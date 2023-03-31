The penis, perhaps, in its most potent, primal state, might be one of the biggest (or maybe not so big …) mysteries unknown to man. At the sacral site of this sexual organ is an enormous world of imagination, pro-creation and pleasure. Well-endowed with a complex narrative structure, relentlessly rising and falling, climaxing and relaxing exists this embodied enigma, eluding human culture since the dawn of time as seen in centuries of ancient imagery, symbolic myths, rituals, rites, stories and tales. Deep symbolic resonance can be attributed to every inch of our bodies. Our penchant for materialism and moralism prevents us from seeing the artistic expressiveness and figurative meaning behind the body, and thus our very being.

The phallus — or what Jungian psychotherapist Thomas Moore refers to as, “the penis mythologized and fantasized” — without fail serves as a symbol for the pure cosmic, creative energy inside each and every one of us — whether we possess the part or not. As Moore maintains, “The phallus is not an image of the male ego; it is a representation of earth’s potency and life’s capacity for creativity and pleasure.” The metaphorical, metaphysics of the phallus encourages us all to know intimately the ups and downs of arousal, the comedy and drama of our life story.

Our sexual energy is our creative energy, our embodied capacity to create. The poetics of the penis that the phallus portrays is displayed through the building of tension at any instance, the pulsating and throbbing energy in motion on the path towards a culminating, momentous peak, only to be brought back roaming wayward in the valleys. As the mainstay of masculinity, to know, to care and to cultivate one’s own phallus is a task of epic proportions commanding an ardent control over one’s somatic sensations, mental facilities, attention, spiritual willpower and ego.

It would only make sense, then, that to know the phallus of another man, as a man, is not a rejection but an embrace of one’s own masculine nature. Despite the antagonistic assertions of (male) homo-sexuality and Queer manhood being devoid of masculinity, or a myriad of other pathologizing misinterpretations, to be gay and a guy is to be in godly amalgamation with all aspects of our human nature. It is to not only caress completely the archetypal masculine, archetypal feminine, and archetypal Androgyne as Jungian psychotherapist Robert H. Hopcke describes, but to deeply explore the polarities within one’s own self through the meeting of an archetypal double.

As Queer men, we recognize our Self in an other through a union of sames, thus claiming in close proximity the bountiful riches of eros and intimacy by exploring the varieties of our masculine nature. This is not to say that Queer manhood, nor the phallus, is only representative of masculinity in itself. As Hopcke reminds us, Queer manhood remains in touch with the archetypal feminine and archetypal Androgyne as well. The camp humor, the colorful vernaculars, critical consideration for emotions (and thus the energetic aspects of things) and appearances of homo-sexual males are among the many ways Queer men combine the all-encompassing facets of our existence. While it does bear some questioning whether these intrinsic traits or qualities persisting in re-action to patriarchal systems of oppression, it is clear that Queerness entails a kind of wholeness, a coming together of essences through coming out.

Sexual orientation is an intricate archetypal phenomenon speaking as Hopcke puts forth to the “indescribable multiplicity inherent in each individual.” Sociocultural conditioning has obfuscated our understanding of sexuality. Our ahistorical conceptions of anatomical gender, race, ethnicity and socioeconomic class have led us to believe our identities as broadly construed have always been considered as such. In reality, these constructs, including that of heterosexuality and homosexuality are relatively recent inventions imposed by the ruling class of capital over time. As American sexologist Alfred Kinsey asserts, “Only the human mind invented categories and tried to force facts into separated pigeon-holes. The living world is a continuum.”

Should we recall that our biology does not beget our erotic desires, that beyond the mechanisms of mass programming, most people are what Kinsey calls “a mixture of impulses if not practices,” and that there are many mystical, primordial forces at play in every instance of attraction … then maybe we wouldn’t be so straight-up stuck in the nescience of normativity.

The illusory lines between homo-sociality, homo-eroticism, and homo-sexuality are far more blurred than many would like to believe. As philosophy scholar Jeff Casey puts forth, “Paradoxically, the embodied desire for heteronormativity depends upon homosocial relations that in turn often manifest homoerotic and even homosexual desires and behaviors.” In other words, the gendered segregation of our modern society in attempts to ideologically socialize and condition us into patriarchal modes of relation have paved the way for same-sex spaces, which ironically lend themselves to engendering Queerness. English theologian Graham Ward asserts that “the relations between responsive bodies become increasingly eroticized through proximity.” Ward goes further to say that aside from touch, there is a tactile nature to simply seeing, as certain looks or exchanges from others enact mystifying sensory-affective experiences within ourselves. This is to say, Queerness can be conceived in the sheer, soulful eye contact of a split second, the infinitude of intimacy it begets through the dialectical, divine timelessness of apprehending another, enacting mechanisms of magnetism between two people who are left to ponder, pressed to linger in the sonder of seeing each other. As Ward states, “It is somewhere in the engagement between sight and touch that bodies become sexualized, somewhere in the junction between reception and response within the body’s own knowing. Such a desire for knowing or being with the other is simultaneously an attraction to the other.”

