I’m looking for someone. Someone who is nameless to me. I’ve tried to reason with myself. Accept the names I was given. My father gave me God. And my mother gave me Allah. I’ve read scripture and divinations. I’ve read hadiths and prayers. And yet this person is still nameless to me. I’m looking for a reason. A reason why the sky is blue beyond science. A reason why I cry for a song beyond emotion. All the reasons for every intensity felt around the world. And all the reasons for every mistake turned into purpose. I’m looking for solace. I envy the outward cries and tears of exultation. The sensation of security. I envy the comfort of unseeable warmth. The sensation of complete love reciprocated. The pleasure of falling with the assurance of being caught, Before you reach the ground. I’m looking for the nameless Who could catch me anytime I was falling. But the nameless remains as such. Perpetually unknown is the universe to me. MiC Columnist Iman Jamison can be reached at ijamison@umich.edu.

