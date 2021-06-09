I’m 18 today,
a semi-perfect number,
sandwiched between
the two prime numbers of
17 and 19, but so far?
My social life? √(−1)
My only hobby? baking 3.1415
My future? 1∞
I sit here to wonder
about 10 years later
at a perfect number of 28
only to realize I’ll never meet
expectations of mine that are like
parallel lines
So, here’s this:
Sometimes you’re too
stubborn; I wish you could
breathe in and
breathe out.
Inhale the words that bubble in your endless
streams of consciousness and exhale
Speaking of streams, drink more H2O:
Hydrate or Diedrate
And sometimes I wish you spiraled
onto new paths without constraining yourself
to society’s 4 quadrants, which will
and stop counting the
minutes of days,
centuries of hours &
years of eternities,
as if looking at clocks
Chasing life means life doesn’t chase you
and every 10 years, you’re 10 mph faster
by the time you’re 100, you’re at
100 mph, out of breath but still riding,
until your engines finally give in.
But please save yourself and
stop thinking life is like this downhill as you age:
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100.
Because: Right here Right now is the Point of Inflection
Which means you have the power to change your mind
just like a graph decides Concave? or Convex?
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
So turn your frown upside down and climb that
l
l
i
h
n
m
a
d
d
o
g
because the underlying truth of reality is,
during the time you turn backwards, lost while trying to
u n r a v e l your w o r d s by taking derivatives,
you could have taken more integrals
and acted as if the limit purely didn’t exist
except I know you’re probably going to climb
o a v k g & !
s l t r e t e n d p d p
c l i u s a e i o u o u
i n c – h p o w & w &
g t g n n
but honestly, what fun is there with climbing uphill
slopes? as the world takes you to places infinite as √2,
break it down like a step function and gracefully
soar downhill, because 0 is the start
not the end remember?
