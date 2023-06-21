My second language is the glue that holds my family and I together. Being able to speak Hindi is the tool that allows me to communicate with my family members in a way that does justice to our relationship. Instead of them having to converse in a tongue that is uncomfortable and unfamiliar, I get to experience who they are in their true form by communicating in a language that has shaped the way they see the world. It gives me comfort knowing that I am bridging the gap between my family and I, one word at a time. Hindi also holds my own identity together, making me feel in touch with all facets of it. It allows me to step into another version of myself. Not only can I communicate with those I love, but I am also able to connect with who I am as a South Asian American. Speaking Hindi binds the two halves of my identity into one whole, forming a connection with who I am in two completely different worlds.

Currently, all three of my grandparents are living with me, visiting from India to spend the summer months with my parents, sister and me. When I came home from college, I was filled with anticipation as I thought of speaking in Hindi for the first time in many moons, recounting harrowing tales of my freshman year to them. Yet, the first time we interacted, I found it difficult to formulate my thoughts and translate them at the pace I was used to. Instead of having Hindi flow easily through my mind as I conversed with my grandparents, my frustrations increased as I failed to convey my words the way I wished to. The words that used to come to me with an ease akin to breathing began to falter in their speed as I attempted to gather them in my recollections. At home, my parents and I attempt to keep as much of our conversations in Hindi as possible, giving me a natural way to practice speaking and retaining my fluency. However, spending months away from that routine took a toll on my speaking and comprehension abilities. When I realized I was not as proficient in Hindi as I was in the past, the first feeling that seized my heart was sadness; it felt as if I had lost something I cared for deeply.

Sometimes I struggle to find the correct word that I’m looking for, and in that agonizing few seconds where I’m sifting through every Hindi word I know, I feel despair. Despair that these words that are so precious to me, that allow me a gateway to communicate with my family so clearly, are beginning to fall too far from my reach. Sometimes I have to ask my dad what a word means in Hindi, and it feels like a part of myself slips away. My body is encompassed by fear as I watch myself lose the one thing that has secured all parts of my identity together for as long as I can remember. I am so afraid of not being able to speak Hindi because how else will I be able to join my two differing worlds? I don’t want to lose a part of myself that I love so dearly.

As Hindi slips through my fingers, no matter how tightly I try to grasp onto it, I am left wondering who I am without it. For as long as I can remember, I have always defined my connection with my culture through the ability to speak Hindi and the relationship with my family it provides. But if I don’t have that, then is my connection to my family gone? And more so, is my connection to myself, to my identity and culture, not as strong as I once imagined it to be?

Writing this column has allowed me to introspect and dive deep within myself to find the answers to these questions. This summer has been filled with a lot of soul-searching and identity questioning as I aim to redefine who I am in light of my evaporating fluency. Through many self-reflections and stunted conversations with those I love most, what I’ve concluded is this: There is no correct way to define your connection with your culture, especially when it comes to language.

Lately, I am fearful that if I cannot speak Hindi then I will never be able to communicate with my family in the same way or access aspects of my identity ever again. But that’s simply not true. Just because my words are beginning to falter, it does not mean that my family will love me any less or that I will not be able to feel that love, which can transcend even the most difficult of language barriers. And just because my fluency is not what it used to be does not mean a part of myself is going to disappear. The truth is that things aren’t so black and white as I once believed — proficiency in a language does not make or break your tie to your identity.

Rather than expressing love in words, it is expressed in the garden that my grandfathers have cultivated slowly and deliberately and in the aloo parathas my grandmother makes because she knows they’re my favorite. I feel my family’s love throughout a game of Court Piece, when they let me win round after round even though I barely know the rules, and in their patience when I stumble around words, my tongue awkwardly wrapping around syllables that used to be as familiar as a sister to me. Most of all, their love is conveyed through their presence and the fact that they’re here, able to share this undisturbed moment in time with me. Love is not limited to just words and phrases, something I had never truly understood until words failed in places that card games and food did not. And through my family’s love, ever present around me like a comforting embrace, I have managed to mend my relationship with my own identity.

Identity is so exceedingly personal that there is no one way to define the way you choose to interact with all facets of who you are. Everyone has a different way they opt to connect with their culture, but that connection is allowed to change as you change through the multitude of experiences that compose your life. For me, my connection with my culture was long determined by my ability to speak Hindi because it gave me a commonality with my family — it made me feel like I belong. But as that ability is changing, so is the way I see my connection. And while that’s scary, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. I know now that I am not any less of myself because Hindi is slipping through my fingers. And after many conversations in which my ability to communicate has wavered, I know now that there will always be a bond between me and my loved ones, even if that bond is not defined by words anymore. I will try my best to grasp on as tightly as possible, hoping to retain what I can and strengthen what has been lost. But, I find solace in the fact that my identity is still one whole, even without the sturdy glue of Hindi holding it together.

