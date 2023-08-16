Writing has always held a sentimental space in my heart — a creative outlet through which I translated my thoughts and emotions onto paper. Whenever I sat to write, I drifted off into the worlds my words created and found a sense of solace and comfort in the familiarity of my own voice.

However, being a columnist this summer has unearthed a new level of therapy; soup for the soul, if you will. The columns I wrote reminded me to see the world as more than just something to gaze at in awe, but something worth documenting. They reminded me that my stories and opinions were not just to be confined to my Notes app or my shower podcasts (where I play the role of host and audience). There was a space for them to be heard and shared, with the hopes that they resonated with those they reached. More importantly, it has taught me there was so much I had yet to learn — in writing and in the world around me.

Being a writer has taught me the art of allowing my work to assert its independence while being open to change. It’s about leaving your thoughts vulnerable on the page, letting words flow from your heart, through your fingertips and onto the canvas, open to being poked, prodded and delicately pulled apart. But the true beauty of writing does not just lie in this unfiltered expression, but also in the acceptance of suggestions and the eagerness to integrate them into your work.

In doing so, I learned not to take critiques of my work as a critique of my character. Although seeing my work as a mosaic of colors and Google Doc edits initially sent a jolt down my spine, I grew to understand that every comment of “this isn’t quite working”, “what’s your main message here?” or even the occasional, piercing “?” was not directed towards my ability, but rather, towards the realization of my work’s potential. Writing and editing taught me that my drafts were the raw clay from which my true vulnerability emerged, requiring nothing more than the patience to nurture it.

That being said, although I have found grace in the writing process, I have also learned things are rarely ever perfect and it is important to learn to recognize when they are good. For a perfectionist like myself, the path to satisfaction was incredibly difficult (if not impossible). I constantly found myself looking for another way to rephrase, or for sections to remove, undercutting the creative freedom that came with writing. Eventually, I would come to realize that despite the number of edits, reruns and suggestions it would take, chasing perfection is so unrealistic (and overrated anyways). Most times, my work will be just good — and that is enough.

Oddly though, there are times my writing feels like it does not even reach “enough.” It feels like I have not captured all I needed to say or encapsulated all my feelings on the page. Writing has since taught me though, that the only way to get out of the slump of not knowing what to write, is to simply write what I know and let the words take me from there.

Writing is always punctuated by moments of frustration, where words seem just beyond reach. It’s about wrestling with thoughts, struggling and turning them until the right words materialize — sometimes in the most unexpected moments, like during a steam-filled shower, amid the chatter of fellow passengers or in the silence of a pitch-black night. In these instances, it’s about waiting for the right words to find you and guide you on what to say.

On occasion, writing has taught me the art of expressing myself, and at other times, knowing when to let silence speak for me. Following critiques of my columns that often dissected and overhauled what I said, I was presented with both a reminder and a choice: a reminder that my contact details at the bottom of my columns were not just a cutesy tagline, but a means for people to reach out to me, and choice on how to respond. Initially, I was eager to return the comments with witty comebacks and comic rebuttals — an ode to my debate days in high school. However, as I continued to write, I chose to retreat from this, adopting a more “I said what I said” stance and trusting the authenticity of my words. I let my writing “do the talking” — both literally and figuratively — and learned to stand right by it.

Through writing, I also relearned my love for reading and finding inspiration from other authors’ works. It’s late-night reading sessions, illuminated by the glow of my phone screen, scrolling through articles from my peers well past midnight, that taught me to see how truly beautiful reading and writing could be. Despite waking up to tired eyes and growing eye bags, I grew increasingly captivated by the creative genius of those around me, and only hoped to emulate that through my own work.

To write, I learned, is to see stories at every level: to see comparisons, connections and coincidences coinciding. It is noticing patterns, whether apparent or conceived, that were littered in the world around me. Doing so enables me to look beyond surface-level appearances — a couple’s shared laughter on a bus, having just found their housing application has been approved (in Ann Arbor’s egregious housing market, no less); a toddler chasing after a passing squirrel after just taking his first steps just weeks prior; a waitress tucking her hair back and sighing, as she trudges through her eighth hour on her current shift — each one holding a story just waiting to be unveiled.

When people often ask me what inspires me to write, the question always baffles me. It may be easier to ask “What is not an inspiration?” I write about the world around me in its entirety and about life’s fleeting moments— the indescribable, the infinitesimal and everything in between. How else could I describe the feeling of freshly-dried laundry on my skin, the tenderness of a duvet on a frosty winter evening, a lilac sunset or an auburn sunrise? How else am I to relive the feeling of listening to a choir’s harmonies melt into each other, curating the Pinterest board that speaks to your soul or putting on your headphones to escape into your world of your own, if not through my words?

It is my writing that allows me to capture those feelings and embalm them beneath printed words. So as long as I am alive and continue to feel, I will continue to write. Thank you MiC for helping me find my way here.

Signing out for the summer.

With love,

Ayeyi A.

MiC Columnist Ayeyi Asamoah-Manu can be reached at ayeyiyp@umich.edu.