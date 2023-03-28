Content warning: mentions of depression.

Some of the highest forms of art focus on tragic images and stories of women in deep despair. Throughout much of my childhood, I was overtaken by beautiful yet heartbreaking images of miserable women. These visuals were strewn throughout the old Bollywood movies that I watched as a child and still watch today. A woman in a red wedding lehenga being ripped away from her one true love. Meena Kumari dancing on broken glass as her feet gushed with blood, mirroring the red-painted feet of classical dancers. Or even Kajol being held back from the love of her life headed away on a train in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” Those images were heart-wrenching yet somehow captivating, so I thought that despair must inherently be beautiful, glamorous and even essential to femininity.

Although I spent the majority of my life being enamored by the idea of glamorous melancholy, it wasn’t until my late teens that I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Those concepts of melancholy that had once seemed foreign and vague, had all of a sudden become my reality. Nonetheless, I was wholly and completely seduced by misery and actively chose to wallow in it. Obsessing over Lana Del Rey in high school was a significant part of that infatuation. I was absolutely fascinated by how lost I could get within her music, and my obsession placated the madness I felt in every inch of my body. The 2019 “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” album captured all of my teen angst as I listened to the internalized rage, feminine despair and romanticized California tales. What more could a 16-year-old brown girl in LA want? As angst gestated into adult emotions, I listened to “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” “Blue Banisters” and finally “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” which came out this past Friday.

Critics of her music claim that every album is just more of the same, yet as the years passed and I listened to album after album, I could hear the emotions within her music maturing, aging and turning. Do I want to sit here and defend Lana from all of her critiques and all the times she got “canceled?” Obviously not. I won’t even say that I want to separate the “artist from the art”; I simply admit to consuming her art whole — consuming it in all its messiness and “horrendousness”. Doing so made me feel beautiful even though I knew of my own “horrendousness”. At the same time I choose to not promote Lana Del Rey’s choices to bring down other female artists, her habitual cultural appropriation and her other instances of prejudice and ignorance.

In the midst of a pop culture fixation on “Lana-core” and various other “cores,” I am reminded, once again, of how detrimental the romanticization of misery has been in my own life. To the disappointment of all the Lana haters, I don’t place the blame of such romanticization on any particular artist or piece of media. Instead, I think it is plausible that maybe we have all collectively mutated the concept of sadness. We consume melancholy in its convoluted and harmful forms. There’s something about not being okay that has enraptured me, and I live grasping onto the sadness I think is completely melded into my identity.

The glamor of heartache I perceived was always hard to maintain in my own life no matter how much I obsessed over it. Whenever I would find myself sobbing alone in a bathroom and I somehow caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, the tears would suddenly vanish. I’m an insanely ugly crier. I don’t have that beautiful glistening skin and the perfect pout you see in movies. The puffiness of my eyes and the crumminess of my face immediately push me back into reality, taking “you’re not the main character” to a whole other level. I then ask myself if my emotions aren’t real and simply a matter of performance — if the visual aesthetic seems to be what defines my emotions.

The realization I have come to after many years is that I only display a fraction of my feelings to maintain an image of desirable insanity. So yes, in ways it is a performance, but no, those emotions are definitely real. I cry at times I feel are appropriate, not at the times I need to. I bite my tongue when I’m told to. I apologize when I have nothing to say sorry for. If I didn’t meticulously plan out my demonstrations of emotion I would simply be insane, instead of someone who “could benefit from a bit of therapy.” At least that’s what I tell myself.

What differentiates someone who has “too much” emotional baggage from someone you need to cut a bit of slack to? And how could I be the latter rather than the former? I grapple with how my behavior is perceived, even through a lens that is favorable to mental illness. Over the years, my depression and anxiety have manifested themselves in vastly different ways. With a certain degree of confidence, I can say that I have gotten better. At the same time, because I have, I find myself falling back into the desire for a more picturesque sadness. I used to cry at the slightest provocation, but now find myself barely shedding a tear — even at the most difficult times in my life.

As weird as it sounds, I want to cry so badly –– to sob till there’s nothing left in my tear ducts and feel the waves of every single emotion I have pounded down. I want to grip the earth with my toes, lie back in a field of grass and cry in the most poetic and artistic way possible. I imagine myself lying there, hair meticulously strewn on the ground to match the very aesthetic of misery that has fascinated me for so much of my life. Tears studding my cheekbones like Swarovski crystals. I mirror that image when lying down in my own bed. I get on my back and stare at the ceiling until my eyes water and those imposter tears fall from the corners of my eyes into my hairline. I feel them trickle into my scalp as the nothingness in my heart cocoons my mind, and I eventually fall asleep.

Maybe I haven’t gotten better.

Whenever I go back home to LA, I spend hours and hours in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing. Being in the space where I spent so much of my youth festering in my own sorrow makes me nostalgic for those feelings of complete isolation. I sprawl across my bed with feet dangling at the side to feel the warmth from my room heater. Somehow California winters feel colder than the Michigan snow storms.

Headphones in, listening to some variation of a sad playlist over and over again. Spotify has a seemingly endless list of “sad” playlists consisting of everything from “sad jazz” and “sad country girl” to the somewhat absurd “#SadCuhHours.” I listen to it all, maybe mistakenly so. That jump from ABBA’s “Slipping Through My Fingers” to Lana Del Rey’s “How to Disappear” interrupts my flow of melancholy as I slip into different flavors of dejection. There are so many ways to feel sad. Heartbroken, abandoned, hopeless, alone. What sub genre should I pick today? As long as I didn’t spend too much time on one of those feelings, I thought I was fine.

There are so many ways you could cry too. All of them are lost on me now.

The quintessential “you can’t be loved by someone unless you love yourself” makes me laugh quite honestly. Whatever truth there is in that sentiment feels like the most grotesque oversimplification of how I feel. The presumptuous idea that I hate myself is also slightly comedic because quite plainly, I don’t hate myself, and I don’t “love” myself either. I used to beg for someone to “love me until I love myself” as Lana sang in “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard.” I refuse to beg for the same again. I don’t necessarily think I do have to love myself entirely to be seen as a complete human being. I don’t think I have to be completely healed to finally be an acceptable member of society. What matters is that I try; I do truly try to be sane.

No matter how hard I try, I’ve been told that I am complacent in my own depression. They’re right. I have been entirely complacent in those feelings that have consumed me. Sometimes I wonder what my 10-year-old self would think of me now. Would she think I’m beautiful, or just crazy? I ask myself the same question when the boy who used to gaze at me with awe now looks at me like a shattered object. As he looks at me with pity while taking two steps back, I feel myself breaking into tinier, nearly invisible fragments. Beauty and intellect, the two things I essentially sold my soul for. I have neither— all I hold onto now is an illusion of accomplishment.

“I was filled with poison / but blessed with beauty and rage” — Ultraviolence by Lana Del Rey

I put up posters of Rekha and Lana in my bedroom — a shrine to miserably beautiful women. I worship this shrine every day of my life, sometimes unknowingly and sometimes completely aware.

