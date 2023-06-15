I come from the sweat and tears that feed “El Rio Bravo.” I come from the footprints left behind by my parents, Juan and Cisabeida, in a treacherous desert that served as their yellow brick road toward the Emerald City. Their willingness to navigate these foreign spaces paved the way to the places I have the privilege of calling home today.

My parents come from small homes that were comprised of a single room serving as their bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom all in one. They come from dreams limited by the words “No nos alcanza (We don’t have enough),” words that prevented them from furthering their education and forced them to work in the fields at the age of 12. Abandoning their homes in the small cities of La Mocha and El Moro, Guanajuato, became a norm, a necessity, a form of survival.

Cisabeida Duran-Gasca, my mother, was 17 years old when she migrated from Mexico to the United States in August of 1998. When she arrived in this country, she worked as a farmworker picking blueberries. Growing up, she would tell me:

“Escuchaba que en los Estados Unidos había mucho trabajo y pagaban muy bien y pues esto me motivó a moverme a los Estados Unidos para ganar dinero, apoyar a mi mamá, y en un futuro poder regresar para estar con ella (I constantly heard that in the United States there was a lot of work and they paid very well and this motivated me to move to the United States to earn money. I wanted to support my mother and in the future have the opportunity to return and be with her).”

The youngest in her family with nine older siblings, Cisabeida was one of two sisters remaining in Mexico with her mother while the rest of her siblings and her father were working as farmworkers in the United States. When deciding to migrate to the United States, her main goal was to make sure her mother in Mexico was financially supported. Once she arrived, she felt both relief and fear, simultaneously. Her excitement for making it to this country was soon replaced by the anxiety she felt when seeing a police car, dreading the day they would stop her and ask for an ID. Despite this fear, she did not let a single day go to waste and immediately went into the fields as a blueberry picker and, to this day, continues to have this same dedication and perseverance.

Juan Loredo-León, my father, was 17 years old when he entered the United States in February of 1999. He still remembers how he and my uncle were pulling my aunt across the river, hoping the heavy tides wouldn’t strip her away from them. The fear they felt in that moment marked the beginning of a life of unease here in the United States, one dominated by systemic violence and exploitation. Also being the youngest in his family, it was very difficult for him to abandon home and leave his mother, my grandmother, by herself. His father, Carlos Loredo-Valdez, had been a farmworker his entire life. He would travel to the United States and Canada and briefly come back home to visit his family before having to leave once again. When coming to the United States, my father felt guilty for leaving his mother behind but had hope that they would one day meet again.

“El sueño americano es algo que durante mi vida en los Estados Unidos, he tratado de realizar. Con mucho trabajo y sacrificio le doy gracias a Dios por darme la paciencia y sabiduría para poder seguir adelante (The American dream is something that I have tried to achieve throughout my life here in the United States. With a lot of work and sacrifice, I thank God for giving me the patience and wisdom to keep going).”

Through my father, I recognize how my parents have been forced into a system of immigration that dominates their definition of success. “The American Dream” has become a way of exerting dominance over individuals such as my parents and perpetuating systemic violence and injustice toward the Latinx community. It is an illusion that has separated families and made it impossible for them to see each other again. What once served as my parents’ motivation for entering this country now serves as the prime actor in the cycles of exploitation that immigrants encounter in American society, a country that had promised them so much yet took far more in return.

Growing up, this same cycle influenced my perception of the world. When deciding on attending the University of Michigan, I had never visited the campus before. I was unaware of the spaces I was to become a part of, spaces that were once deemed unimaginable and inadmissible by myself and my parents. The summer before starting college, I had the opportunity to visit Central Campus. My entire family and I were in awe. The Union, Angell Hall, The Big House — it all seemed so surreal.

I now realize that the reason for our bewilderment was a direct result of the cycle of injustice that my parents have faced as Mexican immigrants in this nation. Their reality had been limited by a lack of resources that had taught them that spaces like the ones we were witnessing in the moment were unreachable for people like us. As we drove away, my dad looked over and told me “Nunca olvides de donde vienes (Never forget where you come from),” words that have guided me as I continue to witness the world that had been hidden from us for so long.

My parent’s stories and the sacrifices they have made are part of who I am and the spaces I navigate today. Letting go of the spaces they grew up in came at a cost that my parents still feel to this day. After more than 20 years, they continue dreaming of the day when they can once again return to their homeland.

“Este país me ha cuitado mucho. Yo ya tengo mas de 20 años que no voy a Mexico y la verdad es que esto me duele mucho. El sueño más grande que tenía es poder regresar y estar con mi mamá y ahora que ella ya fallecio, mi sueño más grande se fue con ella (This country has taken a lot from me. It has been more than 20 years that I have not gone to Mexico and the truth is that this hurts me a lot. The biggest dream I had was to be able to return and be with my mother and now that she has passed away, my biggest dream was taken with her).”

The resilience my parents have demonstrated and their willingness to step foot into unknown spaces without looking back is my biggest strength. It is this strength that has pushed me to defy the cycles of exploitation that my parents and I were destined to remain a part of. It has motivated me to overcome the violent realities “The American Dream” has imposed onto us and work to build a future in which families like my own are no longer separated by borders, fearful of getting stopped by the police, and are free to take pride in where they come from. Through my parents, I have gained the courage to overcome the obstacles of being at an institution that was never intended for someone like myself and formally welcome my parents to the world their efforts have created.

