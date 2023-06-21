Our 7,900-mile journey over the Atlantic Ocean and across Northern Europe had been surprisingly smooth. There had not been any turbulence, neither within our plane nor within my family, whom I was traveling with. Still, relief flooded my body as soon as my feet landed on solid ground, along with an unusual sense of excitement in spite of what lay ahead. Unusual in the sense that I had traveled to this foreign land before — four times to be exact. But I normally felt this much excitement toward the end of the trip on our journey home.

Upon disembarking, I was immediately greeted by the familiar sweet scent of mithai floating through the atmosphere and the dense, humid air wrapping me in a warm embrace. Before, I had never truly paid attention, but there it was — a slight hum composed of excess traffic, howls from wild dogs and the overflow of people that left me feeling a little less isolated in such a faraway land. I could feel the presence of that constant buzz even at the time of our late arrival, a little past 4 a.m. right at the cusp of dawn — a time that could mark the end of a long day or the beginning of a new one. For my father, brother, mother and I, it was the latter.

Upon leaving the terminal, we were met by bright lights and bustling crowds — quite the opposite of what one would expect this late at night. Yet, in a country with 1.4 billion people, you were never alone. While my parents met with taxi companies, my brother and I indulged in mango lassis and paneer tikka sandwiches that put American fast food to shame. Every item here was prepared with the freshest ingredients and the most flavorful spices. By the time my parents found a taxi to transport us to our final destination, I had eaten as much as my body would allow.

With a stomach full of food and a taxi packed with luggage, we were finally on our way to Jaipur, the Pink City. Since it was still dark, I had only traces of what lay outside my window, so I closed my eyes and envisioned what was to come — rose-colored walls containing the secrets of an ancient kingdom and massive forts protecting a palace from which its queen would watch the stars shine over the lake. This city was known for its enriching history; there were tales to be told and lessons to be learned at every corner.

We had to travel across dirt roads and up the mountainside before we reached our first stop located deep within the desert; a massive roadside restaurant known as a dhaba that seemed to appear from thin air like a mirage. This place would be my first test. Based on my features alone, I could pass as a local, but my oversized T-shirt and thin shorts opposed the traditional kurti or a long dress many women here often donned. My clothing was the first signal that I might not be from around here. The thought would only be confirmed once my mouth opened. While the primary language spoken here felt familiar in my ears, it definitely was not familiar spewing out of my mouth. Thus, whenever I traveled here, I felt compelled to keep my mouth closed for as long as possible in order to limit the barrier between myself and this country from growing.

Fortunately, it still remained dark outside and the few families surrounding us did not seem to notice my atypical attire. Aside from not fitting in, another aspect of this place I was not fond of was its surplus of vile insects that especially took shelter in public restrooms. Yet, luckily for me, there were no bugs in sight.

We did not have enough time for food, but we enjoyed some quick refreshments. We drank some masala chai, fresh black tea brewed with steamed milk and a concoction of spices producing a nutty, caramel taste, and some more mango lassis, of course, before heading to our car where our driver awaited. I had passed the first test; the desert winds had not yet extinguished the flame of excitement lit inside of me. The first signs of sunrise had finally appeared, glowing behind the mountains like a candle lighting our path ahead.

My eyes had momentarily fluttered shut, and when I opened them again, the sun was fully out and the entire city had awoken. The highway was decorated with several trucks, cars, rickshaws and vespas, as well as small wooden wagons containing fruit of all sizes scattered alongside the road. Swarms of monkeys suddenly emerged from the hillside, climbing over each other for the fruit that lay in the wagons left untended. Our driver pulled over so my father and brother could buy fruit from the vendors and feed it to the monkeys. We had to stop anyway, for a group of cattle was crossing the road with the ease of cars crossing an intersection. It amazed me how wild animals and humans seemed to live in harmony here, sharing living space and a goal of making it to the next day. Here, all children of Mother Earth’s creation are treated equally. Families invite cows into their homes in exchange for milk. Street vendors sell produce on the backs of horses. People welcome elephants into their temples, treating them as a divine symbol of strength and royalty.

Alas, we had to leave the monkeys behind, as we did not want to leave our hosts waiting for too long. Like a ship fighting hostile waves, our car rocked back and forth over the rough terrain, my body moving with it. My position crammed in the corner behind our luggage brought me great discomfort but also a keen attentiveness. From my window, I saw hundreds of small shacks made of mud built too close together, dogs so skinny their ribs showed through their matted fur and people everywhere dressed in torn clothes that barely clung to their poverty-stricken bodies.

These were the same observations I had made when traveling here before, yet the view seemed slightly different this time. I also noticed the two girls giggling dressed in the same white shirt and plaid skirt with their hair in braids, walking hand-in-hand along the street as their mother waved them goodbye. I noticed an elderly man returning a ball to a group of boys laughing and chasing each other around in a game of cricket in the open field behind the slums. I noticed a group of aunties gossiping on a park bench near a dog with a roti in his mouth. To these people, this world was all they had known, and I had realized a little too late I had been given an opportunity to experience this world different from my own by traveling here.

As our car finally came to a rest, the naive excitement that fueled my journey thus far had run out. Reality began to soak in, and I was hit with the truth of why we had traveled so far to the city of Jaipur, in my parent’s home country, India. I have a habit of fantasizing my life, of pretending I am on some sort of adventure, especially when times get difficult. We had not come to India for exploration but rather to spend some time with my grandparents, especially my grandmother who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Oftentimes, the imminence of death brings forth the most valuable lessons of life. This journey to India taught me the art of appreciation. In years past, I had let the shame of not knowing my family’s language, of being an imposter in a country that had served as a home to my family consume me. I had let the extreme heat and air pollution, my fear of insects and the overly populated streets deter me from enjoying the adventure that was traveling to a country of my ethnic origin. I regret not incorporating my habit for romanticization on my previous trips to India. I regret not appreciating India for her beauty. I regret not realizing how lucky I am to be able to travel to a country rich in culture and history. And I regret not cherishing the moments I had with my grandmother more.

Like moments when I crammed biscuits into my mouth during chai time as my grandmother’s laughter from one of my father’s silly jokes filled the room. When I stood on top of a stool helping or rather watching my grandmother and mother boil samosas in her kitchen. Or when we all roamed the beautiful Rajasthani streets, watching as the sun disappeared into the lake and candles in the temples replaced its light.

Although I had not come to India for the purpose of exploration, by being present and appreciating every aspect of this short journey to my grandparents’ house, I discovered India’s beauty woven through its nature, culture and history I had not known previously. I learned that our time here is fleeting. Life is a journey, so even in its rough terrain, it is important to always appreciate one’s surroundings. The more we learn to appreciate the places and people around us now, the less it will hurt when they are gone.

MiC Columnist Ruhi Gulati can be reached at ruhi@umich.edu.