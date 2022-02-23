“Aren’t you cold? You should have worn a jacket,” my friend chides me. “You know this bar usually has a long line.” Her pink, curly hair stands out among the sea of all-black outfits, matching the light from inside the bar seeping out of the doors. In fact, a quick peek inside tells any outsider that the bar is decorated like many Korean bars are — pink lighting, loud music and random unrelated works of art splattered across the walls. The bass-heavy music from inside mixes with the conversations of others in line outside — most of it is in Korean, but I hear the occasional English as well. Not at all uncommon for the Hongdae area, which is known to be a hot place in Korea for both Korean and foreign young adults.

It isn’t my first time in Korea, nor is it my first time in Hongdae. I was born in Mok-dong — a ward of Seoul — and I’ve come back a few times to visit family. However, this is my first time being in Korea after entering university, and I am not here for the sole purpose of visiting family. Instead, I am here as an exchange student.

I turn around in our shivering huddle, about to make a joke about how certain gardening tools never get cold, before realizing that my friends and I have reached the front of the line. The bouncer takes a glance at my German friend, as well as my Indian friend, before deciding to talk to me first. I also happen to be at the front, since both of my friends know that my Korean sounds more natural than theirs.

“신분증 보여주세요.” Please show your IDs. He’s reasonably bulky and wearing a beanie over his ears. He glances at the line, but the lack of excitement in his eyes tells me that he knows he’s in for a long night.

The bouncer stares at me as I fumble around my purse for my ID. After a few moments, I whip out a slightly crumpled piece of paper — a copy of my passport.

He gives it a glance before blinking once, and then twice. “한국인 아니에요?” Are you not Korean?

“Uh, I’m an American citizen. Born in 2001,” I say distractedly before pointing my index finger to where my birthday is. The bouncer stares at it with wrinkled eyebrows for a few seconds before glancing back at me. He then nods, indicating I can go in and I thank him before entering the bar with the rest of my friends.

As I walk through the bar doors, I bite my lip a few times out of nervous habit. Am I Korean? I don’t blame him for asking me that. Both of my parents are ethnically Korean, so I certainly look the part, and since Korean is the first language I learned, my pronunciation is nearly identical to a native speaker’s. Why would the bouncer think differently?

It also isn’t the first time I’ve been asked this question or its many variations both in the U.S. and in Korea. The question comes with different connotations in both countries, with Americans assuming I’m like a character from “Fresh Off the Boat” and Koreans assuming my parents are millionaires who could afford the immigration process. Despite these differences, no matter the country, the asker almost always follows up about my citizenship, my heritage, whether or not I’ve traveled to Korea and so on. Whether it is in class, a club meeting, or even some random customer at my job, there is always follow-up.

I try to push these thoughts away. I’m at a bar, so the only bitter thing present tonight should be a tequila shot or a particularly strong cocktail, but I can’t seem to shake off the feeling that I do not belong here — the country I was born in. The country where all of my family grew up and still lives.

I had thought that my dilemma about my identity would dissipate when I saw I was accepted to my study abroad program. I had relished the possibility of no longer being an outsider once in Korea. I looked the part and spoke the part just enough to pass as a local. For once, I could finally be just like every other person around me. I could be completely ordinary.

It was my mistake, of course, to think that this could work. How could I try to be someone I was not? I knew I wasn’t a “real” Korean by their definition. I didn’t make cards on Parents’ Day in kindergarten, I haven’t gone to after-school lessons since elementary school and I didn’t giggle over the “Cheese in the Trap” webtoon with my friends in middle school. I never carried a bag for my in-school shoes, and I certainly never took the notoriously difficult college entrance exam.

The term “Korean American” never felt quite right, either. I knew other Korean Americans, but most of them had very little, if any, interest in Korean culture, history and the language. They had never visited Korea or met their extended family. None of these qualities are bad in any way, nor do they mean that those who do have these interests are any better — it just meant that there wasn’t much I could relate with them in regard to my Korean identity.

So if I wasn’t Korean or Korean American, then what was I? Diasporic Korean was an identity I had played with in my head, but something about it felt cumbersome and unfamiliar. “Korean” and “Korean American” both come with recognition — recognition that made me more comfortable when I used to use those terms.

However, what is the point of using a term if I don’t feel comfortable with it and I feel as if it doesn’t truly describe who I am? I used to call myself Korean, but I would feel like an imposter while doing so in front of other Koreans — especially when politics and history came up. I briefly called myself Korean American, but eventually stopped due to no longer being able to ignore how I didn’t fit in with the Korean American communities I knew about.

I gradually realized that if I’ve never felt comfortable with “Korean American,” then trying to box myself into it wasn’t the solution — the same went for the term “Korean.” Although there was the convenience of their usage in the American vernacular that made utilizing them somewhat worthwhile, my attachment to these terms eventually eroded away due to my feelings of not truly belonging in either group. Instead of wrestling with this discomfort, I realized I should take confidence in my identity and the term that I felt truly described me: being diasporic Korean. I want to be confident in my identity, and hiding behind terms that I don’t truly resonate with is only doing myself a disservice. Being a diasporic Korean woman and coming to terms with its connotations is difficult, but I know that it will help me not only accept myself, but love myself in a way that hiding behind terms will not allow me to do.

MiC Columnist Yunseo Cho can be reached at yunseoc@umich.edu