Love is not real. I mean, it is real to a certain extent, but unfortunately not to the extent many of us are made to believe. In the brain, neuroscientists conclude that “love” is just an excess of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin. Love, as we know it, is a fantasy — a perfect mix of chemicals that release into your brain and make you feel like a bitch.

These sentiments may sound like the words of someone who has been scorned in the pursuit of love, but I would argue that this is not the case. In fact, I am a huge romantic. Some of my favorite movies pertain to the love-defeats-all concept of romance, and music is never as tear-jerking as when it’s from someone deep in the throes of heartbreak. However, my consumption and appreciation of the romance genre is as fantastical as my consumption of the science-fiction genre. Both genres often have elements that tie into reality and reveal some universal human truths, but ultimately produce a fantasy that cannot be recreated in the real world. The main difference between these two genres is that most people understand that they will never be able to time-travel or fight an alien in space, but there are many who still believe that one day they will look across a room, lock eyes with their soulmate and ride off into the sunset on a white stallion in each other’s arms.

I believe that the popularity of this fantastical concept of romance is not a reflection of genuine human nature or desire. I would argue that the modern conception of love is actually the product of centuries of industrialization and globalization. “Love” and “romance” have been commodified and capitalized, arguably, since the rise of the industrial revolution. Modern love is exactly that: modern. Romance has evolved past its humble beginnings in stolen glances and handwritten love letters and grown into a starry-eyed monster that wreaks havoc on all of us. At some point it was realized that romance did not just consist of silly legends and tragic endings, it also held the potential for becoming one of the biggest money-making scams of all time. This can be seen in through historical developments such as the rise in popularity of Valentine’s Day and diamond engagement rings, which both inspired people to express their love through material possessions.

Valentine’s Day became popular in England in the early 19th century and eventually spread to the United States, but it did not become a commercial holiday in the U.S. until a woman named Esther Howland began mass producing Valentine’s Day cards in 1848. Previously, the majority of Valentine’s Day cards were handmade, but shortly after Esther’s innovation, buying pre-made Valentine’s Day cards became commonplace. She reportedly earned today’s equivalent of $3 million a year from her ingenious idea while also setting the foundation for what would become a $26 billion industry.

The practice of buying diamond engagement rings can be attributed to a single marketing campaign by De Beers beginning in 1946. As a part of this campaign, De Beers, formerly known as De Beers Consolidated Mines, Ltd, sent lecturers to visit high schools across the country to convince young girls that diamonds were the ultimate symbol of love. Their campaign aimed to convince young men and women alike that a man’s love could be measured by the size of the diamond he bought. They were largely successful, transforming a $23 million industry into a $2 billion industry within 40 years. Have you ever heard the slogan “A diamond is forever”? The cultural impact of their campaign can be measured through the popularity of their slogan alone. They sold the idea that love and diamonds were inherently intertwined, and the entire country bought it. Today, the diamond industry is worth more than $23 billion.

The immense financial success of both Valentine’s Day and the diamond industry demonstrate how love has been shaped and molded into a profitable venture, where the exchange of material possessions becomes intertwined with the expression of affection and devotion. This transformation underscores the extent to which modern conceptions of love have evolved to exploit emotional dimensions for commercial profit. Over the last few centuries, companies have relentlessly leveraged and capitalized on what they deemed the most profitable human emotion — love.

Just look at romance novels: Romance is the highest earning book genre, generating more than $1.4 billion in revenue a year. Unsurprisingly, women are the biggest consumers of the romance genre by a wide margin (and I am certainly no exception; just check my letterboxd). The antecedents of the modern Western romance novel can be traced back to an English novel published in 1740, “Pamela; or, Virtue Rewarded”. If you are curious about the contents of the so-called first romance novel, it centers around a non-consensual relationship between a 15-year-old servant and her late mistress’s son. Not very romantic, right? Yet somehow in the 200-something years since, romance has transformed into sunset proposals, rose bouquets and happy endings. The fact that it also generates billions of dollars through a multitude of industries is no coincidence.

What about marriage? What is better proof that love exists than the ancient tradition of ceremoniously binding two people in union? Well, unfortunately, marriage was also not traditionally a romantic affair. Throughout history, the purpose of the majority of marriages has been to form an alliance between families and legitimize offspring, and in many parts of the world it still is. Love-based marriages are a relatively new Western norm that didn’t emerge until the 18th century. Love and marriage are often seen as the great equalizer: anyone can fall in love and get married, and that’s why it’s so great! Except this isn’t true. In past and recent history, legal marriage has been a heavily politicized engagement. It has historically been an institution that was not available to everyone. Interracial marriage was not made legal until 1967 in the United States, and same-sex marriage was not legal in all 50 states until 2015. Even now, marriage is used as a political tactic for the government to deflect its responsibilities to address dire issues. For example, campaigns like the Healthy Marriage Initiative aim to convince low-income families that marriage can help them escape poverty. Marriage has been used to promote political agendas that further disenfranchise marginalized groups and as a scapegoat solution to issues that are deeply rooted in the defective structure of our country’s institutions.

