overwhelming distinction between British and South Asian tea-drinking cultures. Every sip of Earl Grey is a nod to the British imperial footprint. After all, have you ever stopped to think about where Darjeeling and Assam tea leaves come from? Or why British tea-drinking culture coincidentally gained popularity around the time they expanded their already vast colonial empire into India?

Tea production was a source of agitation for the British in the 18th century, given that it was dominated by their Chinese competitors for many years prior. At the time, tea was an expensive commodity for British consumers and highly sought after by their Indian colony for the essential ingredients of their cherished national drink. Therefore, when The East India Company discovered the cousin to Chinese tea in Assam, India, the British seized the opportunity to cultivate their own supply and intensify their colonial grasp on Indian industries. This British-controlled enterprise was instrumental in establishing and profiting from oppressive trade monopolies, further fortifying their grip on the Indian subcontinent. This discovery ushered in a new era for British tea drinkers: a once inaccessible luxury had now become a common delight in Britain.

This sparked a surge of exploitation, displacement and proliferation of tea plantations across the northeast regions of India, all under the British colonial shadow. I could delve much deeper into the intricate network of trading tunnels through which Britain siphoned native treasures, like saffron, cloves, nutmeg or entire textile industries. Put simply, this tradition is but one cog in the larger machinery of colonialism that resonates powerfully to this day.

Evidently, a single custom can embody multiple histories. British tea drinking has become a nationally celebrated practice, often embraced with little awareness of its colonial roots. On the contrary, my grandparents’ belief that “a day without chai is a day not begun” beautifully encapsulates chai as a vital component of South Asian heritage. Ultimately, the proliferation of tea into Britain’s culture perpetuates yet another stolen South Asian legacy, while chai defines an unbounded community across generations.

