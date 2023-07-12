Used to think fear was. And always would be. Used to think I'd never sink my canines into the sweet fruit of life without looking over my shoulder, waiting to be cast out of the garden. Thought I'd never be able to look, without flinching, at my body bare in the mirror. That I'd never shake the feeling of being watched. Still feel it, sometimes, unscrewing the shower head, checking for hidden cameras. the eyes of the Lord are in every place beholding the evil and the good Never thought I could hold blue pink white pink blue in my hands, and now it rests in a bed of flowers, next to the photo of ah-mah / 媽媽 / me. Stopped bruising my knees for forgiveness, (still bruising my bank account for pit tickets at concerts, because the act of standing up from a chair to sing and reach my arms to heaven still feels too much like a Sunday morning.) Still sleeping uneasy. Still flinching, on bad days. Still facing myself, on the worst days, at the garden gate, flaming sword in hand. Tried to let fear off her leash last night, fill my ears and head with the drumbeat instead, and when I finally let go, grief flooded. Tears mixing with sweat to run sunscreen into my eyes. Still can't say i love you and look you in the eyes at the same time. Still can't say it out loud to myself, ever, except maybe this afternoon, cold water washing the sweat off my bare body, fear curled up and slumbering on the other side of the bathroom door. Although my throat's sore from last night's concert, I'm still singing, hoarsely, to Mary J. Blige, oh sweet thing don't you know you're my everything

