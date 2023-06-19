pure michigan billboards boast half-truths :
i know you better than that
you and your summers, everything washed : green
your forest streams : silver
your sweet-sour : blueberries
your ever-present : white pines
my body : aberration no longer
my skin : ripened to sweetness
my only mirror : your sand-dune shadow
my only judge : your quiet-eyed, grazing deer
i fall in love again every time we dance :
prairie grass in the wind
serenaded by red-winged blackbirds
i crave your touch of water :
spun into gold by sunset
caressing the dark hair on my shins
but all of this is still a half-truth :
we both know i know you better than that
yard signs on your back roads :
flags flying from your trucks :
words scrawled in the soil of your hiking trails :
you break my heart again and again :
i spit into the dirt before i leave .
