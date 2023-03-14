Om sai baba ji.

I awoke with a start. To my horror, that same face — wild eyes, a mouth of sharp teeth, blood-red tongue — was still in the air, sneering above me. I leapt out of my bed and dashed to my parents’ room, waking them with a similar sight, my face wide-eyed with fear. I would not sleep alone in my room for the next several years.

It had started out as a benign dream, animated characters doing ordinary business in my elementary school cafetorium. Even the medium of the face, an inversely colored Boo from the Mario series, would have been playful if not for its expression.

I can’t recall how old I was when I first saw Kali Maataji, but it must have been before I could form memories. If I could have remembered the first time I saw her fearful visage, it would have stuck in my memory. The most common images of her, especially by one of the greatest Indian artists Raja Ravi Varma, all feature commonalities: a necklace of severed heads, a skirt of severed arms, a bloodied corpse beneath her feet, a decapitated head in one of her four hands with a sword in another and, of course, that face. In the light of day, I would imitate her face, saying it was the scariest thing I had ever seen. At night, I was kept awake by the thought of seeing her face again.

Her influence crept into my daytime hours as well after that night. I had a circular light in my bedroom, which had many identical siblings throughout my house. When I had awoken to face the vision, the face was superimposed on that light. Naturally, my young brain made the connection that the two were linked. From then on, those lights were an extension of my terror, especially upstairs. Every time my parents asked me to fetch things from the second floor I would relive the same fear. Of course, I wasn’t without my tools to fight back. At times, I would make my sister go, or I would go with her or I would make sure to turn on every single light as I went up. On Diwali, every light in the house would be turned on, and it was the one day a year I felt truly secure. It wasn’t a fear of the dark itself I had, it was a fear of how it enabled further terror.

I confided in my mother and she gave me a couple solutions — The Bhagvad Gita beneath my pillow to prevent nightmares and a religious chant to Sai Babaji to break out of them. Over the years, I grew up and out of my fear. My entire family slept in the same room for a while, then my sister and I were together in my old bedroom and then me by myself. I would regress at times into other terrors: finding out ghosts might be real, thinking video games could actually be haunted, the paralyzing transition from middle to high school and how it would impact the rest of my future. But I would move past them. I would start to leave Hinduism too, creating my version of a rationalistic approach to the universe. I applied Occam’s razor to the gods — my view of the universe didn’t need them to exist, so I cut them out, including Kali Maataji. Still, I found myself chanting to escape nightmares.

Kali Maataji translates to “The Dark Mother.” While most non-Hindus might know her as the heavenly sponsor of the cult in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” she is the Goddess of Time, Creation, Destruction and Power — the most powerful form of the goddess Shaktiji. It is said that she was tasked with killing a demon who could multiply each time a drop of his blood hit the earth. A different form of Shaktiji, the goddess Durgaji, began to fight the demon, but when his blood sprayed everywhere, an entire army of him was created. Durgaji transformed into Kaliji, who slaughtered each demon and drank their blood before any drops could hit the ground. After all of this destruction, she was overcome with bloodlust and began massacring innocents and danced among their corpses. Her husband, Shivji, knew of only one way to stop her. He traveled to the battlefield and laid among the corpses. Kaliji stepped on Shivji and instantly realized the mistake, tongue lolling out in embarrassment. That is the story of the painting that struck my first fears in this world — losing oneself in demanded destruction but brought back by divine love.

Moving from high school to quarantine to college has made my life infinitely more complicated and terrifying. I don’t see anything in my apartment bedroom’s circular light, or think anything would be able to harm me at night through my locked door on the fourth floor. I lie awake at night and descend into nightmares from omnipresent anxieties, dreaming about those who have and the fear of those who might hurt me worse than anything. I toss and turn at the thought of hurting those close to me. It makes me understand now why people need faith — if not in the divine, then at least in each other. If not in Kali Maataji, then my own maata ji (my mother), mera parivaar (my family), mera doston (my friends) aur is dhunya ke logon (and humanity). Jai maa Kali.

