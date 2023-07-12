The fable of my origin goes Across the seas, two decades ago I was brought into the universe in a land where I am voiceless except for the names of my mother, father and brother and myself Then we were stolen from our homes by American illusions of grandeur I was too little to remember, they said The only proof of the homeland lay in the photo albums of our dusty attic. One day, I sought to see if this tall tale was true and I walked along the beaches and shared footprints with my ancestors Drank from their wells, and in their temples, I prayed for them to come back to me Maybe I thought the Buddha statue that I kneeled under would awaken, embrace me, and forgive me for leaving but instead the smoke of burning nag champa began to choke me The guilt of feeling nothing at all.

how dare you accuse us of this? / why must you be so angry? / We sprouted you from the seeds of consciousness / my lovely child / have you forgotten how to speak to Us? / speak to me in the tongue of Our poems and i will give you everything that you need / even a Home / Ever since you left the ancestral plane / We eagerly await your return / you have all of eternity to find your back to us / don’t you see? / how could We have abandoned our babe? / my son, your life is mine as much as it is yours / oh my poor son, wipe your tears / and call your mother and father / if you wish to hear my voice / i lie on the sofa of my college home and pretend to fall asleep so that i can be carried into my bedroom by my all of my mothers and fathers “awoken” by my roommate opening cabinets; he’s looking for peanut butter on his sandwich —i’m sorry. it’s in the fridge. force of habit— he gives me a puzzled expression from then on, i try to forget the ancient teachings of my family home for so long, i waited for every sandwich to taste the same until i finally accepted all of me that i could not change and put my peanut butter back in the fridge I like my peanut butter cold. so do my parents. and i think everyone before them does too because i feel them kiss me after each bite of a cold peanut butter sandwich. fuck that. I love my peanut butter cold.