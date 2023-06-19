pure michigan billboards boast half-truths : i know you better than that you and your summers, everything washed : green your forest streams : silver your sweet-sour : blueberries your ever-present : white pines my body : aberration no longer my skin : ripened to sweetness my only mirror : your sand-dune shadow my only judge : your quiet-eyed, grazing deer i fall in love again every time we dance : prairie grass in the wind serenaded by red-winged blackbirds i crave your touch of water : spun into gold by sunset caressing the dark hair on my shins but all of this is still a half-truth : we both know i know you better than that yard signs on your back roads : flags flying from your trucks : words scrawled in the soil of your hiking trails : you break my heart again and again : i spit into the dirt before i leave . MiC Columnist Mei Lanting can be reached at mlanting@umich.edu.

