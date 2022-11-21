When you return to Jiutepec 

Make sure you give Abuelita a hug and a kiss, for all the years you weren’t able to 

Muchos besos y abrazos

Listen to her every word, I bet you’ll learn something new about Mom

Una mañana con mi abuelita/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

When you return to Cuernavaca 

Make sure you accompany Tía to the shop, you’ll get to meet all the neighbors 

Ayúdala a cocinar 

Ask her about what it was like growing up in Valle de Bravo and Mom

What was she like as a little girl?

La Tortillería/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

When you return to Mexico City 

Make sure to ask Tío about his newest screenplay 

¿Cómo lo haces, tío? 

Show him your newest drawings, writing and your own screenplay

La Ciudad de México 

When you return to Mexico 

Be curious, learn about 
Tenochtitlán

El señor y su bicicleta/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

The Spanish colonization of Mexico 

La calle/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

The Mexican fight for independence

La escuela/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

The Mexican revolution

La Noche/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata

El Carro Rojo/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

When you return to Mexico 

Mi Tía/Juan Pablo Angel Marcos.

