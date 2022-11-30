On this episode, Pass The MiC has on their first guest! We sit with this guest, Lauren (Content Producer), Sadia (Content Producer), Aman (Executive Producer), and Eesha (Executive Producer) to talk about what it is like growing up as a first-generation American. We talk about our similarities growing up with immigrant parents, but also how the differences in our cultures affected our upbringing in interesting ways. Whether you can relate to our experiences or are interested in learning more about the dynamics, we hope you will enjoy this episode!

The content producers for this episode were Sadia Islam, Lauren Kouassi and SJ Shin. The audio producers were Eilene Koo and Wendy Qian. The audio engineer was Ayden Williams. This episode was produced by Aman Khandaker and Eesha Nagwani.

P.S.: if you are a creative of Color or a member of a club of Color that would like to be spotlighted in a future episode of Pass the MiC, please fill out this Google form.

