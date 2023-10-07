If you’ve ever hand-peeled 40 full-size navel oranges in an hour and a half, you know what I’m talking about.

I’m 17 and working at a summer camp in my hometown. The free lunches that the city provides for the kids regularly include these huge navel oranges — the students’ only fresh fruit or vegetable. The oranges are so big that the 5 and 6 year olds can’t even fit their hands all the way around, and the skin is so tough that the middle schoolers have no desire to waste their precious lunchtime peeling it.

That first day, I remember seeing the kids beginning to pile untouched oranges in the middle of their lunch tables. I hate seeing the untouched oranges, and I want to show the kids that I care. I think of what my mom would do for me, and so I turn, on instinct, to the nearest camper and ask her if she wants me to peel her orange for her. She says yes, and so it begins.

Things I learned that summer:

The first puncture of my fingernail into the first orange of the day is always satisfying: clean break through the rind, sharp smell of citrus. I then slip my thumb under the peel and start to carve away, taking as much of the bitter white skin away as I can because I remember how much I hated it as a kid. When lucky, I can hit a stride, cresting half of the peel off with a single twist.

After the first few oranges, the sugary juice starts to stick to my skin. After the first dozen, my wrists start getting sore. I take orange after orange, peels falling into a pile next to me, pulp caked under my fingernails, sour-sharp juice finding the smallest cuts in my skin and stinging for the rest of the hour.

It’s worth it, though, to feel the satisfaction of an indignity — however small — dealt with. Because, really, the program, developed specifically for feeding children, couldn’t have found a supplier for clementines or mandarins or tangerines instead? It’s worth it, for the spiteful pride that despite the city short-staffing us and underpaying us and shoving us in a gym without air conditioning, we’re still able to run things so well that I have the free time to peel fruit. It’s worth it, most of all, to see the kids’ delight when I hand them their oranges.

I’m 13, or 7, or 22 and doing homework, or sitting at the kitchen counter or visiting my mom for the first time in a month, and she’s cutting me an orange.

You might know the rest of that story: the Taiwanese tradition of fruit for dessert, of parents treating their children and hosts treating their guests with plates of perfectly cut fruit. You might also know how this image of the long-suffering immigrant parent, silently bringing a plate of fruit to their American-born child after an argument, has been immortalized and valorized and made cliché through internet memes and TikTok videos and essay after essay after essay after essay after essay after essay.

It’s even been commodified – you can go to Redbubble and purchase this sticker (available for $4.03!) that proclaims “I LOVE YOU = I CUT FRUIT FOR YOU.”

Growing up in southwest Michigan, the only other Taiwanese kids I knew were the other students in my piano studio, and my older cousins, who I saw once a year. Beyond this, the only other connection I had to my Taiwanese identity was the faceless comment sections of social media pages like Subtle Asian Traits. In pages like this, I clung to these memes and essays as an affirmation of my Taiwanese identity, but their message got twisted.

The joke in most of the memes, and the emotional core in most of these essays, is the significance of food being offered in lieu of a verbal or explicit apology from a parent to their child. This was exactly how my relationship with my mom operated. I hated it, so I assumed that everyone else hated it. I assumed that the meme-makers and essay-writers were as unsatisfied as I was and that the joking and the poetic essays were a mass cover-up for the pain that we were all feeling. I interpreted it all as a glorification of tough love, an insistence that we shouldn’t ever need hugs or apologies or verbal “I love you’s,” and that if I did, it meant that I was rejecting my culture. I assumed that we were saving face in front of a white audience and fighting back against the Tiger Mom stereotype, and I assumed that I needed to keep my head down and play along for the good of the community. I thought, Okay, suck it up. If a plate of fruit is good enough for everyone else, it should be good enough for you.

It became very easy to romanticize the strained relationship between me and my mom. I could make it all so poetic: the fights, the arguments, the crying, the plate of orange cubes afterwards. I thought: If this is the price of belonging, I’m happy to pay it. I didn’t know how to demystify the gap that came from my mom being raised in a high-context culture in Taiwan, trying to communicate with her child raised in a low-context culture in the United States. I didn’t know that some of the creators of those memes and essays understood that gap but were truly content with how their parents showed them love. I was stuck wallowing in disappointment, waxing poetic about how we would never understand each other, and how I was so strong for surviving on scraps of affection, never expressing what I actually wanted.

In trying to connect with the other Taiwanese and Chinese kids that I knew, I got smug satisfaction from our ritual one-upping: who was taking the most AP classes, who was running on the least amount of sleep, who was performing on the lowest number of practice hours. We coped with suffering by presenting it as success: No one cared if you played well at the piano recital, but if you revealed afterwards that you were doing it on three hours of sleep and hadn’t practiced regularly for a month? You were a legend.

This was our survival. You are crumbling under the weight of your parents’ expectations, and you know how much they suffered to get you here. You know that white society is salivating at the mouth for an excuse to say I told you so and stamp your parents as cruel, emotionless and inhumane. So, you stand on the stage and proclaim: Fuck you, I love this.

What else is there to do?

The answer, of course, was to turn my back, walk off stage and admit that I didn’t love this. The healing had to start with me admitting to myself that sometimes, fruit isn’t enough. I needed to accept that it’s okay to need a hug, sometimes, and to want to hear your parents say “I’m sorry” when they’ve done something that truly hurt you, and to realize that I spent years suppressing those aches because I thought it made me weak.

I had to untie my ego from my suffering. I had to figure out how to connect to my culture and my community in a way that didn’t hinge on how much pain I could endure. I had to actually talk to my mom about writing this essay, knowing that as soon as I said the words, Hey, so you know how you cut fruit for me? out loud that the romanticization of an unspoken ritual would be lost. It’s a lot easier to glorify a cultural practice when you’ve never talked about it to the person you do it with. Now, we hug and apologize with words. This summer, I even came out to her. These are all things I’ve always wanted but never asked for. As I reflect, I marvel at how I restricted myself as a child to accept one form of affection, as if love was something that had to be rationed.

This is what I would say to my younger self: You deserve to express when you want more than a plate of fruit, and your parents deserve to know the ways in which you want to be loved. You deserve parents who are willing to meet you in the middle and understand how they’ve caused you pain, intentionally or unintentionally. You deserve a community where you don’t have to compete about who’s doing the best at enduring the suffering that this world piles on top of you.

With the mystique gone, even though I still find most of the cut fruit memes to be shallow, and the essays to be cliche, I still find value in the act itself and share with my mom an appreciation for the power of showing love through action. In my transition from childhood to adulthood, I want to bring my own version of the cut fruit tradition with me.

Now, I can identify that summer before college, at seventeen, as my first time on the other side of the dynamic. My first step into adulthood: a shift in the balance of the people who you cut fruit for, and the people that cut fruit for you. As I grow older, I hope to fulfill the responsibility of that role. Not just in knowing how to cut an orange into perfect cubes, but in admitting when I’m wrong, apologizing with grace and refusing to ever again worship the suffering of myself or anyone else.

MiC Columnist Mei Lanting can be reached at mlanting@umich.edu.