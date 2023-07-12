The fable of my origin goes
Across the seas, two decades ago
I was brought into the universe
in a land where I am voiceless
except for the names of my mother,
father and brother
and myself
Then we were stolen from our homes
by American illusions of grandeur
I was too little to remember, they said
The only proof of the homeland lay in the photo albums of
our dusty attic.
One day, I sought to see if this tall tale was true
and I walked along the beaches and
shared footprints with my ancestors
Drank from their wells,
and in their temples, I prayed for them to come back to me
Maybe I thought the Buddha statue that I kneeled under
would awaken, embrace me, and forgive me for leaving
but instead the smoke of burning nag champa began to choke me
The guilt of feeling nothing at all.
how dare you accuse us of this? / why must you be so angry? / We sprouted you from the seeds of consciousness / my lovely child / have you forgotten how to speak to Us? / speak to me in the tongue of Our poems and i will give you everything that you need / even a Home / Ever since you left the ancestral plane / We eagerly await your return / you have all of eternity to find your back to us / don’t you see? / how could We have abandoned our babe? / my son, your life is mine as much as it is yours / oh my poor son, wipe your tears / and call your mother and father
/ if you wish to hear my voice /
i lie on the sofa of my college home and pretend to fall
asleep so that i can be carried into my bedroom
by my all of my mothers and fathers
“awoken” by my roommate opening cabinets; he’s looking for peanut butter on his sandwich
—i’m sorry. it’s in the fridge. force of habit—
he gives me a puzzled expression
from then on, i try to forget the ancient teachings of my family home
for so long, i waited for every sandwich to taste the same
until i finally accepted all of me that i could not change
and put my peanut butter back in the fridge
I like my peanut butter cold.
so do my parents. and i think everyone before them does too because i feel them kiss me after each bite of a cold peanut butter sandwich.
fuck that. I love my peanut butter cold.
