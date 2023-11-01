The yelling gets closer, louder, slowly approaching the closet where I sit with my knees to my chest, my back pressed against the door, silently pleading that it stays closed. I hold my breath, sitting perfectly still, as if the stillness and silence will melt me into the carpet itself, concealing me in its rough fibers. My heartbeat thunders through my body, booming in my ears so loudly that I’m sure it’s impossible to miss. But after a few seconds, my mother’s footsteps become a distant pitter-patter, the closet door remaining untouched. I exhale.

Eventually, my heartbeat slows to its usual rhythm, and my anxiety is replaced with a familiar sense of serenity: I’m safe once again.

***

I’ve always felt most comfortable in small spaces — bathrooms and closets, specifically. Their size practically ensures that they are a sanctuary for one, meaning I can be alone and think without disruption. Whether I’m in them for two minutes or two hours, I can peacefully recharge until I choose to reenter my life on the outside. That’s the great thing about these small spaces: They let you stay for as long as you want, as long as you need, without expecting anything in return.

–

solitude | ˈsɑləˌtud | noun:

the quality or state of being alone or remote from society.

Throughout my childhood, a bustling household meant that, between constant phone calls, yelling, arguments and laughter, quiet was a distant dream. I found solace in the solitude of my tiny closet. Fortunately for me, my sister is claustrophobic, so even in our shared room, the closet could truly be mine. And the space was just so enticing: the hanging sweaters beckoning me in, the warm rug begging me to sit down and stay a while.

And stay a while I did. When life got to be too much, I retreated into the closet, where I could be alone with my thoughts. It became my preferred setting for almost everything: reading books, playing with my toys or just sitting and daydreaming. Most importantly, though, there was no one watching me there.

That’s when it started: the taunting, the criticism, the scrutiny. Nothing I ever did was quite right, but I couldn’t figure out why. Just a mother’s watchful eye, I thought to myself. But this one was piercing; it was cruel. I could never figure out why it was like this, or what I did to deserve it, or why it was me, specifically, but I was always left with the same hopeless feeling.

القلب بشوف قبل العين // The heart sees before the eye.

Outside of the closet, my heart pounded with every action I took, preparing for the inevitable screaming and my flood of tears that always followed. But in here, I was alone, free from the microscope and the insults and the yells, able to just be.

–

safety | ˈseɪfti | noun:

the condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk or injury.

As the years passed, my tastes expanded, and I formed a distinct appreciation for bathrooms. Their cold tiles provided a refreshing change from the closet’s rough carpet, the lighting was miles better and, best of all, the door locked! This guaranteed that no unwelcome visitors could enter until I decided to leave — a crucial factor during this time of my life.

My adolescent years were marked by a certain kind of fire; as an opinionated tween with a quick mouth, I was constantly getting into arguments. Now, I could fight back, so I did. Constantly. Maybe even too much. And the situation escalated. But the big emotions, big build-ups, big blow-ups inevitably came with even bigger, Icarian falls — and the fear never quite left, my heartbeat only barely drowned out by my yells.

Hopelessness grew into desperation, and under every snarky retort was a girl begging to be heard, to be seen — a plea that remained unanswered. My mom and I just have cultural differences, I reasoned. She just wishes I was more like her. But with every “You’re becoming too American” or “This is not the way we raised you” came a thousand more personal, targeted insults. I still didn’t know quite why — maybe she just doesn’t like me? — but I didn’t care. I saw red, lashing out with any words I could find, hoping to redirect even one-tenth of the hurt I felt back the other way. Above all, though, I was scared: What if it’s like this forever?

جرح السلاح ببرا ولكن جرح اللسان ما ببرا // A wound inflicted by a weapon can heal, but the wound inflicted by a tongue won’t.

But, with the simple click of the bathroom lock, the fear dissolved: Here, I was safe to process, to release, to just be. Slowly, the bathrooms and closets became my closest confidantes, privy to all the tears, anxieties and trials and tribulations of a young teenager navigating her maddeningly dysfunctional life.

These spaces were like portals; time stood so perfectly still that sometimes you’d forget it ever existed. Every time I sat on the cold tile or rough carpet, I escaped the realities of my life and entered my own personal Narnia — the same place once home to my childish musings, dolls and stacks of books.

–

silence | ˈsaɪləns | noun:

the absence of sound or noise.

Approaching the end of my teenage years, the fire dissipated; the fighting grew taxing, tiring, and at some point along the line, I gave up. The passion slowly faded and detachment grew in its place. The problems were still there, but the impassioned yelling was replaced by a quieter, steadier resentment, like a steaming kettle that had run its course and now could only whimper when it once shrieked.

An ever-lively household slowly became characterized by its silence — so deafeningly loud, so imposing that it consumed you entirely, putting you on edge as soon as you entered the front door. Every step or creak made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, and the pounding chest returned, only this time more subdued; it had been through this a million times before.

As you grow older, you start to notice the little things — the way your parents interact, the way they interact with others, the way they interact with their parents — and it dawns on you: What if she can’t help it? Even worse: What if I’m also destined to end up that way? Generational cycles have a funny way of creeping up on you; the issues arise, and you tackle them head-on — bravely, optimistically, certain you’ll keep fighting until they get resolved — until one day, you just don’t. Maybe the constant back-and-forth just isn’t stimulating anymore. Maybe the comments get so personal that it hurts to acknowledge them. Maybe you ignore them, and choose to give yourself the love and acceptance you so desperately yearned for. I wonder if we’re ever going to address it, or if the elephant is just going to keep growing until the walls explode. I wonder if she wonders that, too.

في الصمت كلام // There is speech in silence.

So I returned to my portals, wherein I found comfort in a different kind of silence. A warm silence, a welcoming silence — the kind of silence that had watched me grow up without passing any judgment. By now, I had created a full-fledged ecosystem, harboring all the joy, sadness, excitement and anger I’d accumulated until this point. It was so vibrant, so full of life, so human and so markedly different from the harsh, cold silence waiting for me on the outside.

But life outside was picking up, and I could go back to my comfort spaces only occasionally, whenever I had the time, savoring every second of their familiar peace and quiet.

***

It’s a Tuesday afternoon, and I’ve just finished my classes for the day. A growing heap of assignments, errands and meetings patiently await me in my calendar, but for now, I sink into the cold, tiled floor, reunited with my old friend. Suddenly, I hear movement outside the bathroom door. I sit perfectly still, holding my breath, praying that my stillness will render me invisible once again. I know that it’s probably my roommate coming back from her own classes, that she’s not here to chastise me, that I’m okay now — but I hold my breath anyway, waiting for the footsteps to pass. She shuffles past and I hear her bedroom door shut. I exhale.

In these small spaces, I’m 6, 13 and 19 all in one, suspended in time and place by the solitude, and the safety, and the silence, if only for five minutes.

