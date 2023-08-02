I grew up a father’s daughter But as a little girl, everyone would exclaim “美女, 你长得很像你的妈妈!” Beautiful girl, you look just like your mom I felt giddy when told I was my mother’s mirror She was, and remains, beautiful, All prominent cheekbones and thick waves of dark, silky hair Smile-induced crinkles at the corners of her eyes. And for a while, as a child I naively thought my mother’s appearance defined her It took ages for me to recognize my mother’s girlhood But one day, I watched her face light up as she spoke and her past unfurled before us. I absorbed her accounts of a lost lifetime And mourned what she could have been She once loved school and dancing, She had close friends and a first love who wrote her letters. A degree left waiting, Contacts long forgotten, An invitation to a man’s wedding sealed with a Chinese stamp in the mail. There is a chasm between this life and that one My mom came to the U.S. at age 19 Just a bit older than I am now And shared her grandmother’s basement with a host of relatives. I think about how often she must have cried in those first years torn from her life, knowing her lonely role as the family’s anchor Textbooks exchanged for waitress uniforms, Tongue uncertain as she took on foreign syllables, Even as the rest of her family stayed silent She played eldest daughter, Chauffeur and ambassador All at once I asked if she ever considered abandoning it all. She replies, I thought about it, 女女, And I could not leave them for home. It would have been so selfish. She knew nothing, but given the wheel She navigated all their lives while still testing the waters herself Even now, she is steering I feel her wistfulness in recalling dusty stories, But she is not a tragic tale. And, despite the imperfections, She has chosen this fork Built a career for herself, A life for us, her children. My mother pushes me to sail toward farther shores When she shares what she finds joy in now, Whether it be real estate or dance, Mom’s eyes twinkle like a kid at the arcade Excited because she still loves the process of learning, Of growing The magnitude of her strength Is the most radiant thing about her I meet her eyes and see That I am my mother’s daughter too. That beyond the twin curves of our noses And apples of our cheeks, I am my mother’s mirror.

