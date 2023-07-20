Sometimes, when I look up at the sky, I think of you.

It’s been a while – maybe a couple of days, maybe months, perhaps even years. I may not remember what you look like, or what you sound like or what class we had together and when. I might not even remember your name.

But I do remember you. At least, the version of you that I knew – your turquoise walls plastered in One Direction posters, your penchant for all things Starbucks, your intense craving for upside-down caramel macchiatos that led me to reluctantly take a sip and make it a bad habit ever since. You might not remember my name either. We’re strangers now, and although I don’t know you or your name anymore, I still get your coffee order anytime I’m at Starbucks: grande iced caramel macchiato, upside-down, with almond milk and extra caramel.

If you’re wondering, I still tie my shoes in the same lopsided figure-8 way you taught me in my neighbor’s backyard. I’ve never stopped adding a pinch of coffee to my brownies and a sprinkle of sea salt atop my chocolate chip cookies ever since you taught me how to in that Food Network episode three years ago.

I don’t remember your name anymore, but you remain immortalized even in my eyeliner – left hand does the left eye, and right hand does the right eye. And whenever I’m meeting someone new, I always bring them a gift as a gesture of peace and goodwill – just like how you taught me.

I can’t watch Twilight anymore without being brought back to freshman year of high school, where we would spend hours debating over your undying loyalty to Edward Cullen and your exasperation at all of Team Jacob. I wonder how you’d react if I told you that I finally started watching Criminal Minds like you constantly told me to.

I am a patchwork quilt composed of the identities of others. I owe who I am — my demeanor, my personality, my interests, my hobbies — to countless people. Some are friends whom I remain close with after years, whose influence on me is ineradicable. Others are mere strangers who have only passed briefly through my life, yet their impact is just as profound. They all leave an imprint upon me like a thumbprint in clay – the shape and texture of which remain embedded long after our lives separate.

You are my fifth-grade best friend, my little cousin who makes me laugh until my stomach hurts, and a random Food Network host that I stumbled upon at 4 a.m. on a random Tuesday morning. You are a makeup artist who encouraged me to be more confident in my own skin, yet also my father, whose wisdom and life advice always ring true. You are the ex-best friend who broke my heart, while also being someone who I shared a brief encounter with at freshman orientation and then never ran into again.

You are everyone, yet no one at all. Your identity may remain a ghost in my memory, but your influence upon me will always stay profound. As time goes by, your name may no longer linger upon the tip of my tongue, nor does your face still appear as clear as day in my mind’s eye. But never did I forget you.

In the silent hours of the night, when sleep proves hard to come by and it’s just us in solitude, it brings comfort to know that even if we’re thousands of miles apart, at least we look up at the same stars.

Although we may now be strangers, a part of you will always remain a part of me.

