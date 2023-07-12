My jeans don’t fit.

I’m staring at the mirror, but I don’t recognize the girl in front of me. Her layered wavy hair that formerly fell at her shoulders now awkwardly frames her face, stretching to the crevice in her upper back. If you look close enough, you can see thin wisps of hair from her forehead amalgamating with the tips of her brows. And if you look even closer, you can see inflamed blemishes and acne scarring on her face.

I look away from the mirror. I unbutton my jeans, permitting my bloated stomach to protrude from the front opening. I feel even more ugly, even more defeated. I gently press the power button of my speaker and meticulously undress before stepping into the shower. As Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” begins to play, I turn the faucet to the hottest setting possible and position myself directly under the shower head, tilting my head upwards, allowing the water to strike my face first.

For the past few weeks, I have been in a slump. I seldom wash my face before bed, frolic around outdoors or partake in physical exercise. All I desire is to watch “Modern Family” reruns, wrapped in my silky rose sheets whilst sunken into my soft mattress. It seems that binging Netflix is the only activity I have been successful at completing recently, as everything else has ended in failure.

My sense of incompetency emanated from a failed exam, which was quickly followed by an intense exchange with my parents that I had instigated. No number of apologies could heal the wounds my words inflicted. I had blamed my parents for my wrongdoings — failed exams and failed friendships. The cut had already scarred.

With neither my college nor hometown friends to turn to, I realized I had done a poor job of maintaining my friendships thus far. Although I used my phone incessantly, I barely responded to messages, and I often abandoned plans with my friends. I had spent the entire first part of the summer wasting away in my bedroom, studying for an exam I later failed and living in a world that belonged to a fictional family. And of course, above all else, I had gained weight.

My relationship with my family felt strained. My relationship with my friends felt strained. My relationship with myself felt strained. When I looked in the mirror a few minutes prior, it wasn’t just my outside appearance that felt foreign, but the inside as well. The truth is I don’t quite know who I am anymore.

I then turn my back to the water, so the stream first touches the nape of my neck and makes its way down my back, loosening my tense muscles. I slide open the shower door, reaching for my phone to turn up the music so thoughts stop intruding.

It doesn’t work. Standing in the same shower I used my entire childhood brings back a rush of memories of who I was in high school — egotistical and focused. I used to pride myself on being smart and talented. Yet, I do not miss my narcissistic high-school self. Entering college, I was quite the opposite. I felt insecure and a little unhinged, preoccupied with the wrong priorities, trailing behind drama and parties. I do not miss my freshman-year self either. So who am I now?

A mess. When opening the shower door, I allowed for a surge of water to litter the bathroom floor. I shrug and decide to clean it later.

In high school, I used to toss my doubts about my decisions on classes, people and careers aside, knowing that I had plenty of time later to figure my life out. Now that I am in college, every decision seems incredibly pivotal. I can feel my entire future ahead of me yet I constantly worry each decision I form leads me further from the future I crave.

Will I like the person I become when I begin my sophomore year? I certainly do not like myself now. Will I like myself in a few years when I — hopefully — begin medical school? Will I like myself decades from now when I am wrinkly and old? Will I think back to this time and wish I did everything differently?

I have never felt so overwhelmed. Change has always been difficult for me to cope with. It seems as if every element of my life now is changing — my relationship with my parents, the people I choose to surround myself with, my hobbies and interests and priorities. For the past 18 years, my parents were always physically there. I attended high school with the same people I attended kindergarten with, and I played the same exact sport every single day. I always knew what to expect, and I always knew what was expected of me. But this summer, I have already failed plenty. What if I don’t find my way out?

Ouch, I yelp as pain shoots through my foot. A bottle of ocean breeze — earthy-scented soap with a hint of citrus — slips from my grasp and lands on my foot. I don’t remember it being there, in my hands, but I immediately bend down to pick it up, stepping out of reach from the stream of water as Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker sings the last line: “So how will I know that it’s right?”

The difficult part of change is not knowing if the change is for the better. Not knowing that the change is right. Parker elaborates on his lyrics in “Songfacts,” describing change as “the final stand-off between optimism and pessimism. You feel like you’ve evolved into a new person but at the same time you’ve gone full circle.” He discusses how there are moments in a person’s life when they feel it is time to say their farewells to some form of themselves that has been lingering like dead skin cells. I feel that urge right now.

I exfoliate my skin with soap, moving my fingers in a cadenced, circular motion, scrubbing away my insecurities and narcissistic tendencies. I shed the skin of my former self and officially step into adulthood. But it is difficult to finally let go when I do not know what to grab a hold of next to keep myself from falling. I want to move on, but I don’t know how.

I step back into the water, rinsing off any remainder of soap.

I think back to a quote from a book I recently devoured. Written by Matt Haig, “The Midnight Library” depicts a story regarding the in-between of life and death in which the heroine attempts suicide and is gifted infinite chances to discover her perfect life by undoing her regrets. While attempting to define “the ideal life,” she deduces that one of the reasons she chose to end her life is because she fears it.

In this summer of in-between, I fear both the decisions I have and haven’t made yet, the versions of myself I have and haven’t become. I, too, fear life And I try to plan out every detail. I plan out my future with certain people, hobbies and jobs. I try to learn before I make mistakes. But like the heroine of “The Midnight Library” says at the end of the book, “You don’t have to understand life. You just have to live it.”

Suddenly, the steady stream of water flowing through every hill and valley of my body halts, and I step out of the shower, wrapping myself in a warm towel. I have come full circle. I am staring at my reflection in the mirror. I let the towel hit the floor.

While it may be true that this new chapter of life is more demanding and requires me to change, I do not have to leave my old self entirely behind. I still carry her memories. I am still the young child, the confident high schooler, the modest freshman. There is just a little more of me now. It is true that I am not as skinny as before, that there are parts of my body where there is just a little more of me. So I make my peace.

I pull out a new pair of jeans two sizes larger than my old ones, and then I stare at the mirror some more. The girl looking back at me is still not completely familiar. But she does seem intriguing. I think I want to know more.

I realize I don’t have much time left and need to get ready shortly. I have a whole day ahead of me, so I button up my new jeans and toss my old ones out.

MiC Columnist Ruhi Gulati can be reached at ruhi@umich.edu