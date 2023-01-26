Better not read this. Or, alternatively: Are you sure you want to read this?

See, this could go one of two ways. Actually, now that I think about it, this can only go one way. You’ll read this, but you’ll forget it, at some point. Don’t get me wrong, that’s natural. I’ll probably forget writing this, at some point. There is no comfort greater and more reliable than the impermanence of memory.

(On the other hand, I wonder if I’ll look back on this years down the line? This article, forever attached to my name? There’s a publication rule here — you can’t come back and take down your writing, even years down the line. To write in an attempt not to disappoint your audience, when your audience is all unknown iterations of your future self, is quite the undertaking.)

Okay, I’ll cut to the chase: here’s how to make an omelette.

Gather your ingredients. A single egg could suffice. The beauty of an omelette is its inherent minimalism. Turn on the burner. Put your pan on the burner. Crack your egg(s, depending) into the pan. Did you coat the pan in butter? Sorry, I forgot to add that in. You might have to start over. Unless you’ve got one of those non-stick pans. If so, I’m happy to be the bearer of good news: you’re in luck. I commend you for your ability to think ahead. Now, this part is crucial. Listen. I don’t want to be a doctor. Okay, that’s not true. I do. Or, at least, it’s the thing I don’t want the least. Or actually, I’ve never wanted anything more. Is this making sense to you? Mix the eggs in the pan, before they start to solidify. I could’ve done that before cooking everything. At least I know for next time now, right? That was another lie. The doctor part, that is. There is one thing I’ve wanted more. Recently I was talking to a friend about my tendency to cry at art museums. Paintings can easily bring me to tears. It’s not really the painting that makes me cry, though. Plato says art is nothing more than an imitation. I’d tell him that if nothing else, it’s an intimate imitation. To paint is to know your subject thoroughly, to love something fleeting enough to sanctify it into the permanent. Art is an expression of love. You can tell a lot about someone by looking at what they create. Maybe that’s what moves me to tears. The inherent vulnerability in a piece of art. The shameless showing of the self. This is my way of telling you the one thing I’ve wanted more. I’ve always envied the devotion people have toward what they love. I’ve never loved something so much that it hurts. I’m not sure if I want to. Maybe that’s why I’m not an artist. That’s another lie. I’m not sure which part, though. Funnily enough, I’ve never wanted to be a writer. I say that, but here I am now, shamelessly showing myself to you. The last thing left is for you to take your eggs off the pan. At this point, they’re probably burned. You probably already know that, though. The inevitable result of getting sidetracked. Nothing is worse than an overcooked omelette. Even though you got this far, it’s better to cut your losses than to soldier through trying to enjoy it. You can’t rewind time either. Time doesn’t really stop for anything, burnt omelettes and unfulfilled dreams notwithstanding. You can’t really try to ignore it, either. Not when you’re currently surrounded by the remains of everything that went wrong and the disappointing smell of burnt eggs. I would know. It seems like all that’s left for you to do is to start over again.

MiC Columnist Aya Sharabi can be reached at asharabi@umich.edu.