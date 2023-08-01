My great-grandmother Nana is a Gullah woman. So I carry her Gullah stories.

I take the small pieces passed down to me, through laughs and long car rides, over dinner tables and eyes glazed with wistful loving memories. I take what’s offered, greedily — but I never ask, never push for more.

And sometimes, if I’m lucky, if it’s granted, the swirling of life and stories passed from the lips of my mother’s mothers becomes legible.

I try to etch them into my bones.

it’s the southern folk who’ll tell ya When the sun is shinin’, and it still decides to rain, that right there is one of my favorite things. No one quite knows what to do with themselves. Feet falter, hurried steps slow. Raindrops tickle palms outstretched in wonder, as they look to the sky surprised. Faces tilt up instinctively, scrunching as the water kisses their skin. They marvel at the sweet musky smell, rain sizzling on the sidewalk, gone so quick, you’d never know it were there. Each time is like the first time, as they look to the sky in wonder. Sunshowers, they call em’. When the sun is shinin’ and it still decides to rain. When God makes a day so beautiful it makes the devil mad. It’s the southern folk that’ll tell ya. When there’s a sunshower, the devil's beating his wife with a frying pan. Tell ya that the rain that’s falling is her tears. Too much beauty and the devil gets mad. That’s what the southern folk say. Much too glorious to go uninterrupted, the devil makes sure to rain on that there parade. Sunshowers. That’s what they call em’. When the day is so beautiful, there just has to be rain. When afterwards, if you look hard enough, you’ll find a rainbow. And it’s the southern folk who’ll tell ya that rainbows after sunshowers means the devil’s wife opened a can of whoop ass right back on him. And that right there, is one of my favorite things. When the sun is shinin’ and yet it still decides to rain.

