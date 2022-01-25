Writer’s Note: “Chinese New Year” is also referred to as the “Lunar New Year,” and different versions of the holiday are celebrated in many other cultures. For example, this celebration is known as Tết in Vietnam. I use the term “Chinese New Year” throughout this piece not to ignore other Lunar New Year celebrations, but to reflect my identity and experiences as a Malaysian and Singaporean Chinese person.

Although it feels like the 2021 holiday season has come to a close, it’s not over for me just yet. Just like how Christmas decorations spring up the day after Thanksgiving, Chinese New Year decorations take over my house on Jan. 2. The annually changing lunar calendar puts Chinese New Year on Feb. 1 this year, making it a quick turnaround for putting away the Christmas tree to make way for intricate red paper cutouts and banners with auspicious words and blessings printed on them.

When most people think of Chinese New Year, they think of the color red and the 12 zodiac animals you often find printed on paper placemats at Chinese buffets. While those are certainly key components of the holiday, there is a lot more to it than red lanterns and firecrackers. For one, Chinese New Year has a long history, with its first celebration dating back to the Shang Dynasty some 3,500 years ago (although the exact date is not recorded). It is said that a beast called “Nin,” meaning “year” in Cantonese, would attack villages every year. After discovering that Nin was afraid of loud sounds and the color red, villagers put up red lanterns, banged pots and lit firecrackers to scare it away.

Each year celebrates one of the 12 zodiac animals. For example, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, and the following year will be the year of the rabbit. Every 12 years, the cycle repeats, starting with the rat, then the ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and finally the pig. This ordering comes from a legend in which it is said that the emperor of Heaven and Earth, also known as the Jade Emperor, held a race, and the first 12 to cross a river would be awarded with a zodiac year named after them. Similar to astrological horoscopes, each animal is associated with certain personality traits that are explained by their method of crossing the river.

The rat and the cat were friends, and knowing that they were slow swimmers, they asked the ox to carry them across the river. The ox agreed, and the rat and cat climbed on his back. Right as they reached the finish line, the rat pushed the cat into the water and leaped into first place with the ox in second place. Next came the tiger and rabbit. The dragon, who had been preoccupied with helping some of the other animals cross the river, came in fifth (as someone born in the year of the dragon, I have always believed that the dragon should have been awarded first place for this act of selflessness, but that’s just my opinion…). The snake had sneakily hidden on the horse and managed to slither into sixth place followed by the horse. The goat, monkey and rooster came next. The dog was a strong swimmer and might have finished faster but had some fun playing in the water, and so it came in 11th place. Last came the pig, who had taken a break to eat and take a nap before swimming across the river. The cat finally managed to crawl out of the water but was too late, forever making cats and rats enemies.

Another thing that many people don’t know is that Chinese New Year is not actually one day, but a 15-day celebration. Spoiler alert: it’s essentially 15 consecutive days of eating wonderful food, and it’s the best (period). To prepare for the two-week long holiday, my family cleans the entire house from top to bottom, making room for the good luck that the new year brings. Sweeping the floors or doing laundry on the first day of Chinese New Year symbolizes sweeping or washing away good fortune that the new year brings, so we have to clean in advance of the holiday. On the other hand, breaking dishes, crying and using sharp utensils are said to bring bad luck on the new year. Additionally, we will get haircuts and buy new clothing to symbolize new beginnings — and of course, it’s an excuse for me to splurge on myself with my dad’s credit card. New, red clothing is best because it is considered a lucky color in Chinese culture, but any bright color will do.

“Gong Xi Gong Xi” (which translates to “congratulations” or “happiness to you”) and other Chinese New Year songs from some one-hour playlist on Youtube blasts through my mom’s phone throughout the month. Just like Christmas songs, you have your classics and then traditional songs with a contemporary twist such as “Xin Nian Tuan Yuan” (meaning New Year reunion) by Stella Chung and Nick Chung. I used to find these songs repetitive and overly boisterous with their sounds of crashing cymbals and high-pitched bamboo flute. Now that I’m living away from my family, I find comfort in these songs; they give me warm flashbacks of smiling through the pain of being so full when my older relatives kept putting food on my plate but not wanting to be rude by not eating everything. These songs remind me of sneakily opening the Chinese New Year snacks my mom banned my brother and I from eating before the first day of celebrations.

This is also the time when I’ll rearrange the furniture in my room according to the “Flying Star chart.” Feng shui masters, meaning those who have extensively studied the art of feng shui, will generate a nine-grid square every year, and it’s too complicated to succinctly explain, but the gist is that each square represents one of the following areas of life: romance, illness, quarrels, education/career, misfortune, wealth, destruction, prosperity and celebration. After I figure out the cardinal orientation of the room, I can divide it into the nine squares to see which section of the room is most important for luck in wealth or which corner to avoid spending so much time in to keep away illness or misfortune. For example, I’ll move my desk to the east side of my room to soak up all the education and career luck. Much to my mom’s insistence, to enhance romantic luck, I might put fresh flowers or something red in the romance corner.

