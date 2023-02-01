This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.

This collaboration is part of a larger one with Michigan in Color, so please check out their articles with Groundcover here.

If you’d like to learn more about Groundcover, please check out their website here or visit their Linktree!

If you’d like to visit in person, support Groundcover beyond buying the newspaper or would also like to volunteer, Groundcover is located at 423 S. 4th Avenue at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ. You can also visit their getting involved web page or contact them via email.

Please be sure to check out their newspapers from various street vendors around Ann Arbor, including our friend James outside Nickels Arcade!

You can listen to our podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts, including Anchor, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. If you like us and want to send feedback, feel free to leave a comment on Spotify or a voice message on Anchor!

The audio engineer was Ayden Williams. This episode was produced by Aman Khandaker and Eesha Nagwani.

P.S.: if you are a member of a student organization of Color that would like to be spotlighted in a future episode of Pass the MiC, please fill out this Google form.

Pass the MiC Executive Producers Amanath Khandaker and Eesha Nagwani can be reached at amanathk@umich.edu and enagwani@umich.edu.