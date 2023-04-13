This past weekend, over 100 community members on and off campus had the opportunity to attend Michigan in Color’s second exhibit of static and performance art –– a tradition that is becoming a highlight for artists and art lovers on campus. While named differently than last semester’s “Open MiC Night,” this year’s show –– donned the “MiC Arts Expo” –– once again brought artists of Color together in a space meant for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

As attendees started gathering in the event space at Cahoots Cafe, they were given the opportunity to see stunning static art including tapestries, prints, fashion pieces and MiC’s very own Black Hair Series. After days of gloomy weather, the sun radiated through the skylights and the excitement of spring reverberated through the audience. The seats filled up quickly and within minutes of the show starting the room was filled to the brim.

Nolan Lopez/MiC.

As everyone started to settle in, School of Information sophomore and MiC photographer Akash Dewan and former MiC Managing Editor Eliya Imtiaz opened up the show. Imtiaz said she was grateful for having this space again, as she had the original idea of founding Open MiC Night in the fall.

The show started off with a classical Indian music performance by Sikander Choudhary, an LSA freshman and queer Desi musician trained in Hindustani classical music. The opening performance was followed by various other musical performances, each one carrying its own cultural and unique purpose. After a series of vocal performances, “Karis Clark and Co.” refreshed the audience with a fusion of improv, comedy and rap.

Nolan Lopez/MiC.

As the intermission came around, the audience was once again given the opportunity to view the static art and grab coffee from the cafe. Art and Design sophomore Sonia Xiang, one of the static artists, expressed being grateful for a space to talk about her own art while also hearing from other artists.

“I really enjoyed the event and liked that I could have conversations and meet so many new people in this space,” Xiang said.

Among the three pieces, Xiang displayed a fashion garment on a mannequin titled “Interwoven, 2023”. In the description of the piece, Xiang wrote, “This is an ongoing piece that I created in an exploration of collection, memory and identity by taking objects and scraps that were once important in my past and using it to create something unrecognizably new from foundations of past memories.” Static artists accompanied their pieces with vivid descriptions of their goals as artists and often discussed how their identities were at the forefront of their art.

Nolan Lopez/MiC.

After the intermission, the show resumed with Pluot, a Japanese rock band from Ann Arbor. Band singer Echo Bennett, an Engineering sophomore, introduced the band and remarked on how their band has a reputation for “blowing things up.” Their performance was an exciting change of pace for the audience and an enjoyable musical experience. In an interview with band leader and guitarist Takahito Mori, an LSA junior, Mori said he was appreciative of the opportunity to play in a more intimate setting.

“This wasn’t our usual thing since we’re usually somewhere where we make a bunch of noise but it felt very supportive and the cheers were really great. I could tell that everyone was here just to enjoy art and for no other purpose,” Mori said.

Nolan Lopez/MiC.

Toward the end of the show Business junior Roman Rhone, who performed last semester, came for another performance on the steel drums. At the end of his performance, Rhone said he was surprised that so many people came out to support the arts, which was followed by audience laughter.

“This turnout is really great — I’m surprised these many people enjoy art,” Rhone said.

The show ended with Dewan giving his final remarks speaking about his own experience.

“Being in creator spheres I long for communities like this, for rooms packed full of people that appreciate art and artists of Color,” Dewan said. “It genuinely feels like a safe space, while that word is thrown around a lot this is the first time I have actually felt it.”

Akash Dewan/MiC.

The MiC Art Expo is a distinctive campus event for artists of Color to have a space of appreciation and for the public to see a dynamic gathering of students and Ann Arbor residents. We were thrilled to continue providing a space that we created last semester and we hope to keep doing so every semester moving forward. We would like to thank all the artists, attendees and performers that took the time to be in this space and we look forward to seeing you again!

MiC Assistant Editor Shania Baweja can be reached at shaniab@umich.edu