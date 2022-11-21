When you return to Jiutepec
Make sure you give Abuelita a hug and a kiss, for all the years you weren’t able to
Muchos besos y abrazos
Listen to her every word, I bet you’ll learn something new about Mom
When you return to Cuernavaca
Make sure you accompany Tía to the shop, you’ll get to meet all the neighbors
Ayúdala a cocinar
Ask her about what it was like growing up in Valle de Bravo and Mom
What was she like as a little girl?
When you return to Mexico City
Make sure to ask Tío about his newest screenplay
¿Cómo lo haces, tío?
Show him your newest drawings, writing and your own screenplay
The Spanish colonization of Mexico
The Mexican fight for independence
Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata
When you return to Mexico
