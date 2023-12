Mumbai in Color is a film, created over the course of 2023, that aims to depict the colors, sounds, and people of Mumbai from a fly on the well perspective. Read my poem titled ‘mumbai is loud‘ and find life in the corresponding photographs. I hope you resonate with the words on the page and images on the screen, immersing yourself into the chaos and charisma of such a vibrant city.

MiC Director of Photography can be reached at abdewan@umich.edu