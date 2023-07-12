Photo of pride flag next to a framed picture of family
MiC/Mei Lanting.
Used to think fear
was. 
And always would be. 

Used to think I'd never 
sink 
my canines 
into the sweet fruit of life 
without looking over 
my shoulder, 
waiting to be 
cast out of the garden. 

Thought I'd never be able to
look, 
without flinching, at my body 
bare in the mirror. 

That I'd never 
shake 
the feeling of being watched. 
Still feel it, sometimes, 
unscrewing the shower head, 
checking for hidden cameras. 

the eyes of the Lord
are 
in every place
beholding the evil
and the good

Never thought I could 
hold 

blue
pink
white
pink
blue 

in my hands,
and now it rests 
in a bed of flowers, 
next to the photo of 
ah-mah / 媽媽 / me.

Stopped 
bruising 
my knees for forgiveness, 

(still bruising my bank account 
for pit tickets at concerts,
because the act of standing up 
from a chair to sing and 
reach my arms to heaven 
still feels too much 
like a Sunday morning.) 

Still sleeping uneasy. 
Still flinching, 
on bad days. 
Still facing myself,
on the worst days,
at the garden gate,
flaming sword in hand.

Tried to 
let 
fear off her leash last night, 
fill my ears and head 
with the drumbeat instead,
and when I finally let go, grief 
flooded.
Tears mixing with sweat to
run sunscreen into my eyes.

Still can't 
say 
i love you
and look you in the 
eyes at the same time.
Still can't say it out loud 
to myself, ever, 

except 
maybe this afternoon,
cold water washing the
sweat off my bare body, 
fear curled up and
slumbering 
on the other side of the 
bathroom door.

Although my throat's sore 
from last night's concert, I'm still 
singing, 
hoarsely, to Mary J. Blige,

oh sweet thing 
don't you 
know 
you're my everything

MiC Columnist Mei Lanting can be reached at mlanting@umich.edu.