It is easy to see how the homo-social, homo-erotics of contact sports, gym culture, Greek Life, video gaming and nightlife while not necessarily culminating in a homo-sexual act but may very well be identified as Queer in themselves. These activities beget intimate knowing of another man, inviting us to be rough and rowdy but also tender, affectionate, playful and caring with each other. Between the blaring music, binge-drinking and boisterousness of a night out with the boys there also exists a comforting embrace, even hugging and kissing each other in a fit of platonic passion. Sports and video gaming give rise to the transgression of societal norms, as bodies aggressively interact with each other on the field or on the screen with high-spirited intensity in the purposeful pursuit of a shared goal. Life at the gym lifts us up into temporal sites of alchemical transformation as men, clad in muscle-revealing attire, become the aspired object of desire, envy and longing to other men in the process of getting into shape. All these activities are quite Queer at their core, containing the celestial forces of attraction, which, as Moore maintains, “is never simple or superficial.” Yet the expression of this attraction, especially within “straight” circles, stays stifled by the dictates of patriarchy which ultimately leaves them rife with misogyny, violence and ego.

The forces of conformity, of capitalism and the white power structure would rather men stay in the rigidity of hegemonic masculinity than embrace this fluid understanding of our sexualities. Such entities rely on enforcing extremely repressive characterizations of manhood that often beget sadomasochistic dynamics in male society, especially exemplified in the top/bottom binaries established within gay culture. As Hopcke explains, oppositions between “old and young, dominance and submission, restriction and independence, physicality and spirituality, authority and obedience, and strength and weakness” arise and recur in gay sex as a result of the ideological conditioning under patriarchal capitalism that pressures us to over-identify with one or the other, abnegating any exploration for ourselves within these polarities. Adhering to these deterministic dualistic tropes prompts a compulsive overcompensation with labels and stereotypes in gay sex, ultimately ushering a great sense of inauthenticity in our relational lives.

Though these instances of unrelenting sadomasochistic desire are not simply to be seen during sex acts between two men, but happen to permeate into all areas of male culture, as related by Hopcke, “However, are these themes not present in every NFL football game, in every hostile corporate takeover, in every negotiation on disarmament, and in every heterosexual male friendship? Is the S&M imagery of gay male erotic(ism)…really any more shocking than the violent and exaggerated masculinity of professional sports stars, corporate raiders, gun-happy military men, or sadistic fraternity hazings?”

If we were to recognize our multiplicity, ever-present versatility, our ability to be indescribably infinite in our ways of being … or in other words — our Queerness, then these extremes might not manifest so oppressively as they do now. To do so would be an undoing on the unruly formations that seek to keep us contained and conditioned within social constructions. Ultimately, de-conditioning ourselves from this socialization requires us to re-envision, to re-imagine our world as we know it, literally.

As our creativity has been colonized, our capacity to imagine and effectively utilize our internal organ of super-sensory perception has been captured as well. In considering the neurological implications of oppression author Michel Buch states that “(Triggering) an activity from neurotransmitter nuclei … one part of the emotional response, can bias cognitive processes in a covert manner and thus influence the reasoning and decision-making mode.” In other words, encountering the everyday social ills of systemic racism, sexism and homophobia has internalized a sense of inferiority in the biology of marginalized bodies. There are cognitive blocks preventing us from fully being in touch with our true selves, our creativity and our sexuality. Thus, we must imagine ourselves anew in order to truly reach liberation.

Imagination is the soul/sole language of our inner life, and it is believed that imagery processes are received instead of sought and conjured. This should come as no surprise. Even in solitude, when left alone to our devices we still never stop inter-acting with internal dialogues, visuals, thoughts and feelings in our mind with meanings we can never fully know. We may seek to consciously generate these images but what arises in the inner eye is never fully formed by you nor I. Nevertheless, by cultivating our imagination and tapping into what mental imagery specialists Gerald Epstein and Barbarah L. Fedoroff refer to as our “inner realm of existence, free of time and space, where we access a ‘vertical axis’ beyond the constraints of gravity,” we can ponder our personas, our behaviors, actions and desires as designated under these systems of conformity, and then in turn, re-imagine ourselves anew, Queering our connection to the cosmos.

We must be bringing imagination to the ways we talk, our articulation, gesticulation, verbal intonation, that is, a critical interrogation of how we speak, smile, laugh and argue, our tones and timbres, syntactical and inflective patterns, the ways we walk, run and roam, strut and stroll, stand and sit. We must be re-imagining how we fashion our bodies with each fabric, adorn our souls with every accessory, how we dress and style ourselves by stacking our shelves with shades, tints, and hues that feel the most true to who we are. We are to be forever re-envisioning how we see ourselves within this world, continually re-imagining ourselves in touch with our abundance, diverging from deficits and defeats, feeling free at face value, finding value in every bodily feature from the soles of our feet to the crowns of our heads, our hairs and hands, eyes and thighs, teeth and torso and so on.

The phallus fits firmly into this. As the penis is never fully erect nor fully at rest, the control we exert over our lives — let alone our capacity for (re)imagination — is similarly always in perpetual flux. We navigate ever-changing states of arousal, can rise to the top or fall from grace at any time, at any place. By connecting with our imagination, in mediation, through artistic creation or acts of love, we can harmonize our inner, internal worlds with the outer, external worlds (which in actuality are not separate from each other). In accessing the eternal flow of imagination, unrestrained by the chains of patriarchal capitalism and white supremacy, we are constantly coming to fruition, to completion, always afresh in every instance. Thus, the phallus is that feeling of forever … as it is always time to come. Always time to come out. Always time to come out loud!