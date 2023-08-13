Content warning: substance abuse and addiction

The child inside him was thirsty. It had him wrapped around his finger. He demanded a drink.

He was 5. His dad went to work and his mom was forced into routine. His dad said the words “useless and weak,” but the hospital said “postpartum depression.” She cooked and swept around the child most days. He kept to himself, careful to not get in his mother’s way. She lit her morning cigarette and lodged it between her decaying teeth. The few times she met his eyes, she raised the corners of her mouth to remind him that he exists.

He was embraced by the familiarity of the smoke. He was an addict before he was born. In the hazy room, his fingers pulled at the yellow peeling wallpaper, leaving the drywall exposed sporadically throughout the house. It was low to the ground anyway. He knew his mother would not notice.

He felt like a waste of space before he was even born.

The child was trapped between yellowing walls, growing up pretending they were white. He was thirsty for love and starved for affection.

At 13, the teacher pulled him aside. He was familiarizing himself with the layout of the middle school his parents decided to send him to. He knew he could not afford to fall behind. The teacher had to look good for the board, so she pretended to care about the bruise his father left around his eye. He had forgotten it was there.

When he heard the routine argument break out, he knew he was forgotten. His mother held the kitchen knife for protection, his father twisted his words around her throat, making sure to bark in her first language. His father made it a point to speak like her father, reopening every wound she had so carefully sewn shut. The language spoke of suffering long before she was born. She learned obedience from her father, fulfilling his wishes through her husband.

He soon found resentment, learning what a father should be from movies. He knew to be a man was to fight the men before him, being bound by blood was not enough to be worthy of his praise. He resented his father for not being like the ones on TV, and his father resented him for being born.

When he closed his eyes, he let himself fall into the white walls. Life couldn’t be so bad if he was not the one living it. He escaped into “Full House” families, with their perfect English, straight white teeth and bedtime stories. He learned “I love you” through fantasies.

So when the teacher asked “Are you ok?” he could not describe the yellowing walls or the complementary bowl of fruit placed on his bedside table for being born within them. Concealing his sobs, he wiped his tears away before they fell. He balled his fists, clutched his blanket up to his chest and watched as the cantaloupe reminded him that he still existed.

He knew the teacher would not understand how his mother could not shield her child from his father, how she could not save herself from the permanence of her own father, how the anger coursing through her child’s lineage will eventually materialize itself within her grandson.

Lungs charred, gasping for air, his mother’s grandson was drowning before he was born.

The teacher would not understand that his parents were all he had. He knew the school had been doused in English. She has not felt the frustration of foreign road signs and the weight of working hands to please husbands and fathers. She has not had to abandon the scripts of childhood to adopt a new language just to be criticized in it. Her words string together effortlessly. She basks in communication and respect as the words roll off her tongue.

He knew the school would take his parents away from him. They make his anger their own and use it against him, punishing a pain they will never feel themselves. So nails digging into his palms, he chose his words wisely.

When he was 13, he learned to suffer in English.

At 15, he noticed the liquor cabinet.

He always seemed to find his father passed out with a drink in his hand, his mom beside him bleeding, clutching her chest and molding plaster into the wall. This is how it was. He spent his nights hoping to save his family, palms pressed together following the chants of his mother. He seemed to be chanting into a void of ungranted wishes. He was promised hope, but God expected praise for leaving him empty-handed. He could not bring himself to follow his mother’s blind devotion.

He reached for the half-empty bottle of the familiar drink he saw his dad reach for many times before. As his palm wrapped around its neck, he felt his wishes trapped inside. As he twisted the lid, he noticed the inside of the bottle was coated in white. He knew he would finally be cleaned.

He lifted the bottle to his mouth, letting the sweet nectar marinate against his lips and slowly burn its way through his throat. He had been thirsty for the first 15 years of his life. He felt like he was flying, detaching from his body and gazing down. He started to watch his life happen without him in it. He reached for the white walls he had always dreamed of. Untouched by his father, his lungs were clear. He was no longer drowning in the agony of his ancestors.

He doused the walls with the 47% alcohol content of his father’s liquor, stripping away the yellow pigment. Peering into the void, fingers intertwined for the last time, he found God at the bottom of the bottle, and all those nights were not in vain. He found the father he never had and the mother he always wanted in the second-floor liquor cabinet.

Just one more sip. He was sure every time the child inside him would be satisfied. Somehow it slipped right through him and seeped out of his pores, leaving his sweat sticky and sour.

At 17 he was met face to face with the curse of the yellowing walls.

He found his dad submerged in liquor and contemplated calling the ambulance. Blood so thin with vodka, arm hanging off the bed, lungs black with smoke. He traced each of his father’s individual wrinkles with his eyes. He saw himself in the firm creases around his father’s mouth. He killed his father twice with his eyes before he turned and left the room. He was naive to think he could detach himself from his father’s fate.

At 25, the wrinkles were his, his lungs were full, and the vodka successfully stained his lineage.

Bleeding out, he reeked of detachment, yet all he could think about was a drink. He would never believe that he was selfish. He would underperform at work, shoving a quarter of his paperwork onto his female coworkers’ desks. He knew they wouldn’t speak up. At 13, he learned that’s the way women were. He excused himself to the restroom periodically to avoid suspicion. He did not believe in help, nor did he deem it necessary. He let the sink water run as he lifted the nectar to his lips, the only consistency in his life. The familiar burn left his liver charred and his heart happy. He caught himself in the mirror — charismatic, young, handsome. He was invincible. He glossed over the wrinkles forming around his mouth and the creases by his eyes. Just like his father, he had an appearance to uphold. He had a tendency to follow his father even when he wasn’t there.

He wiped his mouth and returned to his desk. He did not need to be fixed because he never believed that he was broken.

At home, he smoked till his head was light and his lungs were full. He craved escape, moving across the country for a new job. He took precautionary measures to keep himself safe. Keeping everyone at arm’s length, he was just close enough to exist but not enough to be tainted. He was utterly engrossed with his monotonous schedule and the 47% alcohol on his bedside table.

A liquor-filled heart, burning lungs and a rotting liver; he was possessed by the 5 year old inside of him, clawing at his insides, begging to be seen.

Drowning, he was gasping at the surface. With each inhale, he let himself fall deeper. He felt the cool, clear water surround him, the cravings of his 5-year old-self that gnawed at his brain fell silent. The child inside that never let anyone get too close, who pushed everyone away, who yearned for a hug was finally subdued.

He was 5 again, and his mother was sweeping around him. He let the water fill into his organs: his lungs, his liver and his heart. His heartbeat rang through his ears. He counted the repetitive beats as he anticipated the moment when he could no longer hear them. He laid still, remembering his mother. How she would never say I love you or meet his gaze. How she cleaned and disinfected his scraped knees, rubbed the sweat off his forehead as he fell into an uneasy sleep, spoon fed him homemade recipes when he was sick. How she intertwined her fingers with his as she prayed into the void because she knew her son could not escape the fate of his father. She too was thrashing, but her rough palms and decaying teeth told him that the patched yellow walls would keep him safe as long as she was there with him.

His head crashed to the surface, struggling to breathe. Anger pumped from his heart, coursing through his veins. His lungs gasped for air as he spat the water out of his mouth and cursed at the stars. He wiped the tear away as fast as it fell.

To let your mouth run is to sin, but to let your tears run is to surrender.

He thought about calling his mom; he hadn’t talked to her since he was 19. He rubbed his temples and reached for the liquor instead. He drowned in it, because it was all he’d ever known. It was the fate of the yellowing walls.

