In my kitchen
There is a knife
My dad gave it to me
When I left home
It's made of strong steel
With a sharp blade
I take better care of it
Than I do of myself
In my kitchen
There is a sharpening block
My mom gave it to me
When I left home
When I sharpen my knife
It can cut clean
Through an overripe tomato
Without puckering the skin
Bowls and spoons and mugs
I toss in the dishwasher
The knife I clean by hand
Scrubbed and dried until gleaming
Didn't my mom give me this nose?
Didn't my dad give me these eyes?
Can't this body do much grander things
Than slicing up a late summer tomato?
In my kitchen
There are three jars of cilantro
Growing tall and green
Beneath the window
I bought them from the store
A week and a half ago
They see more sunlight than I do
More water, too
I used to tell people
That I could never own a dog
Not for lack of loving
For fear that I wouldn't give it a good life
In my bedroom
Here I am
Laying in sweat-soiled sheets
Rusting and rotting and hungry
I think
If I had a dog
I would give it a king's life.
MiC Columnist Mei Lanting can be reached at mlanting@umich.edu.
