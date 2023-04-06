Kuvin Satyadev/MiC.

Hives

I never liked the texture of skin
Too monotonous, too mundane
But now intruders invade
Summoned, necromanced, into existence
Adding flavoring and intrigue
Adding an elusive 
Flash 
That tickles my brain

One more itch
Can't possibly hurt
(like the business kids say
marginal cost)
In return for the 
Spark
And stream of serotonin,

It will leave scars
	The justification 
for Amma’s slap

But for that moment
I’ll risk it.

Why do you wear yourself
down to the bones working,
Toiling deep into the night
	For that moment

Why do athletes tear
apart their body 
day after day
Why do students
sacrifice years of their lives

You say 
there’s a difference,
Those are earned

It may be,
	yet,

My hands burn
from when you
ripped earned out of them

My arms scream
as you dangle earned
out of their reach

My head bows
after earned been wrestled away 
despite my tireless struggle

So I'll risk this moment
Quick and Easy

To catch this fleeting feeling

That always seems to run away

Eyes

Has the sky
ever run away?
The clouds sprinting
as fast as little cousins,
as I cover my eyes.

Sitting back,
and meeting the steely
blue glare,
coldly observing
my descent towards
rich brown irises.

Will looking up or down make it easier?
At the stygian blue,
that demands
I tell the truth.
Is there anything in your pockets.

No! The caramel brown
puddles
that weep for me,
With me.
That hold my gaze with 
enough warmth to
incubate my reincarnation.

My hands surf 
the wind currents,
as I did in
Martin’s car, where
I‘d finally found
another brother
But the sky 
inevitably finds me.
In friendships,
grocery stores, and in lovers.

Is it really all-in
if you only have
two chips
Why didn't you win?
The only choice
was to lose

You know what—
How Dare You—
How dare you 
chant my name,
when you know
I'm going to fail.

How dare you—
castigate.
Make it seem that
I carry the sin.

Now,
Now I understand
why my Brother
dropped from the race,
and swims
in gin,
and turns
and hands off his problems,
inherited by his `
Next-of-kin.

You, on the ground,
Understand,
it will be hard.
There's nothing like a fall,
to contemplate
these

