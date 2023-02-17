My friend told me a few days ago that I look like someone who has never been in love. I stared at the straight line of her mouth and blinked because that was all I could do. She said it with the same tone she would use to tell me that I have two eyes and two lips and two nostrils. The facts of my life and my love are obvious to her, somehow, and as unsettled as I was by this, I knew that she had never been in love either. That truth was written somewhere in the space between her eyebrows, in the greenish veins underneath the thin skin of her face. My friend is a pale green, the color of a matcha latte with too much milk and sugar that tastes good anyway, which may be why she is my friend. My green is darker. Both of us are crisp and young, our inexperience fresh like kale and lettuce.

In the Hallmark movies my mother watches, love finds protagonists easily and predictably. The few sharp edges around a relationship are cured by a kiss in swirling styrofoam snow. For me, love is “Christmas in July.” It is performative, unreal, intangible. It exists on a screen, carefully constructed for two straight Midwestern WASPs who only wear ugly flannel and boots that never seem broken in. It will never be real for me.

In the old Bollywood movies I watch with my mother, people also fall in love simply. All they have to do is lock eyes before they decide they will die for each other. Their love is incongruous with what I grew up seeing in my Indian community, marred by arranged marriages and domestic strife. My mother spends hours on the phone talking to women her age, all complaining about their husbands. Some of them have husbands that beat them and others have husbands that beat their kids and most of them have husbands that never put dirty plates in the sink. Having a husband is hell but they all ask when my eldest sister will get married so that she can suffer too. None of us know what a marriage is supposed to look like.

I don’t know what eros looks like, either, not in real life. My friends describe their partners and romantic encounters to me and I feel like I’m watching mating rituals in an aquarium. Bathed in blue light, I watch as they dance and cling to each other, my own face mirrored on the glass and disrupting my view. There is tenderness and care in their dance but also a sort of desperation. They’ll die if they stop dancing. Anything, even something awful, is better than loneliness. In her essay Bluets, Maggie Nelson writes, “Loneliness is solitude with a problem.” Everyone in this aquarium is lonely, crushed by hundreds of meters of water above us.

The worst loneliness I’ve ever experienced was on the third floor of East Quad, sequestered in a dorm room during the winter semester of 2021. We had not yet gotten vaccinated. The Diag was gray and empty and my cheeks were always cold. During the daytime, I slept on the bed reserved for napping, and when I couldn’t sleep, I stared at the ceiling with dry eyes. I went days without speaking to anyone. That time did something irrevocable to me, something I to this day can’t explain. It feels as if someone peeled back layers of my skin and stitched a hermit into me.

Another friend — this one is electric blue — had a recent and brief obsession with online tarot readings. We picked cards that told us our fortune on her screen, the unrelenting fluorescent lights of the CCCB basement blurring moments into hours. Most of the quizzes involved picking six cards, and I always somehow ended up getting the hermit, a gray guy that looks like Gandalf. My electric blue friend always picked the magician, the talented face of Gandalf. The internet algorithms might have been looking at the lines in our faces through her laptop camera, understanding the truths that are written there. The online tarot told me that my current circumstances barred me from finding love. Not now, it seemed to say, not ever. Afterward, I opened Co-Star, which tells me that I’m having trouble with “love,” a fun fact that it tells me every day.

I’ve known my electric blue friend since middle school and we’ve oscillated between best friends and acquaintances ever since, depending on our schedules. She can take one look at me and know when I’m too tired to function, even though my eye bags always look the same. When I look at her, I think of the 12-year-old that used to help me with my pre-algebra homework. In college, she told me about sleeping with the boy that she loves, and my head started buzzing as if she had just poured Pop Rocks in my ears. We are children, I thought through the crackle. We are barely 13.

When I was 6, I thought I would fall in love for the first time in high school. All I did was develop crushes on ugly libertarians.

I know that it isn’t love that I want, but attention. I confessed to being a narcissist to my friend over the phone recently. “I just want someone to tie my shoelaces,” I said, because I had just seen a show where the man gets on his knees to tie his girlfriend’s shoes. He ties them and remains like that — at her feet, on his knees, head bowed — for a few seconds, crying because they are breaking up. It’s all very romantic and sad and blue-black. He notices her shoelaces even as he is leaving her. His attention to detail is unmatched because he is not a real person. He never will be.

The friend on the other line is a smooth slate gray in an unnerving and calming way. Last semester, we created a character named Mack and tried to convince our other friends he was real. Mack was Irish Catholic and had a poster of Jesus on the ceiling above his bed. He carried around a pocket Bible with sticky pages and whitish stains. He didn’t have an Instagram associated with his name because he wanted to seem unplugged and sexy, and girls fell for it. Our friends believed Mack was real. Mack was Frankenstein’s monster, a collection of the worst traits we could think of in men stitched together into a single idiotic form. We loved Mack as all mothers love their awful, evil sons.

Time is moving so fast that I feel as though Mack was born years ago, even though my slate-gray friend and I birthed him in October, when I was just freshly 20. My body is aging faster than my mind, which is still sluggish like a child’s. I accidentally laughed at a couple cupping each other’s faces in the Fishbowl recently. They were grabbing each other like one of them was about to go off to war. Their passion seemed ridiculous at the time, but maybe it is revolutionary to love in a sea of monitors and student depression.

I’ve thought about love more in the past few months than I have in my entire life. Maybe it’s because of Valentine’s Day or maybe it’s because I’m getting older and my mom is telling me to join Muslim Students Association to find a partner or maybe it’s because I’m listening to too many love songs titled “Love Song.” Maybe it’s because all my classes surround love and divinity and conjugation; authors say that this is what gives life. This is far removed from my studies of science, where life boils down to four simple letters of A, T, C and G, where life-conferring elements are not a lover’s breath but carbon and oxygen.

In the lab where I work, we are trying to grow bacteria to kill and see how much virus it takes to make them die. The liquid bacterial culture is supposed to be a pale turbid green, close to the color of my friend who is a matcha latte. They don’t grow well unless they’re on a shaking plate, rocked like a baby in its mother’s arms. Those microorganisms are from the ocean and accustomed to the currents of the waves. They will grow asexually until we infect them and pray that they die. But that isn’t to say there’s no point.

When I get home every night, I wrap my arms around my honey-pink roommate. For five seconds, she squeezes me back. She knows how important that temporary pressure on my ribs is for my soul. When I go to bed, I’ll dream about marrying someone I made eye contact with weeks ago and wake up in cold sweats. Eros is illusory, nightmarish, sinful. I won’t be able to go back to sleep, the red light of the rising sun already peeking through my blinds.

