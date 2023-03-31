Before I knew of virtue, I knew of vice.

It’s not a stretch to say I grew up hand in hand with the knowledge of sin, from the fairly innocuous to the fairly extreme: to hurt someone is a sin, to blaspheme is a sin, alcohol, greed, sacrilege — the list goes on and on. But with the knowledge of sin came also an understanding of hierarchy, with some sins taught as permissible and others damning. All are sins against god, but some are excused, and others abhorred. Eating meat, sacrilege: it’s not exactly a problem. Even drinking, hurting others: it’s fine! Maybe a reprimand, maybe someone will be disappointed. But no one will ever be hated for those vices. No parent will ever put down an ultimatum, detest their child forever or weep in sorrow for them.

On the other hand, I was taught early on of a supposedly unpardonable sin — being Queer. Yet as I became more cognizant of myself and the world, I began to revolt against this idea that I’d for so long been conditioned to revere as an axiom. And as a result, I’ve always unconditionally wanted to know, to ask god and attempt to understand the incomprehensible: If we can say that all love is intrinsic, why bestow it upon somebody at all? Why bestow upon somebody what’s considered an unpardonable sin that is simultaneously irrevocable and undeniable? Why are some people given a simple and easy love, and others not? Are we not all deserving of loving and being loved in return? Am I not deserving? I guess what I want to know is: If to love and be loved is our destiny, then how can we be expected to want to escape it?

It reminds me of these lines I once stumbled upon: “whether you love what you love / or live in divided ceaseless revolt against it / what you love is your fate.” These lines make me think of something else I was once told by a friend, years ago: “if I had to choose between blissful sin or loveless eternity, I’d choose the former.” Back then I’d heard this and struggled to understand why. What’s temporary bliss to eternity? I understand their words so much differently now that I no longer see love as a temporary bliss — love holds so much more weight to me. As such, I want to say that I, too, would choose the former. But every time I find myself ready to concede to my fate, a part of myself I can’t seem to let go of unwillingly hesitates. Like all others, I want nothing more than to bask in the simple feeling of loving and being loved in return. Yet, simultaneously, I can’t help but yearn for the possibility of an eternity that outlives my mortality. And unlike other sins, I’ve been told for so long that I can’t have both, can’t coexist between vice and virtue. This one is given a clear ultimatum, which is: choose. One, or the other — virtue and eternity, or vice and love.

And what if I choose the latter? If what I yearn for is eternity, why is it that I must forever be trapped in a struggle against the very nature that god himself bestowed upon me? Yet if I choose the former, a love that is my fate, it’s practically the same as giving me the knife to place upon my throat. I guess what I’m really trying to get at is: Part of me revolts against this dichotomy because, despite it all, I truly believe I am deserving of both. And who’s to say I’m not? I want to be good. I want to live forever. I want to love. Maybe it’s enough that I think I can.

This piece is being published anonymously due to personal reasons.