Hives

I never liked the texture of skin Too monotonous, too mundane But now intruders invade Summoned, necromanced, into existence Adding flavoring and intrigue Adding an elusive Flash That tickles my brain One more itch Can't possibly hurt (like the business kids say marginal cost) In return for the Spark And stream of serotonin, It will leave scars The justification for Amma’s slap But for that moment I’ll risk it. Why do you wear yourself down to the bones working, Toiling deep into the night For that moment Why do athletes tear apart their body day after day Why do students sacrifice years of their lives You say there’s a difference, Those are earned It may be, yet, My hands burn from when you ripped earned out of them My arms scream as you dangle earned out of their reach My head bows after earned been wrestled away despite my tireless struggle So I'll risk this moment Quick and Easy To catch this fleeting feeling That always seems to run away

Eyes

Has the sky ever run away? The clouds sprinting as fast as little cousins, as I cover my eyes. Sitting back, and meeting the steely blue glare, coldly observing my descent towards rich brown irises. Will looking up or down make it easier? At the stygian blue, that demands I tell the truth. Is there anything in your pockets. No! The caramel brown puddles that weep for me, With me. That hold my gaze with enough warmth to incubate my reincarnation. My hands surf the wind currents, as I did in Martin’s car, where I‘d finally found another brother But the sky inevitably finds me. In friendships, grocery stores, and in lovers. Is it really all-in if you only have two chips Why didn't you win? The only choice was to lose You know what— How Dare You— How dare you chant my name, when you know I'm going to fail. How dare you— castigate. Make it seem that I carry the sin. Now, Now I understand why my Brother dropped from the race, and swims in gin, and turns and hands off his problems, inherited by his ` Next-of-kin. You, on the ground, Understand, it will be hard. There's nothing like a fall, to contemplate these

MiC Columnist Kuvin Satyadev can be reached at kuvins@umich.edu.