It may still be cold in Ann Arbor, but the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre was full of warmth, energy and life during this year’s annual Korean American Student Association culture show, ‘Sleepless in Seoul’.

The event, this past Friday, boasted an impressive lineup of performers. From campus superstars such as dance group Female Gayo and acoustic band Seoul Juice, to taekwondo demonstrations by Michigan Taekwondo and a drumming performance from Sinaboro, the KASA 2023 Culture Show was full of history, tradition and celebration. This year’s show, as LSA junior Gabby Han, who emceed for the program said, was “what the Korean American Student Association is all about.”

Having grown up imagining college life through the lens of Korean coming-of-age shows and movies, the entirety of the program was reminiscent of the festivals and student life that I had seen on TV. Created by, for and about students, the program allowed everyone in the audience to get a taste of being in a coming-of-age K-Drama, romanticizing our time on campus.

Courtesy of Alexander Moon.

While the audience enjoyed performances of viral hits such as New Jeans ‘Hype Boy’ (which became the center of a popular meme in 2022), they were also treated to more traditional performances, such as the Fan Dance Crew’s performance choreographed by Olivia Chung.

Sinaboro, coordinated by Sunhong Kim, a postdoctoral fellow in ethnomusicology, performed a traditional Korean drumming routine called 사물놀이, which set the rhythm for the heartbeats of the audience.

The program was designed with engagement and fun in mind, consisting of videos and emcee skits between performances and a prize raffle for attendees. Watching the performances, it was impossible not to notice how much fun the performers were having upstage.

Art & Design freshman Danielle Park mentioned the solidarity and unity she felt with the audience as she opened the show with the Korean national anthem, ‘애국가’. As a member of Seoul Juice, she also mentioned her satisfaction with the performance.

“It was so nice to have a bunch of people with me for something,” Park said. “It was so fulfilling. I’m really happy.”

Courtesy of Alexander Moon.

Following the sensationalism of K-Pop, it’s a given that K-Pop dance cover groups were fan favorites. LSA freshman Bryan Joa, who dances as a member of DB3, an all-male dance cover group, found the audience to be livelier than usual.

“We had such an energetic crowd, so it was amazing to perform and challenge myself to be more expressive while on stage,” Joa said.

Headlining the show was KASA’s annual parody remake of a popular piece of Korean media. In the past, they’ve remade smash hit K-Dramas such as ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Crash Landing On You’. This year, LSA sophomores Daniel Kang and Junwoo Park took on the challenge of recreating a cult classic 2001 film ‘My Sassy Girl’ (엽기적인 그녀). The remade episodes of this iconic college-campus romantic comedy screened between performances added even more life to the show, as demonstrated by the screams after main character Gyunwoo’s almost-kiss onscreen. Junwoo Park commented on the creation of the production.

“All of our weekends went into it … but it felt like our hard work really paid off,” Park said. “(I’m) grateful for KASA for giving me these opportunities to share our culture. It was a good show and I can’t wait to see how the tradition continues and the show continues to grow.”

While the reception of the adaptation of ‘My Sassy Girl’ was a testament to the growing sensation of Korean film and television, it was also highly reflective of the talent and culture that we have here on campus.

Courtesy of Alexander Moon.

Despite the flurries outside the doors of the theater, this year’s KASA Culture Show summoned the Spring vigor of youth — to be sleepless, to be romantic and to give everything your all. Engineering senior Sanghoon Kim, president of KASA, says that’s what this year’s show was all about: “We put our soul into it.” And to everyone present, it really showed.

As an audience member, I was reminded of the talent shows held at family gatherings and Saturday Korean school that defined my childhood. While this student-run production was not the rag-tag 장기 자랑 put together in living rooms, the feeling of family was the same. Performers and audience members hailing from all different ethnicities, cultures, and backgrounds united to form one family to celebrate Korean culture together that night. I’m looking forward to watching the Korean American community on campus grow and thrive, and can’t wait for next year’s KASA Culture Show.

MiC Columnist Alice HB Lee can be reached at alicelee@umich.edu