Although I now speak and think in English, my first words were not in this language. I was raised by a village of relatives; as a result, I grew up speaking in a patchwork of Cantonese, Mandarin and Taishanese. My grandfather would play card games with me in Cantonese, inadvertently teaching me a myriad of curses — to my grandmother’s deep horror, yet to my absolute delight. On the weekends, I was placed under the watch of my older cousins. They affectionately teased me in a fast paced jumble of Mandarin until I too could mimic their tilted tones as a toddler. In this way throughout my childhood, Chinese was the tongue in which I was taught love, the language that I used to experience the world.

Upon entering school, however, this rapidly changed. Surrounded by a new sea of white faces and foreign syllables, I retained Taishanese but traded Cantonese and Mandarin for the nasally tones of English, and my ability to speak my mother tongues slipped silently out the door. Noting this growing disconnect, my parents enrolled me in Chinese Saturday school during my elementary years. On my first day, I trained my eyes upon a stain in the carpets, isolated from the rest of my younger, more fluent peers. The burning shame of not understanding what my teacher repeatedly asked made me retreat into myself, and I began to stop speaking in fear of stumbling, often reverting to English instead. Once, I took note of a transfer student from China — a girl with freckled skin and fiery copper hair — who conversed with our teacher in accentless Mandarin. I had thought bitterly to myself that even she, the expected “other” in this space, belonged here more than me and experienced firsthand the grounds of my cultural roots more closely than I ever had.

Language is so intricately linked to culture that it can feel as though my ties to the Chinese community are loosening each time my tongue loses the syllables I once knew, the same ones that made up the chatter of my earliest memories. When I step foot into my grandmother’s home, the steady rasp of a portable fan is the only sound that fills the room as I trace my finger along a shelf of dusty, carefully labeled VHS tapes adorned with peeling yellow stickers, each of which contain my nickname, 茵茵. The clunky TV screen comes to life with 3-year-old me rattling off the events of my day in Mandarin, followed by clips of me belting Priscilla Chan’s “千千闋歌” while carelessly sprawled across the floor of my family’s first apartment. Alone and separated from the girl onscreen by over a decade, my vision blurs. Forgetting songs I could once sing or experiencing long, uncertain pauses in conversation with my grandmother may not seem like grand tragedies on their own, but together these moments cumulate and become their own form of loss.

And yet, despite my now fragmented Chinese, there is still a familiarity in hearing Cantonese or attempting to speak Mandarin — they are still my heart’s first languages. By my sixth year in Chinese school, my understanding of Mandarin had returned in pieces — one week I could recite a passage without stumbling, and the next I could triumph over answering a question about the meaning of the week’s text. Certainly, my Chinese was, and still remains, imperfect and rudimentary; nonetheless, it was mine again. In another instance during my senior year, I met virtually with a high school senior in Taiwan as part of a class assignment where students from the U.S. and Taiwan converse. Once connected, my partner stumbled through his intro in English — the first five minutes were punctuated with awkward silences as his speech started and trailed off. The struggle in his eyes, even through the grainy pixels of a Zoom call, instantly transported me back to Chinese school. Tentatively, I asked if he would like to speak using Mandarin for a period instead of English. His demeanor flipped completely; where my partner was quiet and hesitant before, he now appeared completely energized and excited to share his perspectives, but above all his speech was tinted with the relief of suddenly understanding and being understood.

In one of my favorite passages from “Minor Feelings,” Cathy Park Hong recalls how differently her mother is perceived when speaking Korean as opposed to English, explaining,“When she speaks Korean, my mother speaks her mind. She is sharp, witty, and judgmental, if rather self-preening. But her English is a crush of piano keys … as my mother spoke, I watched the white person, oftentimes a woman, put on a fright mask of strained tolerance: wide eyes frozen in trapped patience, smile widened in condescension.” In this exchange with my partner, I must admit I was guilty of the impatience Hong mentions by embodying a fear I harbored as a child — that my stumbling would meet irritation and I would in turn be shunned. On the other hand, I saw in this moment the transformative nature of language and its ability to uplift, fostering connection and community. Trapped by English, my partner felt unable to communicate. Ironically, it occurred to me that I too felt trapped, not only by my inability to speak smoothly in Chinese, but by my desperate attachment to English. If I were to loosen my hold on this language enough to venture out and embrace my mother tongue, then even if my Chinese ends up sounding like a cacophonous “crush of piano keys,” I would be free to grow.

Moving forward, I continue to seek these moments of connection to my language and culture. After the initial barrier of communication had subsided, my partner and I ended up sharing more about our backgrounds beyond the required topics — we talked about our music tastes, exchanging recommendations, holding common ground when discussing our favorite foods and future career plans. Slowly through this act of speaking in Chinese again, I felt a semblance of belonging and community once more.

