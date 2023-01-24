there’s something special
about those middle moments.
like sitting in the passenger seat,
on a sunny day,
bollywood melodies sung by the radio,
the wind whistling its harmony
as I turn the pages of a book
where the protagonist
falls to his knees in the drizzling
streets of new york city.
and for a brief moment in time,
you shift your gaze from its words
only, you haven’t quite realized
the raindrops collecting on your window.
or in a bustling café,
your eyes meet with a friendly face,
but in that fraction of a second,
you don’t recognize each other.
and in that middle moment,
you’re just two strangers,
locked into a staring contest.
