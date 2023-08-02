pink and blue skyline with grassy fields
Muntaha Rahman/MiC
my Mother’s tears
my Mother cries
as i am thrust into hostile captivity
meant to mold me, my culture, my essence
she is a part of me; as i am of her
and her anguish is my own

my Mother cries
as my feet are shackled, my hands are bound
i follow the uniform pavement road 
forsaking the rolling green fields

my Mother cries
as they remake me
“a duckling to a swan,” they say
yet i know better
ornate beads, vibrant patterns and radiant hues
dissipating
into that of a navy suit and tie

my Mother cries
as they wrench me from her grasp
forbidding me from touching her
forbidding me from seeing her

my Mother cries
as her regal robes and silken skirts are confined
bound by chains that tear them apart

my Mother cries
as i am forced away
my heart, carelessly in their pockets
“come home,” she pleads 
“i will never forget you,” i reply
yet the words taste foreign,
alien-like on my tongue
an empty vow

my Mother cries
when i do not know her name
as i do not know my own

my Mother cries
when i yearn 
to return to the familiar rolling green plains
to recapture the belonging i once cherished 

but i cannot
for my Mother is gone
and i do not know the way home.