The night before the first day of Chinese New Year, which is the last day of the previous year, we will have a meal together known as “nian ye fan,” or the “reunion dinner.” It is customary for everyone to convene at the oldest relative’s house and have so much food on the table that it can’t possibly be finished. This symbolizes a surplus of luck that will spill into the new year.

On the first day of Chinese New Year, there will be another big family dinner, but counterintuitively, we’ll typically eat only plain food such as rice porridge or leftovers from previous meals. Starting the new year with simple food symbolizes starting at rock bottom so that your year can only get better from here. Being Buddhist, my mom’s side of the family will eat only vegetarian dishes to purify the body because no animals are killed. That being said, I have heard the opposite custom that eating plain food on the first day of Chinese New Year is taboo because it symbolizes starting off the year with bad fortune, so I suppose it depends on who you ask.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Chinese New Year without the red packets. Throughout the holiday, elders and married couples will give out bright red or gold envelopes containing money known as “lai see” in Cantonese. The amount varies from a couple dollars to much more, depending on the relationship between the giver and receiver, but it will usually include the number eight because the Mandarin and Cantonese word for eight is a homonym for the word “wealth.” The banknotes will always be new and free of wrinkles. The polite way to receive a red packet is with both hands and wishing the giver good fortune and good health. There’s also an unspoken and subtle calculation that givers will do — for example, if one household has four kids but I only have two, each of the four kids should receive less so both households give and receive equal amounts in total. In addition, the general rule is that once you are married, you make the sad transition from receiver to giver.

Besides the amount in my bank account rising, another one of my favorite parts of this holiday is the snacks — need I say more? Some of my favorite snacks specific to Southeast Asia include pineapple tarts, a buttery pastry filled with a pineapple jam, and kuih bangkit, which is a powdery white Malaysian coconut biscuit that melts in your mouth. For some reason, there are always a variety of seeds found in the round and flower-shaped snack boxes my mom puts around the house. From sunflower to pumpkin to watermelon, there is never a shortage of seeds (and seed shells that get all over the floor) because they’re easily shareable and snackable.

Additionally, there are sambal prawn rolls, bak kwa (Chinese jerky) and kuih kapit (a thin biscuit stamped with a pattern and folded or rolled in such a way that another name for them are “love letters”). I could go on forever, but I’ll stop here because I’m getting hungry and also because my descriptions don’t give these snacks justice — you’ll just have to trust me that they’re delicious. If you’re lucky, you might be able to find them at your local Chinese grocery store in the iconic clear plastic jars with red screw-on lids.

The days between the first and last day of Chinese New Year are filled with more festivities such as visiting other relatives and watching lion dances. Although each day technically has a traditional schedule, such as a specific day for married daughters to visit their side of the family with their husband and children, for practicality reasons, most people tend not to adhere strictly to it.

On the final day of Chinese New Year, there will be yet another big meal (see why this is my favorite holiday yet?) known as “Chap Goh Mei.” Just like the reunion dinner, each dish on the table will have a story or specific reason for being there. For instance, we’ll eat fish because it sounds like the word “surplus” in Mandarin. My mom loves to share the story of one of my aunts coming back from the store and saying that they were out of fish. “What do you mean? They are out of fish! There’s no fish! No fish, no fish” she kept repeating to everyone’s horror, not realizing that it sounded like she was saying something like “There’s no surplus! No good fortune! No luck!”

The main event of the meal for us is “Yee Sang,” which can be described as a salad with raw fish, but that simply doesn’t do the dish justice. My family makes it with vegetables like carrots, red cabbage, jicama and cucumber shredded thin so that they resemble noodles along with pomelo, roasted sesame seeds, fried wonton wrappers and a sweet plum sauce. In the center, there will be smoked salmon. Everyone will stand up around the table with their chopsticks at the ready. At the mark, everyone will grab at the food, throwing it upwards while yelling things like “May you become rich” or “Good fortune.” Inevitably, about thirty percent of the food ends up on the table, chairs and floor. It’s no doubt the messiest and most chaotic way to mix a salad, but in the best way possible.

For dessert, we will enjoy “nin gou,” a glutinous rice cake with a similar texture to mochi. Resembling a stodgy brown jello, it might not look extravagant, but it is incredibly rich and filling; its name is a homonym for the phrase “high year” in Cantonese — “high” meaning better or improved.

I never appreciated the hours my mom spent sweating from the steam wafting from the many dishes under the stove, but without her dedication, I might not have the same connection to my cultural heritage that I do today. Even with my broken Cantonese, mere three years of Mandarin classes and Americanized clothes, I notice how food instantly finds a way to transverse borders and connect people of different cultures. Customs like food have the power to communicate love without words.

Because of the pandemic, this will be yet another year that many people won’t be able to travel to see family and friends for the lunar new year. Nevertheless, I am thankful for my mom who recreates my favorite traditional dishes, a warm house to enjoy them in and the box filled with snacks my aunt sent all the way from Singapore(where the postage probably cost more than the parcel’s contents). 新年快乐 and may the Year of the Tiger 2022 be a luck-filled year for all of us.

MiC Contributor Victoria Tan can be reached at tanv@umich.edu.