The Earth spins about 1000 miles per hour If I were to guess, my head spins twice as fast Have to work, have to sleep, have to eat, have to shower Too little time for the present, I often linger in the past But sometimes, during the distress of it all, during those brief moments when the tremble in my hands are humbled To a stop Everything stops And in that quiet moment, I stare out the window, and I see the trees sway A long time ago I saw the trees wave Back in those days, I’d leapfrog over scorching trenches of lava with Warith I’d fly past Mars to the stars of other galaxies with Ibrahim But the Earth spun too fast for our stories Now I’m left alone in the epilogues For one of them moved far away The other smiles from paradise today A long time ago, I would wave at the trees Today, I envy them How nice would it be to sit in the company of your friends for centuries How I would give anything to share my nutrients and lifeline To one of those redolent lives whose flickering candle was blown out by Father Time The trees live in a healthy, selfless community spaced out to the millimeter, Yet they hold hands beneath our feet You see, they hide their dearest treasure in the realm of the unseen But their heads soar above the blue suburban skies Sometimes I wonder From that high What do the trees see? Do they see James apologize to Betty Did they see the boy cartwheel out his nerves as his heart fluttered Do they see his heart skip a beat when he thinks of her Do they see the loss of my imagination as a tragedy Sometimes I wonder Do the trees envy me? Do they wish they could make mistakes like us In order to learn and grow? Do they wish they knew the pain of goodbye In order to know the joy of hello? I once thought this liminal existence Was God’s punishment for our crimes But the trees can’t feel the beauty of limited time So I cherish dear life and the loved ones nearby For tomorrow’s laughs, hugs and journeys may not be written in the sky

