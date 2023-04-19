mumbai is loud humming with squawks, honks and shouts but noises blend into sounds of laughter, banter and bhajans
mumbai is smelly bearing odors of sewage, cows and smoke but smells turn aromas of vada pavs, pakoras and kebabs
mumbai is chaotic the traffic incessant, trains crammed but no day is the same the commotion inviting, spontaneity intoxicating
mumbai is serious people move with purpose, rushing to get places but for every adult is a child playing in the gullys, basking in their innocence
mumbai is overwhelming my eyes dart, my mind scatters but as an artist my eyes bewilder, my mind ideates
mumbai is rustic she doesn’t walk on eggshells or put up a front but beckons you to experience her in her rawest form
mumbai is colorful she doesn’t follow conventions or norms but reinvents herself her streets your canvas, people your muse
mumbai is loud but amongst the noise lie sounds of serenity with the crash of her waves and rustles of her trees amongst the noise lie sounds of community with the bargaining of her veggie-walas and greetings of her auto-walas amongst the noise lie sounds of artistry with the contours of her skyline and brilliance of her people
amongst the noise lies her in all her cordiality and modesty to embrace her chaos and live a life of color
All of these photos were taken in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in May of 2023.
MiC Head of Photography can be reached at abdewan@umich.edu