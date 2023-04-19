mumbai is loud humming with squawks, honks and shouts but noises blend into sounds of laughter, banter and bhajans Birds fly over the Mumbai skyline. Akash Dewan/MiC. Cars pass in front of the Victoria Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is smelly bearing odors of sewage, cows and smoke but smells turn aromas of vada pavs, pakoras and kebabs Two cows on Juhu Beach. Akash Dewan/MiC. A street vendor serving vada pavs. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is chaotic the traffic incessant, trains crammed but no day is the same the commotion inviting, spontaneity intoxicating Motorcyclists waiting at an intersection. Akash Dewan/MiC. Dhobi Ghat from above. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is serious people move with purpose, rushing to get places but for every adult is a child playing in the gullys, basking in their innocence A woman waits for a train. Akash Dewan/MiC. Children sitting on a roof in the Dhobi Ghat. Akash Dewan/MiC

mumbai is overwhelming my eyes dart, my mind scatters but as an artist my eyes bewilder, my mind ideates A Dhobi Ghat worker. Akash Dewan/MiC. A train arriving at the Mahalaxmi Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is rustic she doesn’t walk on eggshells or put up a front but beckons you to experience her in her rawest form Fisherman boats docked at Sassoon Dock. Akash Dewan/MiC. A stairwell at the Mahalaxmi Train Station. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is colorful she doesn’t follow conventions or norms but reinvents herself her streets your canvas, people your muse Two children sitting admiring the ocean at the Bandra Fort. Akash Dewan/MiC. Men enjoying the sunset at Queen’s Necklace. Akash Dewan/MiC.

mumbai is loud but amongst the noise lie sounds of serenity with the crash of her waves and rustles of her trees amongst the noise lie sounds of community with the bargaining of her veggie-walas and greetings of her auto-walas amongst the noise lie sounds of artistry with the contours of her skyline and brilliance of her people Mumbai skyline at sunset. Akash Dewan/MiC. A man selling onions and potatoes in Crawford Market. Akash Dewan/MiC. An auto-rickshaw driver. Akash Dewan/MiC.

amongst the noise lies her in all her cordiality and modesty to embrace her chaos and live a life of color The Mumbai Skyline. Akash Dewan/MiC.

All of these photos were taken in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in May of 2023.

