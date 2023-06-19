river and greenery
Mei Lanting/MiC.
pure michigan billboards boast half-truths :

             i know you better than that


you and your summers, everything washed : green

your forest streams : silver

your sweet-sour : blueberries

your ever-present : white pines


my body : aberration no longer

my skin : ripened to sweetness

my only mirror : your sand-dune shadow

my only judge : your quiet-eyed, grazing deer


i fall in love again every time we dance :

	     prairie grass in the wind

	     serenaded by red-winged blackbirds

	
i crave your touch of water :

             spun into gold by sunset

             caressing the dark hair on my shins


but all of this is still a half-truth : 
	
	     we both know i know you better than that


yard signs on your back roads : 

flags flying from your trucks :

words scrawled in the soil of your hiking trails : 

you break my heart again and again :

i spit into the dirt before i leave .


MiC Columnist Mei Lanting can be reached at mlanting@umich.edu.