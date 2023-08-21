Detroit is my home. Really, wherever my mother is is home, but in Detroit, I have roots. There, I’m anchored by the roots that have been laid for me, lured by the ones I’ve grown for myself.

I love my city. It’s where my family is from. Where many of them are laid to rest.

It took all of middle school and most of high school though to proudly claim the city and say “I’m from Detroit” without adding my proverbial “I was born in Atlanta, though.”

Detroit is a place where there’s a great pride in saying that’s where you’re from, a great pride that unapologetically resists an imposed shame. When I finally accepted the city that had long since accepted me, I understood this because I knew the shame intimately.

So now, when I hear people — who have no right — claim Detroit, it sends me. “Which part? Which side? Which mile?” is what people really from the city know to ask, know to counter with — pushed by too many suburbanites staking claim on a city they know nothing of other than downtown. It sends me when all the new neighbors — who price the people who’ve lived there for years out of their homes — can’t fathom why I don’t welcome them, why I don’t smile and say, “I’m happy to have you here.”

My city is a gold mine, undergoing excavation. And I hate it. So I write about it.

Usually not Detroit specifically — that’s too personal, too painful. But I write about the feeling, the essence of displacement and gentrification.

Man – stross – uh – tees

This block, my block, is the oldest in the city, and to the dismay of many, my building and the people inside are still standing. The streetlight beneath my window flickers, tucking away empty porches and stoops into shadows that neighbor expectant sidewalks.

At this hour, the fog usually knows to blur details of life down below. Away from eyes that seek through the shades, some drowsy with fatigue, others flat with disappointment, too many hardened by regret. Momma always said never to trust a man with flat eyes. Told me that flat eyes meant a hollow soul and that it wasn’t his fault, but it wasn’t mine to deal with either. That’s what she always said. Never said anything about flat eyed women, though — probably didn’t think to consider that maybe one day I’d need to know.

On this day, the fog was fleeting and absentminded and ushered the outside world in. From my window I could spot a lone silhouette disappearing and reappearing, only sometimes concealed by the thick haze. I leaned closer to the window, sitting up on my knees, wobbly from the creaky mattress. My breath bounced off the window pane, causing it to blur and warm my face. Annoyed, I quickly swept away my breath from the cold glass, craning my neck to get a better view.

The figure walked briskly and alone, her coat wrapped tightly around her — a secret grin on her face. Her footsteps, determined, echoed. The sun strained to peek behind the crumbling buildings that shaded her from the rest of the world — most of whom still slept. Echoes made her happy, proof that she was ahead of the rest. Early bird gets the worm, all that and such. She believed in those kinds of things, clung to them even; she felt like they gave her purpose. She was always looking to fill herself with purpose. Echoes made her happiest, though — proof that pieces of herself could always make their way back.

I only had a few moments to watch her, just a little while until the distance and their world swallowed her whole for good. It fascinated me seeing the bodies down below from so far away. They were a blank slate with only the faintest of outlines to follow; the rest was for me to mold. On the days I tried hard and sculpted well, it felt like they could start to belong. One wrong move though, and the illusion was shattered. Some days, I couldn’t even bring myself to pretend.

You could always tell who did and didn’t belong, it was all in the way they moved — how quick they stepped, the swivel of their head. All shifty and evasive. It was slight and you needed to know what you did have in order to know what they couldn’t. From up so high, they could seem not so bad, but I knew not to get within reach. The roles became reversed if you got too close. It was you who’d become the clay — malleable and ready to be carved. It was you who’d become the canvas — blank for them to fill in. And if you didn’t know any better, that’s what you’d become.

Careful not to put my weight on the old frame, I pushed closer against the window, struggling to keep her in sight as she moved further down the block, passing the corner store and the ATM that never bothered to work. She kept her head down. Chin firmly against her chest as she went by the crumbling buildings — the ones I knew the best. The ones that buckled under the weight of time and the memory of too many people. Bursting at their seams, these buildings pulsed with the soul of our block. The sweeping buildings, the ones she knew best, were the ones that shimmered with their newness, those that forced you to bend your back and shade your eyes if you dared to search for their peaks. It was a sweeping motion your head had to make if you wanted to take it all in.

Monstrosities. That’s what Momma called ‘em. Said it ever since the first one showed up. Man – stross – uh- tees, that’s what I called em’ — right after she spoke it. Heavy and naive, my tongue fumbled over the syllables, rushing to grab onto it, giddy to learn a new word. I mumbled it again and again to myself trailing behind as we passed the shiny new sweeping building on our way back home.

Back then the crumbling still outnumbered the sweeping, and I still liked searching for the peaks. I liked how the sun warmed my cheeks and stung my eyes if I looked too long without shading them. Foolish. Just like Momma would’ve said.

The tall buildings came swiftly, sweeping the gravel and grit, uprooting our lives before I could realize what had been done. At one point, all the buildings in our neighborhood stood at the same height and on those glorious summer nights when it seemed the whole block was up on a roof somewhere, I felt like I could see the whole world. I knew what it was to look and to be looked at, but then the first one came. It was strange wondering what the world looked like, what we looked like, from up so high, from the vantage point of their world.

The figure, the woman on the street, pressed on. Getting smaller and smaller, never breaking her stride. Out of habit, I reached to push my glasses up, noticing their absence after flicking my nose instead of the scratched metal of the oversized frames. Feeling awkward and bare without them but not wanting to lose sight of the woman, I stretched my arm out, blindly flopping my hand around the nightstand in search of them, working to keep my eyes trained on her. Brushing over stacks of papers and bumping into piles of scattered rings and pens, I stretched a little further, shifting my weight causing the mattress to moan in protest. I stopped to steady myself but the mattress let out a loud final creak, giving way, causing me to lose my balance and break my gaze from the woman below.

Scrambling to push myself up I snatched my glasses off the table, putting them on sloppily, hurrying back to my position. I looked back out my window desperately trying to spot her, but she was gone. I lingered a few more moments tilting my head and straining my neck but I felt how silly I looked and stopped. Turning from the dimly lit street, I flopped back on my bed with a heavy sigh. Feeling a headache coming on, I rubbed my throbbing eyes, tired by the search.

With each passing moment, time continued to chase out the dark with dawn finding its way into my room, finding the morning air cold and crisp — but not in the good way. Not in the glorious way it should be when you first wake up — the cool air sharp against your nose as you breathe it all in, inhaling deeply. Covered in blankets, wrapped in warmth, the air fills your chest and then escapes in one long exhale. As you lie on your back looking up at the ceiling, content, watching the faint shadows dance, the dark quiet hum of the early morning envelops you, full of the promises of the day ahead. That day, the air was cold and crisp; but not in the good way. Right then it was cold and crisp in the way it only gets when the heater turns off in the middle of the night. It seemed that damn thing was always turning off in the middle of the night. Gone was the low hum of the heat pouring out of the vents, though truthfully it wasn’t much of a low hum. It was more like a loud screech. You’d get used to it though. And right then in its place was a quiet so silent it was loud.

I held my breath so as not to interrupt my loud silence. It was nice. Precious even. I tried to enjoy it because I knew it wouldn’t last. I looked up to the ceiling where the shadows danced. It was mostly just cars passing by. Though the occasional fragment of a person’s silhouette would make a hurried appearance from down below where the dim street lights chased out the dark. The shadows danced pleading with me to join them. I could pretend, if just for a moment.

MiC Columnist Kayla Tate can be reached at kaytate@umich.edu.