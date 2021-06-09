I’m 18 today,

a semi-perfect number,

sandwiched between

the two prime numbers of

17 and 19, but so far?

My social life? √(−1)

My only hobby? baking 3.1415

My future? 1∞

I sit here to wonder

about 10 years later

at a perfect number of 28

only to realize I’ll never meet

expectations of mine that are like

parallel lines

So, here’s this:

Sometimes you’re too

stubborn; I wish you could

breathe in and

breathe out.

Inhale the words that bubble in your endless

streams of consciousness and exhale

Speaking of streams, drink more H 2 O:

Hydrate or Diedrate

And sometimes I wish you spiraled

onto new paths without constraining yourself

to society’s 4 quadrants, which will

and stop counting the

minutes of days,

centuries of hours &

years of eternities,

as if looking at clocks

Chasing life means life doesn’t chase you

and every 10 years, you’re 10 mph faster

by the time you’re 100, you’re at

100 mph, out of breath but still riding,

until your engines finally give in.

But please save yourself and

stop thinking life is like this downhill as you age:

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100.

Because: Right here Right now is the Point of Inflection

Which means you have the power to change your mind

just like a graph decides Concave? or Convex?

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

So turn your frown upside down and climb that

l

l

i

h

n

m

a

d

d

o

g

because the underlying truth of reality is,

during the time you turn backwards, lost while trying to

u n r a v e l your w o r d s by taking derivatives,

you could have taken more integrals

and acted as if the limit purely didn’t exist

except I know you’re probably going to climb

o a v k g & !

s l t r e t e n d p d p

c l i u s a e i o u o u

i n c – h p o w & w &

g t g n n

but honestly, what fun is there with climbing uphill

slopes? as the world takes you to places infinite as √2,

break it down like a step function and gracefully

soar downhill, because 0 is the start

not the end remember?

