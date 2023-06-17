Staring out the windows,

Short glances as you walk down the street,

I was taught right away how to observe the world.

To create answers to my inner questions.

Who do they love?

Where is their day taking them?

What is on their mind?

The rush in masterfully crafting a world

where everyone is who you think they are

after just one glance.

I find joy in those moments,

Hoping to live in someone else’s existence for even just a second.

Is that why I people-watch?

To escape my moment and to live in another?

I wish to love whoever they are loving,

I wish to walk wherever they are walking,

I wish to think whatever they are thinking,

Because they are living, and I am people-watching.

I was taught right away how to observe the world,

but sometimes I wish I could unlearn.

To observe is to judge.

Judging others and judging myself against others,

solely off of a glance.

And yet judgment does not stall my perception.

I still find myself looking out the window with the sky as my excuse,

and I still notice the smiles and the frowns as they pass me on the street.

It is much less frightening than being the person that others choose to watch.

MiC Columnist Iman Jamison can be reached at ijamison@umich.edu.