“Love, Inc.,” by Laurie Essig, a sociologist and professor at Middlebury College, explores these ideas extensively. Essig argues that modern love was conceived in the 19th century alongside the beginnings of capitalism. Essig captures this topic especially well in her book when she writes, “If religion was the premodern opiate of the masses, then romance was modernity’s far more addictive heroin.”

Now, you may be thinking, there are pre-modern examples of love: Romeo and Juliet, Lancelot and Guinevere, Antony and Cleopatra. But these tales of love all end tragically, which does not coincide with how we understand love today. Pre-modern love stories often did not have happy endings; the classic theme of doomed lovers was very popular in the middle ages. While not all pre-modern love stories ended tragically, the prevalence of death and tragedy in literature and folklore from these eras reflect how love was viewed at the time. The reason for this was because storytellers were trying to convey a perfect love for readers. However, it was obvious that love was not perfect. Love ended, either through betrayal or dissipation, so the only perfect love was one that ended with death. Only then would there be no opportunity for complications or imperfections between lovers. Composed in the 18th century, “The Story of the Stone” is one of the most well-known texts in all of Chinese literature. A central theme to the story is the epic romance between the main characters, Bao-yu and Dai-yu. But their story is destined to end tragically from the start; Dai-yu sheds her final tear and passes away when Bao-yu is married off to someone else, and Bao-yu nearly dies of grief until he decides to abandon his wife and become a monk. It may also be relevant to mention that there are many supernatural elements in this novel. Ironically, my parents tried to prevent me from reading “The Story of the Stone” out of fear that I would internalize the tragic themes of romance and become irreparably obsessed with a delusory notion of love. Unfortunately, their efforts were futile.

I developed my first crush before I fully developed my hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. Apparently, I had quite the infatuation with a boy in my preschool class named Stone. I have no memory of this, but my parents tell me that I was head-over-heels. My mother found this incredibly strange; at the ripe age of 3, her daughter was already boy crazy. I believe it was the effects of watching Disney princess movies for the first three years of my life. The Disney classics, “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Snow White and and the Seven Dwarfs” and “The Little Mermaid,” were all movies I grew up on. However, these fairy tales were all adapted from much darker stories that were definitely not family friendly. The adaptation of these grim tales into palatable stories for children with happily-ever-after endings again is another example of fairytale romance being used for profit. These movies inspired me to become obsessed with romance and finding my knight in shining armor. While this may have not been the intent of the filmmakers (the intent was money), it is an undeniable side effect of showing little girls endless stories of princes that save the humble girls from their mundane existences.

My point is, love has been so twisted and inflated in literature, commercials, campaigns, movies, TV shows, fanfiction, the news and politics, that what we perceive as or expect from love is so detached from reality that it is harming our ability to be content and happy with our lives.

Romance is so imminent in the corruption of our psyches that it is nearly impossible to envision a happy life without a romantic partner. But it should never be necessary to have a partner to be happy. Love and romantic partnership is often spoken of as a privilege. We speak about prioritizing self-care and independence above finding a partner. We should find a job and work on ourselves before we engage in committed relationships. But in practice, we all treat romantic love as something that we deserve. Something that is destined to come upon us, something that is crucial to the human experience, something that cures all other hurt and failure. Why aren’t we conditioned to be happy independently? Why can’t I imagine myself being content by myself, not in isolation, but just without a partner? Because that is the goal of romance, to convince us that above all, you need to strive for a fictional conception of happiness and forget about all the other issues in your life and the world. As long as you make money and spend it on love, everything will fall into place. Most people hold marriage as a given — they don’t know how or when or why, but they know they will. As college students, many of us still don’t know what our post-grad plans are or what city we’ll be in in five years, yet we somehow all know that we will get married at some point.

I do not spread this message with the intent to demoralize. I hope that the realization that love is not all you need releases individuals from the burden of expecting to find the perfect person. This is not to say that people should abandon romantic relationships altogether, because love does exist! It is just not the end-all be-all that we are made to believe. Of course, it is possible to find a partner and be happy, but this is only one of the many important facets of the human experience. I believe that it is important to understand that everybody already has everything they need to find happiness, which is themselves.

