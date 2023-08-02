my Mother’s tears my Mother cries as i am thrust into hostile captivity meant to mold me, my culture, my essence she is a part of me; as i am of her and her anguish is my own my Mother cries as my feet are shackled, my hands are bound i follow the uniform pavement road forsaking the rolling green fields my Mother cries as they remake me “a duckling to a swan,” they say yet i know better ornate beads, vibrant patterns and radiant hues dissipating into that of a navy suit and tie my Mother cries as they wrench me from her grasp forbidding me from touching her forbidding me from seeing her my Mother cries as her regal robes and silken skirts are confined bound by chains that tear them apart my Mother cries as i am forced away my heart, carelessly in their pockets “come home,” she pleads “i will never forget you,” i reply yet the words taste foreign, alien-like on my tongue an empty vow my Mother cries when i do not know her name as i do not know my own my Mother cries when i yearn to return to the familiar rolling green plains to recapture the belonging i once cherished but i cannot for my Mother is gone and i do not know the way home.

MiC Columnist Muntaha Rahman can be reached at muntaha@umich.edu.