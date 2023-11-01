“And this order is to?”

“Ayeyi and Lauren,” I responded, for both me and my friend.

As our orders parsed across the counter, two strawberry açaí lemonade refreshers with two pumps of raspberry, we waited in the collection area for our names to be called. Swiftly, hers was, while mine was prefixed by a hesitation, a long pause, before being brutally butchered. We both laughed, took a picture of our styrofoam mugs, and detailed our experiences on the Internet for the world to see.

Upon my next visit, I soon learned our names on the cups, and the fact they were intentionally misspelled, was often a marketing ploy to get people to repost their cups. Determined to overcome this subtle, albeit genius strategy, I soon adopted my own “Starbucks Name”, a conventional name that I could use whenever I pleased. I chose the name “Alex”, thinking it bore enough resemblance to my actual name, Ayeyi, and was light enough on the Western tongue to go unnoticed. Crazy I know, but I always thought doing so was my contribution to the anti-capitalistic effort, my version of sticking it to the man. They were already charging me overpriced lattes and lemonades anyway.

Yet in “winning” this battle against the coffeehouse, I wondered if I lost another. Had I given off my cultural name for convenience, just to have a quick and seamless interaction? What would people think if they found out that I had given a wrong (whiter) name for an açaí lemonade? Was this a cruel manifestation of code-switching, that I had almost adorned a new name (and identity) altogether?

Even so, as I walked up to the counter to make the order – “my” order – another thought arose. My name is incredibly phonetic, pronounced ah-yeh-yee, read exactly the way it is spelled, and spelled exactly the way it is read. For a society that is accustomed to saying names that sound nothing like the way that they are written — Gyllenhall, Ulysses, McConaughey — surely mine should be awarded the same privilege too.

But in wrestling with these thoughts, one thing remained true. I could not deny the ease that came with my Starbucks name. Alex’s order was quick and seamless. His request was heard, interpreted, and answered, all in one breath. His name was met with a “you got it”, while mine was faced with a raised eyebrow, a hesitant, hovering hand, and a request to “spell that for me”. Anyone with an “unconventional” name will know how quickly time freezes in such situations – not Alex though, he’s got it.

So it is not as easy as it seems. Choosing to present a different name was not a transformation of my identity – in fact, it is more a preservation. I just could not allow my name butchering to continue any longer. I was already being given a new name each time I approached the counter: one day I was “Aye”, the next “Ye”, and then I was “Ayiyi” – each day, an identity more absurd than the last. And the icing on the cake – or in this case, the cream on the coffee – was watching baristas stumble and stutter over the name they chose for me – a picked and prodded version of my name. In the past, my response to this public and very vocal slaughter was to turn around, looking for an “AI”( yes, like artificial intelligence) and wondering who they were, and how they had the same order as I did.

So I ask myself, why not take the control back? If it is going to be a wrong name, it might as well be a name of my choosing. Today, I am Alex, because I actually chose to be.

As the barista whips up my concoction at the back, a medley of sludges and swooshes echoing throughout the cafe, I still think about the interaction I allowed to transpire. Now don’t get me wrong, I mean I’ve had pet names before: There was Pokstar, a clever play on my middle name; Ayoyo, a tag that unwittingly birthed the irreparable tagline “Oh no Ayoyo”; and my personal favorite “Lemon Smile”— an affectionate nod to my smile (a description I never fully embraced but could never quite dispute).

However, these names have all been reserved for close friends and companions — people with whom the outer layer of pleasantries and Midwestern small talk had been shed. They were reserved for people whom I willingly allowed to shape my identity and how I was addressed. In this fleeting encounter, with a stranger with whom I’ll likely never cross paths with again, I opt for the name Alex. A simple label to be etched onto a disposable styrofoam cup and not onto the canvas of my identity.

Is that succumbing to the white-washed nature of America today? No, quite the opposite, actually. I presented a different name because I needed my name to be treated with more dignity and respect. I needed the weight of my name, Ayeyi, to be recognized each time it was said; its meaning, “God’s Praise”, as one who praises, one whose work is worthy to be praised, to reverberate when said.

So, for a Starbucks barista who is just trying to get orders by, and I, an impatient customer, who’s just trying to get mine back, I left the name Alex. To soothe like honey, and gloss like film. Because I didn’t have the time or the energy to explain the (cultural) weight a name like mine holds, in an interaction whose significance paled in comparison.

With my iced açai lemonade açaí lemonade in hand, I leave the coffee shop, allowing the embarrassment I would have felt to be replaced by the cool of my drinkdrink. Mid-sip I think, surely not every interaction I have needs to be a deep discussion on diversity and inclusion. I don’t need to always dismantle every institutional and discriminatory structure in this country; I’d never be able to even if I tried. Sometimes, I just need to grab a quick açaí lemonade and go, thinking nothing else of it.

And would it kill Starbucks to just have customers write their own names? Save us all the mental drama and inner monologues.

MiC Columnist Ayeyi Asamoah Manu can be reached at ayeyiyp@umich.edu.