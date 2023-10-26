I love Regina George, even though she is arguably the meanest girl in popular culture. She relentlessly bullies other characters, uses mind games to get her way and causes mayhem within the school by releasing “The Burn Book,” a yearbook-esque book that details offensive traits about every girl — including teachers — in the school. I am not alone. Generally, anyone I ask would say that they adored her despite her role as a mean girl. Mean girls like Regina George, Sharpay Evans and Blair Waldorf have become beloved character archetypes in popular culture. I wondered why so many of us watch these movies and TV shows and come out of them loving the antagonist. I would guess it’s because these “mean girls” are everything we want to be, but are constantly told not to be. Women are socialized to be submissive and sweet. We are taught to accommodate others, even when it hurts us, and to always do so with a smile. We are conditioned not to speak and to follow the lead of men. The existence of the assertive mean girl role can be powerful as it counteracts all of these learned behaviors. I can’t help but wonder though, the dangers of this role only appearing in white women and the implications that has on representation for women of Color.

The essence of being a woman is being told to suppress and yield. When I speak in class, for example, I feel a need to preface it with an apology as if contributing to a discussion was a crime. When I’m having a bad day, I am told to smile because my mood is less important than their perception of it. So when we see girls like Regina, we see the things we wish we could be and do. They have the confidence to speak without fear of rejection, radiant beauty matched with a charm that draws people in, and an attitude and drive that centers their happiness rather than the approval of others. Regina and other mean girls like them are the opposite of what we’re socialized to become. They are girls who don’t apologize for sharing their thoughts, don’t smile unless they’re actually happy and assert their own power in every space they’re in.

I think the issue of the mean girl goes far deeper than idolizing a character. Because of their presence in the media, their attitudes almost become achievable. The behavior is seen and becomes more accepted — at least for white women. For the most part, mean girls are white, sometimes blonde and usually rich; they are able to serve as representations of white women who are confident for a large audience. This leaves women of Color with the short end of the stick. We have the same desires to be vocal and confident, but we’re often left with no representation or representation that perpetuates stereotypes. When women of Color are placed in the mean girl role, our confidence is written as aggression and our drive and ambition are written as selfishness. Characters, more often than not, reinforce the stereotypes we fight so hard to escape.

Three clear examples are The Gross Sisters and Dijonay from “The Proud Family” and Santana Lopez from “Glee.” The Gross Sisters have all the confidence and antagonism of a mean girl, but their characterization is fueled by racist stereotypes. Throughout the show, they intimidate other characters by stealing their lunch money and bullying them. Dijonay, while not an antagonist, has flair and assertiveness akin to mean girl characters. Except Dijonay is loud, ghetto and aggressive. She and the Gross Sisters function as living stereotypes and reinforce the idea that Black women, especially dark-skinned Black women, are angry and violent. Santana Lopez has a similar story. In the beginning seasons of the show “Glee,” her character was a bully reduced to stereotypes about Latina women. Prior to gaining extreme character development, she was reduced to a sassy and mean Latina from “Lima Heights” or “Glee’s” version of “the hood.” These characters relied entirely on very harmful stereotypes that fuel hate and prejudice towards women of Color.

This sets a dangerous precedent in our minds of whose assertive character can be perceived positively. Certain girls can embody these traits and they will be celebrated for it, and they will be provided benefits that women of Color can never reap. This allows a subset of women to be passionate and loud while others must play nice to have a say. It reinforces their already existing upper hand in both social and political aspects of life. In the education and employment sectors, assertiveness and honesty are seen as positive and desirable traits. While white women may be celebrated for standing up and being loud, women of Color are demonized for the same actions. For example, Michelle Obama faced intense misogynoir for wearing the “wrong clothes” and assuming an active role as a first lady. The hate she faced — compared to other first ladies like Jackie Kennedy, Jill Biden and even Melania Trump — was enormous and entirely based on race. For women, passion is characterized as being angry and emotional. We are told to calm down, and we are not taken seriously. Our confidence is easily misconstrued as hostility, and it is used against us. So, we must be cautious and docile, we must approach situations with tact and grace lest we go ignored, silenced and neglected. The feminism produced from these mindsets centers white women and uplifts them, but it actively ignores the systems working against women of Color and class as an identity.

Situations like these have led me to bite my tongue and hold back in moments that I wish I wouldn’t have. My fear of being viewed as an aggressor has prevented me from giving my all to the point where others’ feelings come above my own discomfort. When a class discussion revolves around sensitive topics, I would rather glue my mouth shut than offend. When an insensitive comment burns my skin, I would rather let it fester than advocate for myself. Even when these topics are integral to my identity and the core of my very being, I would rather stay silent than be perceived as a stereotype. It feels like an itch I’m not allowed to scratch because if I do, I’m falling into a trap I can’t get out of — being labeled an angry Black woman.

I’ve come to realize that the way women of Color are portrayed on screen has deep consequences as it directly impacts our perception of ourselves. Most representations of confident women of Color could be likened to racist caricatures. This portrayal distorts the general public’s perception of women of Color which powers stereotypes and their heinous effects. Another side-effect is that women of Color no longer feel safe or confident in our voices and we often find ourselves defaulting to submission in order to avoid resentment. As we move through this world and engage with media portrayals of our identity and the messages webbed within them, it is important that we reflect on what we are consuming. We should take these messages with a grain of salt and consider how they shape our behavior and perceptions of others. We need to recognize that the same traits that are deemed admirable in white women are weaponized against women of Color.

MiC Columnist Karis Rivers can be reached at kvrivers@umich.edu.