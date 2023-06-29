I became a father at the age of 7. I didn’t know I was becoming a father, but I was. The tears of joy rolling down my face after finally having a baby sister soon became tears of a 7-year-old not knowing how to comfort a week-old baby. I learned to change diapers, prepare a bottle and care for a baby before even knowing how to wash my own clothes. I learned how to fend for myself and my siblings while my parents were busy working to pay bills, pay rent and put food on our table.

For 7 years, I was alone. My best friends were my parents: a loving mom, and a dad who was the ultimate jokester. Throughout my childhood, my parents spent grueling hours working on farms and eventually shifting to factory jobs that failed to provide them with fair pay and benefits. With perseverance, my parents, Juan and Cisabeida, were able to provide for me, their first child. Being young parents in an unknown country, they were always busy navigating a system that forced them to work day and night. They worked seven days a week, living from paycheck to paycheck. Despite this, wherever we would go, they would play with me no matter what. They didn’t care if they were seen going down a kiddie playground slide at the age of 26 or if they had something important to do. They wanted to see me happy because, ultimately, that’s why they fled to this country in the first place.

One day, the words I had waited so long to hear finally came out of my parents’ mouths: “¡Vas a ser hermano mayor! (You’re going to be a big brother!)” I still remember the rush of joy I felt from head to toe, the large smile I showcased to the entire world and the excitement of knowing I would finally have someone to play, laugh and mess around with. At the time, I didn’t realize the change this would bring to my family. With the birth of another child, even more effort and sacrifice was required of my parents to maintain our family. Moreover, more was required of me. I would come home from school and immediately take care of my sister. My free time didn’t consist of video games or afternoon bike rides with friends; it consisted of changing diapers and hours of peek-a-boo. It consisted of prioritizing family over everything and slowly letting go of my childhood, a small glimpse into the world my parents have experienced as immigrants who, at a very young age, were also forced to let go of their childhood to support their households.

Since the age of 7, I’ve learned to balance school, homework, family and babysitting, all at the same time. I’ve become accustomed to the mental and emotional drain that comes with constantly being busy and never catching a break. These circumstances are what forced me to mature at such a young age. The responsibilities I considered to be typical created a childhood controlled by a system that never supported my immigrant parents.

“They grow up so fast.” This is a phrase that has become a staple in adult conversations. It is a phrase that my parents have been told whenever we see an old friend or family member. To them, these words symbolize how my siblings and I are getting older. To me, they symbolize the harsh world my siblings and I were forced into in this country. They symbolize a reality that controls the lives of immigrant families and forces children to truly grow up fast in order to support their parents and learn to navigate the discriminatory system alongside them.

Despite the challenges I have faced as an older brother, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. My sister Isabella and I have been through it all together. She never fails to make me laugh and bring a smile to my face. Leaving for college was just as hard for her as it was for me, yet she constantly told me how proud she was and believed in me more than anyone else. Liam is truly a reflection of our dad, always cracking jokes and laughing hysterically. He will without a doubt always say “¡Vamos a jugar! (Let’s play!)” whenever I see him. Mia never hesitates to say “hi” to everyone she sees and invites them to dance with her.

It is these moments that make it all worth it. Learning to value the sacrifices my parents have made and raising my siblings alongside them has introduced me to the resilience my parents gained as young, immigrant parents.

Today, at the age of 20, I find myself teaching my 12-year-old sister, Isabella, about linear functions and then later quizzing her for her upcoming vocabulary test. I end up feeling like a little kid again in an imaginary world as I play the part of a horrifying monster while Liam, my 5-year-old brother, is a superhero seeking to destroy me. Lastly, I am brought back to the age of 7 again as I look after my 2-year-old sister, Mia, and frantically sing her favorite Disney princess songs. Just as much as I strive to be there for them and teach them as much as I can, each of them has taught me far more than I could have ever imagined.

To my sister Isabella, thank you for teaching me the importance of believing in myself and learning to love unconditionally.

To my brother Liam, thank you for allowing me to enter your imaginary world and teaching me the importance of holding on to my inner child for as long as I can.

To my sister Mia, thank you for teaching me how to care for others and always welcome everyone with open arms.

Now, as I slowly let go, please do not let the world force you to grow up.

