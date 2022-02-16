Seeing as today is Valentine’s Day, love is the pressing topic on the table. While I do enjoy indulging in the romantic aesthetics of the holiday, I think Western conceptions of Valentine’s Day fail to place enough emphasis on platonic love. This likely stems from the societal standard of the nuclear family, which reinforces the norm that marriage should be the centerpiece of our adult lives. As a result, romantic love is often championed as the pinnacle of all forms of love. It would be erroneous to deny the power of romance, but in being bombarded with depictions of romantic love in the media, we neglect the power of platonic relationships in our lives. As dating apps like Tinder and hookup culture negatively influence Western dating norms, romance can be fleeting and hollow. However, there is great fulfillment to be derived from deep love amongst close friends. We could all take the time to appreciate the platonic love in our lives a bit more.

So, to my dear friends,

Thank you for all the memories that we’ve been able to make together.

I’ll always fondly recall the laughs we’ve shared together the mornings after eventful nights, when we would recount our varying perspectives of the same party with hoarse voices, smudged makeup and laughter so hard that our stomachs began to hurt. When we would either make our own breakfast or go out to a local diner and lightheartedly discuss any drama over copious amounts of waffles, eggs and coffee.

I’ll never fail to return any of your FaceTime calls that make 300-mile distances between us feel more like three feet as we talk for hours through the phone. Calls where you patiently listen to all my long-winded stories as I tell them in the most fervent and non-linear way possible. Calls where we rant to each other about our worst classes, share our short-term and long-term goals and talk through all of our elaborate plans for the future.

I’ll always stream the playlists that we’ve made together. It’s a simple activity, yet it’s one that unites us all through our love for music. Sharing new music with each other is a love language that speaks volumes when our own words fail to do so. Listening to a compilation of our favorite songs (only on Spotify, because we all share a mutual resentment towards Apple Music) will always make me feel closer to you all, regardless of how far apart we may be.

I’ll always cherish our long car rides together, where we would cruise on the highway with our favorite songs playing as loud as possible. Where we would sometimes get caught in the exasperating rush hour traffic of Chicago and tell each other stories to pass time. These drives often turned into late-night drives home, where you were all asleep in my mom’s minivan as I played slow music from behind the driver’s seat with the volume down low so as not to wake you up.

I’ll always hold onto the clothing you picked out for me while on one of our countless thrift trips, where we would pile into one of our cars and hit as many stores as we could. Where we pull out the ugliest item on the rack to jokingly tell each other, “I think this would look so good on you.” Where we bounce off of each other for fashion inspiration, encouraging each other to experiment with new styles and wear bold statement pieces. Where, somehow, no matter how many stores we went to or how tired we may have been, we always ended up at our favorite bubble tea spot to recount the day and talk about our favorite finds.

I’ll forever hold onto the gifts I’ve received from exchanging packages with each other in the mail. The time put into crafting handwritten letters and carefully putting together care packages serves as an expression of the admiration we have for each other. The effort that we put into picking out thoughtful gifts for each other doesn’t stem from obligation, but purely from the spirit of sending our affection from miles away.

Life is moving so fast that it’s hard to keep up sometimes. But regardless of how far we may be from each other, I’ll always put in the time and effort because my relationships with you all are invaluable. I’m grateful for the emotional intimacy that has been built between us. Thank you for extending your guidance and sticking beside me as I navigate the winding road to self-discovery, losing sight of my sense of self and recovering it time and time again. You all have influenced my life in the best way possible and only continue to challenge me to blossom into a better version of myself. I’m so lucky to have grown with all of you and to have seen you progress past your hardships. I’ll always be the cheerleader in your corner, rooting for each of you as you chase after your aspirations. Thank you for being my confidants, my companions and most importantly for continuing to add warmth and richness to my life.

With love, always,

Udoka

