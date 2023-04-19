Akash Dewan/MiC. 
mumbai is loud
humming with squawks, honks and shouts
but noises blend
into sounds of laughter, banter and bhajans
Birds fly over the Mumbai skyline. Akash Dewan/MiC.
Cars pass in front of the Victoria Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is smelly
bearing odors of sewage, cows and smoke
but smells turn aromas
of vada pavs, pakoras and kebabs
Two cows on Juhu Beach. Akash Dewan/MiC.
A street vendor serving vada pavs. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is chaotic
the traffic incessant, trains crammed
but no day is the same
the commotion inviting, spontaneity intoxicating
Motorcyclists waiting at an intersection. Akash Dewan/MiC.
Dhobi Ghat from above. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is serious
people move with purpose, rushing to get places
but for every adult is a child
playing in the gullys, basking in their innocence
A woman waits for a train. Akash Dewan/MiC.
Children sitting on a roof in the Dhobi Ghat. Akash Dewan/MiC
mumbai is overwhelming
my eyes dart, my mind scatters
but as an artist
my eyes bewilder, my mind ideates
A Dhobi Ghat worker. Akash Dewan/MiC.
A train arriving at the Mahalaxmi Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is rustic
she doesn’t walk on eggshells or put up a front
but beckons you
to experience her in her rawest form
Fisherman boats docked at Sassoon Dock. Akash Dewan/MiC.
A stairwell at the Mahalaxmi Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is colorful
she doesn’t follow conventions or norms
but reinvents herself
her streets your canvas, people your muse
Two children sitting admiring the ocean at the Bandra Fort. Akash Dewan/MiC.
Men enjoying the sunset at Queen’s Necklace. Akash Dewan/MiC.
mumbai is loud
but amongst the noise lie sounds of serenity
with the crash of her waves and rustles of her trees
amongst the noise lie sounds of community
with the bargaining of her veggie-walas and greetings of her auto-walas
amongst the noise lie sounds of artistry
with the contours of her skyline and brilliance of her people
Mumbai skyline at sunset. Akash Dewan/MiC.
A man selling onions and potatoes in Crawford Market. Akash Dewan/MiC.
An auto-rickshaw driver. Akash Dewan/MiC.
amongst the noise lies her
in all her cordiality and modesty
to embrace her chaos
and live a life of color
The Mumbai Skyline. Akash Dewan/MiC.

All of these photos were taken in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in May of 2023.

