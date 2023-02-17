Alas, the (socially constructed) season of love is here. I always question what love is and how to practice it. The conceptualization of love as a verb, instead of just a noun, is prominent in our everyday language. This is because love is an all-encompassing concept.

Like many, my first experiences with love came from family. It was at home that I learned to differentiate between what love felt like and what it didn’t. Love felt empowering. Everything not serving my emotional well-being felt disheartening. Love encompassed unconditional care, protection and a willingness to give. My immigrant parents always cared for me in the way they knew — no late nights out, no talking to strangers and no ignoring their calls. I never questioned their authority because I understood their love language was — to an extent — shaped by generational trauma. I did, however, question what love was as I accessed the mass media, and relationships with my friends became more complicated. I recall seeing my friends and their parents interact like they were their best friends, sharing secrets and gossiping, and I wondered why my relationship with my parents wasn’t like that. Specifically, I recall when my friends judged me for having parents that didn’t let me sleep over. Those experiences forced me to reevaluate what I knew of love.

Too many times, I wanted to share my troubling thoughts about school and friends with my parents. However, the cultural barriers between my immigrant parents and me forced me to look for another source of love and understanding. I had to acknowledge that their conceptualization of love was influenced by a different time and place, foreign to modern American society’s standards. My parents showed me their love, but at times they could not understand my frustrations about my friendships or grades. During those times of uncertainty and loneliness, I envied those with siblings. My friends complained about their siblings, but I never understood why they wouldn’t want someone close to their age to talk to. So — without realizing it — I went on a quest for other sources of love.

In high school, I learned to love friends, and I even found romance. Quickly, I learned that love is not uniform. The platonic and romantic relationships I was in taught me that my loving habits were fundamentally different than others. At times, the love I poured into relationships was not reciprocated — convincing me that I was not worthy of love. People asked, “Why do you care so much?” forcing me to question if I knew how to love.

As children, we are never explicitly told what love is. We may have first encountered love at home with those who cared for us from birth. For others, that love may have been absent. What is often not said is that the current ways in which we show and receive love are due to our learned behavior throughout the years. Throughout our childhood, we are exposed to our parents’ habits, either healthy or unhealthy. Developmental psychology argues that parental behavior significantly influences our social, emotional and cognitive development. Because our parents are the first people we learn about love from, we are prone to mirror their habits. Hence, the million-dollar question of how I love forces me to consider how my childhood impacted my perceptions of love.

My quest on how to love is continuous. My experiences in college have made me reflect on how my parents showed me love and didn’t. For example, I never saw physical touch as a love language until I got to college. People would casually hug me, and I felt uneasy. Upon reflection, I realize that uneasiness stems from the lack of physical touch from my parents and other family members. I will never resent them for that as it is always important for me to acknowledge that they loved me in the way they knew best. So, as I reflect on how I show my love to others, I keep in mind that there are habits I need to learn and unlearn. Thankfully, I’ve had the privilege to develop friendships that revolutionized my conceptualization of love.

Joining a multicultural sorority was an experience I never thought I needed. As someone who did not experience the love of a sibling, I was eager to find out how a sisterhood would impact me. Since joining, I’ve found that the bonds I created with other women were necessary for my personal nourishment. The late-night runs to 7-Eleven, the spontaneous hangouts and talking in circles. The bonding experiences were foreign to me, but their emphasis on trust and love made my inner lonesome child feel the warmth. I was freely able to pour myself into my sorority sisters, fulfilling the emptiness I felt in those times when I needed someone else to love. They taught me how to be a woman who is able to receive and give love. Their affirmations when I felt at my lowest reminded me that my love language should never be seen as “needy” or “too much.” Throughout my time in the sisterhood, I’ve learned two lessons about love: (1) the love you give to yourself is just as important as the love you give to others, and (2) unconditional love requires a commitment to constructive struggle and transformation.

Everyday encounters with my friends and others remind me of the continued struggle to learn how to love. As I continue to question love languages, it is vital for me to commit to an ongoing process of transformation. We can never stop learning how to love because we encounter different experiences and people every day. Love languages differ, but the commitment to show love should never be up to question. We are growing to be cynical about love. A lot of people believe that love does not exist, but if you look closer at the way you interact with the world, you will notice that love is everywhere. Love is in how you choose to show up for yourself and in school. Love is in the warm smiles you get from your friends every day. Love is everywhere, and we must be willing to learn how to love.

To my friends who have shown me unconditional support and care, I love you.

To my line sisters that saw me at my lowest and lifted me, I love you.

To my immigrant parents who nurtured the woman I am today, I love you.

To mother earth who provides us with her energy and space, I love you.





MiC Columnist Luz Mayancela (she/her/hers) can be reached at luzm@umich.edu.