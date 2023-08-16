Once I descend the subway steps, my head goes quiet. The silence exists in stark contrast to the chaos that surrounds me — a unique soundtrack that consists of Quebecois accents, the deafening chime that signals the closing of subway doors and the dull drone of footsteps on concrete. As I make my way toward the platform and wait for the train’s signature screech, a single sound stands out amidst the noise: “la Vie en rose” playing live on a violin. The strings echo off the ceilings and rain onto the mass of people, transforming this grimy, aged metro into a momentary cathedral.

So often I find myself in a state of hurriedness, rushing from source to destination in a zombie-like haze. Yet during my summers in Montreal, I become subject to the comings and goings of fate (otherwise known as the metro schedule) as I briefly settle into this transitional space, and have no choice but to slow down and listen. As a child, I would entertain myself by observing the minute details of other passengers’ outfits or noting their ways of passing the time. Even now, my eyes habitually roam across the worn plastic seats, clocking a young girl who clutches her father’s arm in one hand and a chocolate ice cream cone in the other, its contents slowly dripping onto the speckled floor. At the far end of the car, an elderly man lugs grocery bags filled with daikon and Peking duck from Chinatown while a university student donning headphones stands by the sliding doors, feet tapping silently on their ride to class. On my right, a woman in a tailored, tweed blazer responds to a text, a shih tzu perched precariously on her lap, and on my left, a couple closes their eyes as the train begins to hurtle toward our next stop.

My imagination wanders as I concoct stories for all these strangers. I recall my own happy memories of visiting Tim Horton’s with my dad every Saturday before Chinese school, a medium double-double in his hand and a honey dip donut in mine; perhaps the little girl has also just finished swimming lessons, her hard work rewarded with a weekly father-daughter trip to the park and a visit to her favorite ice cream shop. The old man reminds me of my grandfather, with his love for Peking duck and Chinese roast meats, and I hope that the man has people waiting for him and that he makes it home safely in time for dinner. The couple clothed in fatigue lean against one another for support, hands interlocked; I imagine they have met up after work to commute home together after a week of long days. It is rare to find such a vast collection of people confined in one place; yet here we are, momentarily bound together before we disperse to move on with our separate lives. If I search for signs of connection among us, I do see them. From exchanging bewildered eye contact with other riders at the sight of a guitar solo inside a metro car to witnessing seats silently being passed to elderly passengers or a child grinning widely at a shih tzu, there is heart to be found.

I understand it sounds a bit ridiculous to romanticize something as ordinary as daily subway rides. Still, this ritual of paying attention to humans on the subway is my way of feeling connected to the world and immediate community around me, fleeting as it may be. Details from my own life also seem to seep into the stories I assign to my fellow passengers, allowing me to relate to strangers and reminding me to truly see the people around me. When I glance at the woman on my right, I ponder the unimaginable enormity of her life, knowing that she has also experienced girlhood, and contains a multitude of talents, fears and stories that I will never hear. I am comforted by the fact that I, too, have years upon years of core memories and hopes, that I exist solidly amongst the bodies around me. In all these nameless faces on the subway train, I recognize our shared humanity.

MiC Columnist Mandy Chu can be reached at mandychu@umich.edu.