drawing of trees
MiC/Agniva Bhaumik
The Earth spins about 1000 miles per hour
If I were to guess, my head spins twice as fast
Have to work, have to sleep, have to eat, have to shower
Too little time for the present, I often linger in the past

But sometimes, during the distress of it all, 
during those brief moments when the tremble in my hands are humbled
To a stop
Everything stops
And in that quiet moment, I stare out the window, and I see the trees sway
A long time ago I saw the trees wave

Back in those days, 
I’d leapfrog over scorching trenches of lava with Warith
I’d fly past Mars to the stars of other galaxies with Ibrahim

But the Earth spun too fast for our stories
Now I’m left alone in the epilogues
For one of them moved far away
The other smiles from paradise today

A long time ago, I would wave at the trees

Today, I envy them
How nice would it be 
to sit in the company of your friends for centuries

How I would give anything to share my nutrients and lifeline
To one of those redolent lives
whose flickering candle was blown out by Father Time

The trees live in a healthy, selfless community
spaced out to the millimeter,
Yet they hold hands beneath our feet
You see, they hide their dearest treasure in the realm of the unseen

But their heads soar above the blue suburban skies
Sometimes I wonder
From that high
What do the trees see?

Do they see James apologize to Betty
Did they see the boy cartwheel out his nerves 
as his heart fluttered
Do they see his heart skip a beat when he thinks of her

Do they see the loss of my imagination as a tragedy
Sometimes I wonder
Do the trees envy me? 

Do they wish they could make mistakes like us 
In order to learn and grow?
Do they wish they knew the pain of goodbye 
In order to know the joy of hello? 

I once thought this liminal existence 
Was God’s punishment for our crimes
But the trees can’t feel the beauty of limited time
So I cherish dear life and the loved ones nearby

For tomorrow’s laughs, hugs and journeys may not be written in the sky

MiC Columnist Nazim Ali can be reached at nazimali@umich.edu.